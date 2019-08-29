Concho Resources Underdelivers

This hasn’t been a great year for shale oil drillers in general and Concho Resources (CXO), in particular. The Midland, Texas-based oil producer has struggled with declining profits and weak cash flows, and things could get even worse in the coming quarters. The decline in commodity prices and a drop in production will likely push the company’s earnings even lower. The company could also continue burning cash flows.

This has been a tough year for oil and gas producers, thanks to the plunge in commodity prices. The spot prices of the WTI crude and Nymex gas are currently hovering near $54 a barrel and $2.19 per MMBtu respectively, depicting drops of more than 20% each from the same period last year. This weakness in prices has pushed the profits of several oil and gas producers lower, but some of the low-cost operators, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), have still managed to generate free cash flows, or operating cash flows above capital expenditure. Concho Resources, however, is not one of those producers.

Earnings Recap

Concho Resources, which operates in the Midland and Delaware regions of the prolific Permian Basin, has recently released its results for the second quarter ended June 30 in which its profits fell significantly from $185 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier, to $139 million, or $0.69 per share. The drop in earnings came as the company realized oil and gas prices of $56.02 per barrel and $1.16 per Mcf, respectively, down from $60.98 per Bbl and $3.19 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2018. The company, which completed the acquisition of RSP Permian in Q3-2018, posted a 43.6% increase in total production to 328,681 boe per day. But production growth couldn’t offset the impact of low prices, and the company still posted a decline in profits.

More importantly, for the second time this year, Concho Resources could not generate free cash flows. The company defines free cash flows as cash flow from operations in excess of cash flow used in investing activities for additions to oil and gas properties. The company generated $668 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) but spent $841 million as cash capital expenditure, resulting in a cash flow deficit of $173 million. As a reminder, Concho Resources faced a cash flow deficit was $184 million in the first quarter, even though the company operated in a better oil price environment of almost $60 a barrel.

Looking Ahead

Concho Resources won’t be producing as much oil as it previously thought. In the first quarter, the company said that its oil production will grow by 27-31% this year but now, it is expecting growth of between 22% and 26%. This implies that its oil-producing wells aren’t performing as well as it previously thought. This probably has to do with the fact that the company’s spacing test with a major project (the 23 well Dominator project), didn’t go well. Oil companies try to improve the performance of wells by experimenting with different lateral lengths, completion designs, and well-spacing. But with Dominator, Concho Resources developed the region too densely (in terms of spacing between wells) and could not improve well productivity. As a result, the company ended up wasting financial and operational resources, and that too at a time when oil producers are facing growing pressure from investors to improve capital efficiency. The silver lining, however, is that Concho Resources has learned from this experiment and is now readjusting its drilling work in light of the spacing test.

Moreover, the weakness in commodity prices could make things worse for Concho Resources. The oil price environment has gotten worse. The spot price of the US benchmark WTI averaged almost $60 a barrel in Q2-2019 has largely stayed below $57.35 since the start of the third quarter and was at $55.60 at the time of this writing. The WTI futures currently show oil hovering within the $54 to $56 a barrel range throughout the remainder of the year. Similarly, the Henry Hub spot price averaged almost $2.56 per MMBtu in Q2-2019 but has stayed under $2.37 throughout most of the third quarter and is currently trading at $2.15. As a result, the company’s realized prices for oil and gas in H2-2019 will likely come in lower as compared to what we’ve seen in the second quarter.

On top of this, Concho Resources will also reduce drilling activity and cut capital expenditure in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, since the company’s capital program for the current year was front-end loaded. The company has already removed some rigs. It is currently working with 18 rigs, down from the second-quarter average of 26 rigs and the first-quarter average of 33 rigs. Its capital expenditure will decline from $926 million in Q1-2019 and $785 million in Q2-2019 to an average of $594.5 million in each of the last two quarters, as per my estimate based on the company’s guidance. In this backdrop, the company’s production will decline in the second half of the year from 328,586 boe per day, including oil production of 208,077 bpd, in the first half. The decline in oil production could be more pronounced since the company will bring fewer oil wells online.

A drop in production, combined with the decline in oil and gas realized prices, will likely push Concho Resources’ earnings and cash flows lower. I also expect the company to continue burning cash flows. The company’s cash flow deficit, however, might not expand any further than what was reported in the first two quarters since the negative impact of a drop in operating cash flows will get offset by the decline in capital expenditure.

Concho Resources, however, expects to turn around next year when it has promised to deliver $1 billion of free cash flows at $60 oil. The company will end the current year with a large inventory of drilled but uncompleted, which it can quickly bring online in 2019 if oil prices improve. I think this could fuel significant production growth, which will lead to higher levels of earnings and cash flows. The expansion of volume, with flat or declining CapEx, can push the company to free cash flows in 2020, but it remains to be seen whether the company can generate $1 billion of excess cash. Concho Resources has neither reported strong cash flow numbers nor delivered superior operational performance. In fact, the company has overpromised and underdelivered. This raises concerns about the oil producer’s ability to meet its free cash flow forecast.

Shares of Concho Resources have dropped by 38% in the last six months, underperforming the broader E&P space, which has fallen by 30% in the same period. The stock is also trading 22x forward earnings estimates, which makes it more expensive than most of the other large-cap independent oil producers whose shares are prices 12x to 18x earnings, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe further decline in earnings and negative free cash flows could weigh on the stock in the future. I think investors should steer clear of Concho Resources stock.

