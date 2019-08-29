NOW Is About To Recover From Here

The company’s gross margin may decline due to pricing pressure, while the upstream capex fall may stall the revenue growth in the short-term.

DNOW Can Generate Steady Returns After The Current Headwind

NOW Inc. (DNOW) distributes maintenance, repair and operating (or MRO) supplies to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries, as well as to the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, refineries and engineering, and construction firms. I think the stock will move sideways in the short-term because the fall in the upstream capex can affect the top-line growth adversely. It can be a robust medium-to-long-term investment because of the anticipated rise in completions activity and the fast-growing niche sectors like water management in the midstream business.

Midstream activity is a robust driver for the company, particularly in the Delaware Basin. Among its projects in the emerging industries, providing kitted pump solutions and actuated valves to the water management companies stand out. However, the pressure on the gross margin, due to the falling steel prices, is a concern. The company has strong liquidity and relatively low debt, which can be an advantage if the crude oil price environment worsens.

How Did The Industry Indicators Perform?

DNOW’s Q2 performance was resilient but less buoyant because some of the industry indicators are yet to be convincingly positive on a sustainable basis. On average, the average U.S. active drilling rigs were marginally down in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago. International drilling rigs, however, were up in this period, signaling a sort of a turnaround in the E&P business. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was up by 9%. In contrast, the drop in the average natural gas price was sharp (12% down). Although the crude oil price has made up some of the losses in Q2, it was 12% down compared to the past year, which shows the price has been volatile.

Despite a relatively shaky ground, DNOW made considerable progress in supplying valves, maintenance products, midstream gathering products, and the U.S. process solutions business during the quarter. As the completions wells were up 6% in Q2 compared to Q1, the company recorded $1.4 million annualized revenue per rig. Overall, the company’s revenues from the U.S. increased by 1% in Q2 over Q1. On the other hand, the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells declined by 2% sequentially, which points to barriers in growth in the coming quarter.

Let us talk a bit more on the U.S. process solutions. The segment benefited from an increase in completions activity in the areas of the Permian, Bakken, Rockies and Eagle Ford. The company received orders to supply packaged equipment, which helped gain market share in the fabricated process and production equipment business. During Q2, the company secured an agreement with Shell (RDS.A) to provide valves and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) in the Permian and Gulf of Mexico. In the key unconventional Basins, DNOW has been primarily active with the drilling operators in the Delaware Basin.

Steady Midstream Business Growth

Let us also check out how the other end-businesses performed in Q2. In the midstream sector, the company has been targeting water disposal and water management business for the past few quarters. The company has adopted an approach of providing kitted pump solutions and actuated valves from the U.S. process solutions group to the water management companies. As a result, it has started to win jobs in higher-pressure applications in the midstream pipeline booster market. During Q2, it secured a long-term agreement with Lucid Energy, a Permian-based midstream company. Also, it has seen increasing demand for PVF (Pipes, Valves, and Fittings) and processing facilities in South Texas for pipelines from the Permian to the downstream market in the Gulf Coast.

Some Concerns Related To Steel Price

The major weakness that came up during Q2 was the margin squeeze. From Q4 2016 through Q4 2018, the company’s operating profit rode high on pricing appreciation. During this period, the gross margin inflated by 4%. The pricing gain in the premium pipes came from the spread between lower inventory costs and higher replacement costs.

However, in the past two quarters until Q2 2019, the margin has deflated because the spread has narrowed due to adverse changes in the price for steel-related products (i.e. higher input costs). Much of the margin push was in the OCTG (oil country tubular goods) market where higher mill capacity is driving down the price as the companies are selling inventory at a lower gross margin. While fitting products are witnessing the maximum effect of the lower margin, the flanges have also been affected. The pressure on margin will ease when the replacement cost stabilizes when the current inventory is exhausted.

U.S. Business Outlook

The WTI crude oil price has not changed much since Q2, but the uncertainty in the geopolitical events has led to increased volatility so far in Q3. According to EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, the decrease in wells drilled, an increase in completions activity, and a slight drawdown of DUC inventory make it difficult to discern a particular trend. At this point, we can only conjecture what the near-term would bring. For example, if completions activity continues to grow, it will increase demand for modular rotating, production, measurement, and process equipment. So, along with U.S. process solutions, it would also benefit the company’s U.S. supply chain services and U.S. energy centers.

However, there are roadblocks to growth in 2H 2019. One of the company’s key largest U.S. supply chain customers has announced plans to close an acquisition in Q3, which would be followed by lower capex spend during the year. Lower capex will put pressure on DNOW’s revenue.

Canadian Market: Performance And Outlook

The energy business in Canada has developed some structural flaws over the years, which resulted in lower revenues for the oilfield services companies operating in that region. In Q2, DNOW’s revenues from Canada were down by 14% compared to a quarter ago. A 22% lower rig count and the subsequent capex slowdown have resulted in several project postponements in that region. The Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019.

In Canada, the political setup is not conducive to energy production and the rig count is unlikely to improve in the short-term. Lower energy production due to the curtailment is an adverse development for DNOW. The recent investment in transportation by rail may address the infrastructure capacity issue, but it would be wise to remain cautious on Canada for now.

International Market: Performance And Outlook

DNOW’s revenues from the international operations declined marginally in Q2 compared to Q1. Most of the gains in Q1 were centered in Europe, Latin America (Mexico) and Asia. While the jack-up drilling activity pushed revenues in Asia, the Middle East onshore witnessed softness as some of the projects were deferred to Q3.

DNOW’s international revenues are likely to see a boost from rig activations and more jack-up and offshore floater tenders in Europe and Mexico. In onshore, demand may arise from Australia and some LNG projects.

Advantage In Technology

Application of internet-based technology and faster processing would set DNOW apart from the traditional brick-and-mortar or offline business model. It is currently implementing an SAP ERP system while moving to Google’s Cloud platform. Improvement in processing time will improve transaction time. The project is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2020. In transitioning to the e-commerce platform, the company will be able to respond quickly to the changes in customers’ needs.

The company is also investing in an order management system which will reduce the time for processing sales orders and purchase orders. In future, it plans to scale to an enterprise-wide order management system.

Guidance

Given the current trend, as discussed above in the article, DNOW’s management expects revenues in FY2019 to remain unchanged if the energy environment remains stable. If the energy market deteriorates, revenues for the year may decline by low-single-digit compared to FY2018.

The Balance Sheet Is Strong

In 1H 2019, DNOW’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) made remarkable improvement. It turned to $49 million compared to a negative $25 million a year ago. Despite the deterioration in the working capital due to lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities, improvement in receivable and inventories led to the higher CFO in 1H 2019.

DNOW’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.05x) is considerably lower than its peers’ average of 0.29x. MRC Global (MRC) has much higher leverage ratios (0.71x). NOW’s liquidity was $586 million (including cash and fund available from its revolving credit facility) as of June 30. With the available liquidity and free cash flow, the company does not require additional external financing to meet its financial obligations. So, the company has a strong balance sheet, which is an advantage if the energy market environment becomes challenging, and the credit market dries up.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Now, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.3x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.5x. In the past five quarters until Q2 2019, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 22.2x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to the past average.

DNOW’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than the average multiple compression for peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of ~13x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated DNOW a “buy” in August (includes “outperform”), while six recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell” or “underperform.” The consensus target price is $18.0, which at the current price yields 48% returns.

What’s The Take On DNOW?

DNOW’s strengths lie in supplying steady supply chain management and its ability to cross-sell services in the U.S. energy centers. Although the completions activity is poised to grow, the fall in the upstream capex can affect sales adversely in the short-term. Midstream activity, which includes providing kitted pump solutions and actuated valves to the water management companies, is a robust driver for the company, particularly in the Delaware Basin. However, the pressure on the gross margin due to the falling steel prices is a concern. The company has strong liquidity and relatively low debt. I think this can boost the company’s relative valuation multiples compared to peers if the energy environment deteriorates.

I do not think the stock will yield steady returns in the short-term. In the medium-to-long-term, investing in the stock can turn out to be profitable if completions activity continues to grow while the company serves the fast-growing water management business in the midstream business and takes part in the international E&P recovery.

