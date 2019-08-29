Juniper Networks Is A Bargain Buy At The Current Level

Juniper Networks' (JNPR) stock is currently trading in the $22-23 range, near the 52-week lows. In my opinion, the stock is a "bargain buy" at this level. Juniper has multiple growth drivers in place, although it is a slow growth company. Its revenue is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the past ten years. However, in the past five years, its CAGR revenue growth has deteriorated. This remained a negative catalyst for the stock, and the stock has corrected significantly. But the pullback is overdone, and the negative incident is built into the current price of the stock.

Juniper is a provider of routing, switching, and security products in the datacenter networking space. Gartner mentioned Juniper's name as a 2019 leader in its Magic Quadrant in the datacenter networking space. Juniper helps its customers build scalable and secure networks at lower costs compared to the industry average. The company has significant growth opportunities in the cloud. Its products are needed when enterprises want to implement cloud architectures via the construction of large public and private datacenters.

Juniper's Growth Drivers

The datacenter networking market has been growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2015 to 2022. Driven by the proliferation of virtualization and cloud computing, the services segment in the datacenter networking market is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2024, and the global datacenter networking market-size is estimated to surpass $35 billion by 2024. As a result, Juniper's long-term revenue will continue to rise. It's noteworthy here that Juniper's services revenue accounts for 35% of its overall revenue.

With enterprises transitioning to more automated, scalable, and secure networks, the demand for SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV (network functions virtualization) is rising. In this scenario, Juniper's Junos operating system, or Junos OS, coupled with its superior ASIC technology, will allow the company to offer its customers resources to build superior SDN and NFV capabilities. As a result, Juniper's revenue will rise.

The Junos OS platform, which is a highly-scalable software platform, is Juniper's backbone in the datacenter networking market. The Junos OS platform runs on the routing engine, and it manages switches, interfaces and the network and powers a range of Juniper's physical and virtual networking and security products. Since Junos OS is one of the world's most preferred network operating system, the products powered by it will have an increasing market share.

Earlier this year, Juniper bought Mist Systems, a company that makes wireless LAN powered by AI (artificial intelligence). Juniper wants to mix Mist's wireless LAN and AI engine with its wired LAN, SD-WAN and security devices in order to expand its enterprise portfolio into the wireless area. Juniper's strategy is delivering AI-driven enterprise, and Mist is the ideal platform for this. Mist just launched a range of new products, which include new 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Access Points and the industry's first AI-driven support model for IT. These products will lower enterprise IT costs and maximize end-user experiences. As a result, Juniper's enterprise market share will rise.

Juniper offers SDN to its customers by Contrail, an intelligent networking product, which provides increased security and advanced analytics. Contrail is basically an open-cloud network automation product, which offers enterprise customers resources to build highly-scalable virtual networks. The managed service provider community can use Contrail for offering their customers an array of innovative services, including cloud-based services. In essence, Contrail is a high-caliber SDN offering by Juniper, which helps customers (both enterprises and service providers) expand revenue growth. As a result, the demand for Contrail will always be there, and Juniper's revenue will increase.

Competitive Landscape

Juniper faces fierce competition in the network infrastructure space. In this space, its competitors include Cisco (CSCO), Nokia (NOK), and Huawei and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE). These companies have more technical expertise and market experience, significant resources, and broader product lines. For Juniper, competing with these companies isn't easy. Juniper may be taken over by one of these companies.

Since these companies have broader product lines, they can bundle certain of their networking products with other networking and IT products in such a way that relatively smaller companies, including Juniper, face less demand for their products. In order to avoid such competitive pressure, Juniper needs to launch new products or upgrade existing products more frequently compared to its competitors.

In the network security space, Juniper competes with Palo Alto Networks (PANW), F5 Networks (FFIV), and Fortinet (FTNT). These companies are specialized in network security. Although Juniper makes similar network security products, the demand for them could be lower compared to the products of the companies just mentioned only because they belong to the network security space. However, this is preventable, and Juniper should have an aggressive marketing strategy to prevent this.

Valuation

Juniper's peer group includes Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks, Fortinet, and Cisco. Juniper trades with a forward non-GAAP PE ratio of 13.43x, compared to Palo Alto's 36.71x, F5 Networks' 12.03x, Fortinet's 34.59x and Cisco's 14.05x. Juniper's trailing 12-month price to cash flow is 11.79x, compared to Palo Alto's 17.28x, F5 Networks' 10.01x, Fortinet's 17.67x, and Cisco's 12.67x. In terms of trailing 12-month price to sales, Juniper is available at 1.77x, compared to Palo Alto's 6.76x, F5 Networks' 3.37x, Fortinet's 6.78x, and Cisco's 3.99x.

Juniper is attractively valued in terms of forward non-GAAP PE ratio and trailing 12-month price to cash flow. It is also attractively valued in terms of trailing 12-month price to sales. As I said above, Juniper is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the past ten years. However, its 5-year CAGR growth rate is negative, -1.68%, whereas its peers are growing positively. Palo Alto is growing at a 5-year CAGR of 38.90%, F5 Networks at 5.91%, Fortinet at 23.34%, and Cisco at 1.94%.

Juniper has several growth drivers in place, as I discussed above, which I believe will drive its revenue growth in the positive territory in the next three to five years. With 5G arriving soon, the network infrastructure market is about to see an explosion in the number of IoT and connected devices. As a result, the demand for SDN and NFV will rise significantly. To capitalize on the opportunity, network infrastructure players should have enough financial resources on their balance sheet. For Juniper, financial resources aren't a problem. The company has a strong balance sheet, with $2.8 billion of cash and $2 billion of debt, including $1.49 billion of long-term debt.

I believe Juniper's next five-year growth rate will be aligned with its past ten-year growth rate, which is 3.4% CAGR. At this rate, its 2024 revenue will be $5275 million or $15.25 per share. Applying a price to sales ratio of 2.34x, I get $35.70 as its long-term price. In the last one year, the stock has traded in the price to sales ratio of 2.34x and 1.77x. My rating for the stock is "bullish" at the current price.

Risks

Juniper generates a large portion of its revenue from a limited number of customers. As a result, if one or two of such customers stop buying products from Juniper, its revenue growth will be adversely affected. In addition, changes in customer mix could also adversely affect revenue growth.

If Juniper's products do not interoperate with products in customers' networks, and if errors are found in the software or defects are found in the hardware in customers' networks, demand for Juniper's products could be negatively impacted, and as a result, its revenue growth could be adversely affected.

Juniper's EBITDA is highly fluctuating due to shifts in product, vertical, customer, and geographic mix. As a result, some investors, including institutional investors, may find it unattractive to hold Juniper's shares for the long term. This could prevent the share to go higher in the long term.

Conclusion

Juniper is a strong player in the datacenter networking space. Strong product development capabilities allow the company to launch new products and upgrade existing products frequently. Juniper's goal is to become the leader in the high-performance networking market. The company's Junos OS platform can help it achieve its goal, since the operating system is designed to improve the performance of business applications running across networks. Juniper's stock is attractively valued with limited downside. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price and hold it for three to five years to maximize profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.