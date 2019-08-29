Lumber Liquidators: Increasing Tariffs Are Painful But Survivable For Now

Several years of 25+% tariffs could challenge Lumber Liquidators' liquidity, especially if the trade war significantly damages the US economy.

The latest increase will likely be hard to mitigate and may push Lumber Liquidators' operating margins into the negatives for 2020.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) may end up with negative operating margins if the increased 30% tariff rate remains in place for a prolonged period of time. The trade negotiations are unpredictable, and I do not believe that anyone can be confident about when the trade war will be resolved. That being said, Lumber Liquidators can keep itself afloat even if 30% tariffs persist throughout 2020. Its stock should have considerable upside when tariffs are removed. This does assume that the US economy hasn't been significantly damaged by that time and that Lumber Liquidators' balance sheet hasn't been too badly damaged by prolonged tariffs, though.

2020 Outlook With 30% Tariffs

Each 5% increase in tariffs has a roughly $11 million annualised impact on Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators has also mentioned that it has been harder to mitigate the effect of the tariffs as the rate increases. The original 10% tariff was fully offset, while it was "far more challenging to address" the increase to 25% tariffs. Thus, I would assume that most of any further increase in tariffs beyond 25% impacts Lumber Liquidators' bottom line.

The projected impact of 30% tariffs is that Lumber Liquidators' operating margins will go negative (to around negative 0.8%) compared to 0% operating margins with 25% tariffs. This would reduce Lumber Liquidators' adjusted EBITDA to around $10 million in 2020 and give it modestly negative cash flow (excluding working capital changes and legal settlements)

Below is a look at estimated 2020 results with 30% tariffs in place for the full year.

$ Million 2020 Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $-9 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $10

At 30% tariffs, Lumber Liquidators is essentially trying to keep afloat until the trade war gets resolved and the tariffs are eliminated.

Liquidity And Tariffs

At the end of Q2 2019, Lumber Liquidators had approximately $117 million in liquidity. This consisted of $13 million in cash and cash equivalents and $104 million of availability under its Revolving Loan.

At the end of Q2 2019, it also had $14 million in cash payments that it needed to pay for the Gold settlement, while it subsequently reached a settlement about the Kramer litigation for $4.75 million.

Thus, it appears that Lumber Liquidators should be able to easily fund its cash settlement obligations as well as any potential cash burn in 2020 due to 30% tariffs.

Even if tariffs were to increase further to 35%, Lumber Liquidators would still appear to be okay from a liquidity perspective temporarily. I would be concerned if 25+% tariffs remained in place for several years, though. Lumber Liquidators is unable to generate much positive cash flow with 25% tariffs (and would probably generate negative cash flow with 30% tariffs) and a relatively strong economy. A continuing trade war would likely harm the US economy, so if 25+% tariffs continued well into 2021, there would be a risk of negative operating margins plus significantly declining sales for Lumber Liquidators.

Tom Sullivan's Purchases

I'd agree with the belief that former CEO Tom Sullivan's acquisition of a nearly 6% stake in Lumber Liquidators is a positive for shareholders. Sullivan increased his stake from around 1.3% to 6.0% by purchasing 1.35 million shares in mid-August for an average of $7.88 per share. That average price is quite a good value for Lumber Liquidators as it should be worth double that once the tariffs are removed (and with no comps growth assumed).

Lumber Liquidators' share price will probably be stuck at a fairly low level until the tariff issue is resolved, though. At 30%, the annualised impact from the tariffs is around $67 million. This is a massive amount that is equivalent to the effect of close to $200 million change in net sales. Net sales may actually need to increase by more than $200 million to generate $67 million EBITDA due to the probable increase in SG&A with that large amount of sales improvement.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators' projected results are being heavily affected by tariffs, which at 30% may have a $67 million annualised impact. It has mitigated much of the tariff impact and should be in a position to deliver good operating margins once the tariffs are removed. For the time being though, it is likely looking at negative operating margins.

Lumber Liquidators has sufficient liquidity to weather 30% or 35% tariffs throughout 2020. If high tariff rates continue well into 2021, Lumber Liquidators may start to have liquidity issues due to potential for negative operating margins, combined with significant sales declines (as the US economy deals with the effects of the trade war).

