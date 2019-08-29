Tallgrass Energy: No Surprises

A self-fulfilling prophecy? In perhaps no surprise to anyone, Tallgrass Energy (TGE) received a full going-private offer from Blackstone (BX), just five months after the private equity giant closed the buy-out of the general partner and an overall 44% economic interest in the partnership. While there were questions on how Blackstone would treat the vehicle going forward, should anyone be truly shocked to see a shrewd private equity player take advantage of a perceived pricing disconnect? Coupled with their current ownership interest, a Blackstone-controlled Board of Directors, and a history of weak push-back from Conflicts Committees in this area of the market, chances of any meaningful deal premium increase is unlikely. I suspect that, once again, many investors will be left hopping mad.

The deal reemphasizes the importance of evaluating who holds control and what their interests likely are. This means that rather than making for a compelling buy or sell call at this stage, Tallgrass Energy does give some insight into how harshly midstream entities are punished in interim periods of elevated risk in the public markets versus how private equity continues to view this space.

Initial Takeover, Public Equity Collapse

In early 2019, Blackstone announced its intent to acquire the general partner of Tallgrass Energy and its associated stake in the partnership for $3,300mm. While the sell-off in recent months has been treated largely as the market taking a negative view on that, I think many bulls have ignored the issues surrounding Tallgrass Energy core assets. Personally, I was short this partnership in 2019 for a couple of reasons. Number one, the bi-directional Rockies Express pipeline ("REX") remains in dire trouble along its west to east line. In a world where Appalachian production is being pulled out of the ground at a torrid pace, Mid-Continent produced natural gas just cannot compete - especially once considering the cost of shipment. Remaining contract length is less than three years at this point and with pricing where it is, likelihood of recontracting at favorable rates - if it all - remains structurally impaired. REX has been an immense thorn in the side of this firm ever since it got lured into buying the 50% stake in the asset from Kinder Morgan (KMI) in 2012.

In tandem, the 1,500 miles of gas gathering assets located in the Powder River Basin ("PRB"), the so-called Douglas Gas Gathering System, is ill-positioned in this current natural gas environment. I've been firm that the biggest losers in this natural gas pricing environment will be those highest up the cost curve, most of which are in the Mid-Continent based on my digging. Production curtailments will have to take place meaning lower gathered gas volumes. It is an inevitability given breakevens in Appalachia, Haynesville, and the Permian are well below that in the Mid-Continent. Even the oil story at Tallgrass Energy has been impacted. Pony Express, which connects the DJ Basin to Cushing for marketing, will have to deal with competition from the Liberty Pipeline (a Phillips 66 (PSX), Bridger joint venture) and the Dakota Access Pipeline Expansion (Energy Transfer (ET), Phillips 66, Enbridge (ENB), MPLX (MPLX)). Those two projects will cumulatively add about 625kbpd of takeaway capacity within the next two or so years. Earned tariff rates have been extremely high on Pony Express and it's unlikely that shippers will agree to similar rates on long-term contracts with this capacity coming online. In a nutshell, there were (and are) clear problems present in the asset base.

Blackstone Thought Process

Blackstone, at least for its own purposes, saw past that by taking a stake here. I was - and still am - surprised by that. The question facing investors when the firm bought its stake was what it intended to do with it. There were a couple of options:

Take it private at an opportune time. Keep it business as usual, feasting off the income while maintaining a passive role in management. Use the company as a vehicle for dropdowns, essentially a cash-out tool for its fund-owned infrastructure assets.

The action here is now clearly the first choice. That has significant implications, sending a signal on how private equity continues to view midstream infrastructure. By that, I mean that the initial public offering ("IPO") process has long been a tool for realizing value on owned assets for private equity. Dropdowns would be another way to monetize energy infrastructure when a true private buyer could not be found. A liquid, publicly-traded MLP could be an amazing asset for any private equity player. Blackstone taking this route would have been a true game-changer in this space to me.

By taking Tallgrass Energy private in what amounts to something like a "take-under", it has not just hurt its reputation with smaller investors but with larger investors as well. Many other common institutional providers of capital (Salient, Tortoise Capital, ClearBridge, Alerian) have been owners of this firm recently. These high-profile capital sources need to be courted in order to make a re-IPO of Tallgrass work down the line. They will not easily forget this snub and might be remiss to participate.

Blackstone is essentially signaling one thing: they view the midstream infrastructure business as highly attractive but do not view the public equity capital markets as a key funding source for quite some time - at least in the amounts they want. Instead, fund managers are likely to continue to tap private capital for funding and believe they can continue to raise money that way with little trouble. And why not? Blackstone Infrastructure Partners funds have been oversubscribed for years. For us, lowly public equity investors, the "smart money" viewpoint is that a snap back to higher valuations for midstream is unlikely. That does not make the sector not worth investing in at all - far from it - but it does signal the patience needed for these trades to pay off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.