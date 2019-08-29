Investors In Retailing Should Avoid Focus On '4-Wall' Profitability

Last week, we got more color via a Barron's interview about Michael Burry, portfolio manager at Scion Asset Management and prominent player in Michael Lewis's The Big Short, and why he has taken a 3% stake in video game retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Burry believes the business deterioration at GME, caused largely by the shift of gamers to online, digital gameplay, and away from consoles, is overstated by the market. He clearly believes GME will be around for a long time and reports of its imminent demise are overblown. I will not opine as to how long GME can generate free cash flow from its store base, or whether it should be paying down debt or buying back stock, as Burry does, but one thing jumped out at me when I read about his thinking; his reference to the fact that "90% of GameStop's roughly 5,700 stores are free-cash-flow positive."

In a world where bricks and mortar retailers are intensely focused on managing their fleet of physical locations, we hear managements talk about this metric a lot. Also called "four-wall" cash flow or "four-wall" margins, it reflects the sales of each store relative to the direct costs required to operate the store, such as rent, utilities, wages, inventory, etc. Many times retailers will keep locations open as long as they are generating a profit "on a four-wall basis."

This metric seems to be quite short-sighted. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) famously kept hundreds of locations open due to "positive four-wall EBITDA" even as the company was losing plenty of money and eventually went into bankruptcy. J.C. Penney (JCP) is trying to avoid the same fate and also prefers the "four-wall" metric and, as a result, continues to operate roughly 850 stores, way more than customers really can support longer term.

The problem with "four-wall" profitability metrics is that they are irrelevant to overall company viability or shareholder value. Physical stores require marketing spending to drive customer traffic and back office support at the corporate level to service their needs. Ignoring those costs when evaluating the financial performance of a store base makes little sense. In addition, heavily indebted retailers also incur large amounts of interest expense on their debt, and it is the stores themselves that will need to generate sufficient cash flow to cover such debts. Simply put, all cash costs should be allocated to a store base to determine which locations are actually "making money" and which should be closed. After all, if store profits cannot cover G&A, marketing, and interest costs, the business could very well file for bankruptcy, even if all of the stores earn at least a dollar of "four-wall" profit.

Next time you hear someone talk about "four-wall" cash flow positive metrics as a way to justify keeping bricks and mortar stores open, I would recommend taking a cautious approach to your analysis of the long-term financial health and ideal size of that business. To me, "four-wall" margins are akin to Amazon (AMZN) excluding shipping costs from its calculation of profitability (I am reminded of this every time I order a $2 or $3 item from them and it arrives at my doorstep in 1 or 2 days). As an investor, I have a claim on future free cash flow and that metric includes every cash cost incurred, not just those within a retail location's four walls.

