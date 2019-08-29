Dollar General: It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This

DG's "storm-resistant growth" feature that allows it to thrive in almost any economic environment makes me a high-conviction shareholder.

Comps matched my more aggressive projections, but margin expansion was an unexpected (but very welcome) surprise.

Following an impressive display by low-price retailers like Burlington Stores (BURL), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) over the past couple of weeks, Dollar General (DG) was the most recent key player in the space to report outstanding results.

The Tennessee-based company delivered an all-around beat and guidance bump in the second quarter, despite recognizing the adverse impact of increased tariff rates on its bottom line through the end of the year at least.

Beyond expectations across the board

Revenues of $6.98 billion topped even my more optimistic estimate by $46 million, despite comps of 4% having matched my expectations (see chart below). Not much of a surprise, the sizable consumables business (now at almost 78% of total revenues) led the charge, growing the most among all segments at nearly 9%. Apparel advanced by only 2%, in line with my de-risked projections and with the company's strategy to focus its efforts on higher growth product categories.

I was impressed by Dollar General's ability to expand gross margin by 13 bps, when I originally expected increased transportation and other supply chain-related costs to cause profitability to shrink slightly. The margin tailwinds may in part also explain the top-line beat: a reduction in markdowns and higher initial markups on inventory purchases. I find Dollar General's pricing power encouraging, as it might come in handy in the fight against tariff-driven margin pressures.

Elsewhere on the income statement, the company's trademark ability to control operating expenses and execute on share retirement accounted for a combined seven-cent YOY increase to EPS - roughly one third of the total earnings growth. If not for an unusually rich effective tax rate this quarter, which should have little impact on the investment thesis, Dollar General's 17 cent EPS beat over the Street's estimate would have probably been a few pennies higher.

High quality pays off in retail

Dollar General's spotless earnings report further reinforces my convictions and bullishness towards this stock. The management team has proven competent over the years at driving top and bottom-line growth throughout different macro environments, which I believe is a plus in the current state of uncertainty over escalating trade wars and the health of the global economy.

While DG remains increasingly expensive (the stock is up 44% YTD vs. 17% for the broad equities market), I believe the rich forward P/E and long-term PEG multiples of 21.8x and 2.2x, respectively, reflect the appeal of owning this high-quality stock. Due to DG's "storm-resistant growth" feature that allows it to thrive in almost any economic environment, I remain a high-conviction holder of the stock.

