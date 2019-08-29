The Obvious Is Obviously Wrong

What is obvious and wide-spread knowledge about the market is invariably wrong.

Fear of a recession because of the rate inversion has now become an obvious fad.

Listening to my very local radio station a few days ago, I was taken aback by what I heard during a regular news segment. The news announcer was reporting that an economic recession was about to hit the economy because something called an "inversion" had occurred. You have to understand, this is a radio station that is expert at reporting car accidents and house fires in the community, not economic fundamentals. So the mere mention of rate inversion, never-mind making a conclusion about what it means, on this little radio station was proof positive that the rate inversion event had turned into an obvious fad. When any aspect of the market is so widely reported and believed, it becomes obvious that whatever value there might have been in the information is now gone. What becomes obvious about the market is obviously wrong; the majority is never correct at pivot points.

In a previous article, I argued that the rate inversion was being wrongly interpreted and that there are strong similarities with what was happening in 1995 and today. In this piece, I will concentrate on the lack of fundamental reasons for believing a recession is imminent.

The on-going fear of a recession is not a product of the facts. Here are some economic facts that demonstrate that the fear of recession is misinformed.

Trucking

The sale of heavy trucks falls off a cliff approximately one year ahead of recessions (chart below).

Employment in the trucking industry either flattens out or decreases one-year ahead of recessions. We are at an all-time high and still increasing (chart below).

Business Conditions

The ADS business conditions index has been improving since December 2018 (chart below).

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index remains within the range that has been in place since the GFC (chart below).

Durable goods orders have risen for the second month in a row (chart below).

And, like the National Activity Index, durable goods orders remain firmly within the range that has been in place since the GFC (chart below).

The Johnson Redbook Index measures the growth in the U.S. retail sales. The growth in sales continues to expand (chart below).

Corporate profits are at an all-time high. This is not what happens to profits if the economy is heading for trouble (chart below).

Employment

When we compare the initial jobless claims with the Coincident Economic Activity Index, we see that there is an inverse relationship between the two where the initial claims increase while the economic activity decreases for 2 years ahead of recessions. At this time, the initial claims continue to decrease further into historic lows and economic activity remains steady. This behavior is not indicative of an approaching recession (chart below).

Housing

Housing starts decline sharply in the year before a recession. Housing starts have been steady over the last year (chart below).

The supply of houses rises sharply (inverse of housing starts, above) in the year prior to a recession. The supply of houses has been on the decline for the past year. Only once in the last seven recessions (2000) did house supply drop in the lead-up to a recession (chart below).

Energy

Weakening economic conditions mean that less energy is needed and, therefore, an increase in the amount of crude being stored. The chart below shows that during the last 12 weeks, there has been a draw-down of ~55 million barrels (chart below).

Likewise, gasoline usage goes down and gasoline storage goes up as economic conditions weaken. Over the last 12 weeks, gasoline storage has dropped by 770 thousand barrels (chart below).

There are many more fundamental facts that show that fear of recession is misplaced, but I hope what I have presented will make readers question the validity of the ubiquitous fear of recession that can be found literally everywhere... even in a tiny hometown radio broadcast.

If we are not heading into a recession, then the stock market should start moving higher soon, and the easiest way to take advantage of this is through index ETFs such as SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and for those desiring leverage, SPXL and TQQQ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.