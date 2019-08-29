Apple's Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated

The financial impact could be limited as the tech giant shifts production to India and Vietnam.

The threat to Apple (AAPL) of tariffs on Chinese produced goods is largely overstated. The market mostly misses that the only products impacted are those sold into the U.S. market and the tech giant likely has new production suppliers in place for the next year. The investment thesis remains bullish due to the nearly 9% yield with Apple at $205.

Source: Apple website

Production Shifts

Apple faces the potential of tariffs slapped on goods produced in China and sold in the U.S. Right now, cell phones have been moved onto the list for tariffs starting December 15, leaving the Apple Watch and AirPods on the list for 15% tariffs on September 1.

The key to the story is that Apple is a global company that sells products far outside the U.S. market. For YTD FY19, Apple has $87.6 million in revenues from the Americas or 45% of total sales of $196.1 million. These sales numbers are further complicated by including both North and South America sales in the same bucket along with North America including both Canada and Mexico.

Source: Apple FQ3'19 10-Q

So part of the story is the amount of products sold in the U.S. which has to be below 40% of total sales. Not to mention, Services account for over 20% of total sales and won't be part of any tariff placing total U.S. Product sales at below 30%. The other part of the story is the amount of products that can quickly be shifted to non-Chinese production.

Reuters suggests that 47.6% of supply chain locations are in China, but the bigger problem is that nearly all of the final products from the iPhone to the Mac to the Watch are assembled in China.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple can shift a portion of total production outside of China. The key is that the production could account for a large portion of the sales to the U.S. market.

Naturally, the key is iPhone sales and Kuo forecast that the smartphone production capacity is challenging to shift due to a lack of automation, but his prediction is that multiple production locations in India and Vietnam will meet U.S. market demand in 2020. The other products like Mac and Apple Watch are unlikely to meet all of the demand until at least 2021.

Source: 9to5 Mac

The clear impact is that a portion of 2020 sales would be hit by tariffs, but a large percentage of U.S. market demand could quickly be met by non-Chinese production. Even cutting out 50% of U.S. demand would send a strong signal to China while eliminating the dominance of Chinese production for meeting supplies for the rest of the world, including parts of the Americas.

Financial Impact

Before Trump proposed raising some of the tariffs to 15%, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) came out with projections of the financial impact on Apple from 10% tariffs. My previous work had suggested that the tech giant would face limited financial impacts as even 25% tariffs could be absorbed or passed onto customers.

My work didn't even factor into the ability to move a substantial portion of production destined for the U.S. outside of China. Morgan Stanley forecasts a nearly 10% impact to EPS from tariffs due to a surprising revenue cut.

Source: Apple 3.0

If Apple's U.S. product sales are 30% of total sales or $80.0 billion and the tech giant moves 20% of production outside China, the actual products getting hit by tariffs is only 10% of sales or $26.6 billion. With 30% gross margins, the product cost getting the tariff hit is only $18.6 billion.

A 10% tariff only hits Apple by $1.9 billion and a 15% tariff is $2.8 billion. My guess is that Apple will take some minor price increases and split some of the costs with suppliers like Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF). Don't forget that the likes of Foxconn need to provide incentives for Apple to keep manufacturing in China.

The other part missed by the market is that Apple will lapse the horrible FQ1'19 that occurred last December. The Chinese market was horrible declining by 27% YoY or the equivalent of $4.8 billion. The tech giant has already seen a rebound in this key market.

Morgan Stanley forecasts FY20 sales growing to $266.8 billion or up about $8.1 million over FY19 without any prices raised due to tariffs. A lot of the revenue gain would occur just from normal holidays in China and doesn't factor in the strong growth in Services and Wearables. The average analyst estimate is up at $270.7 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the financial impact of Trump's tariffs (if even implemented) is much likely closer to $1 billion than $1 per share or an amount closer to $4 billion. My $14.00 EPS target for FY20 is maintained due to limited actual tariff impact and the likelihood that the tariff is maintained for the full year as small. A 10% tariff would have the minimal impact of reducing the target ~$0.25 to $13.75. The focus remains on the ability of Apple to implement a high margin Services strategy.

