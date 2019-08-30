3 More Stocks I Put In My Garbage Bin

Run while you can.

This is pretty much what I told you when I wrote “3 Stocks I Put In My Garbage Bin” in May of 2018. The article suggested a gloomy future for three companies:

Altria (MO): -13.13% total return (including dividend) as of August 28 th , 2019.

, 2019. Franklin Resources (BEN): -20.92%.

Caterpillar (CAT): -26.11%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 total return did very good with +7.70%:

Source: YCharts

That article got me my fair share of negative comments mostly because those three companies are very popular among dividend investors. They have a few things in common:

They are leaders in their market.

They have been around for so many years

They had their fair share of success in the past

They are all part of long-term dividend growers lists (even MO just achieved the Dividend King nomination this year!)

Since they all have stellar backgrounds, they all tell a compelling story where investors “fall in love” and hope they will get back to that fairy tale and live happily ever after. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case.

Today, I’m coming back with another article for this year’s “stocks to put in the garbage bin”. I’m not going for the easy and obvious cases here again. I like challenges.

Chevron can’t pump more dollars in your pockets

Chevron (CVX) is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. The company is part of the elite group of dividend aristocrats with 33 consecutive years of dividend increases. This is a rare achievement in the energy sector. The oil company has gone through several crises without blinking and has always found a way (read selling assets) to pay its dues to shareholders. In other words, Chevron is simply the best buddy of any dividend growth investor.

I was once part of this crew, but I sold my shares in June of 2014 (that was just pure luck!) and bought more shares of Apple (AAPL) at that time (then again, you have to be lucky from time to time, right?).

My rationale to sell at that time was that I couldn’t find much upside potential and I had another company on my radar. I sold my shares at around $130 when the WTI crude oil barrel was trading around $100. Five years later, CVX is trading almost at the same price… but the WTI is trading almost 50% lower.

Source: YCharts

Does this make sense to you? How could CVX possibly generate the same profit when the price of oil is so low? Has the company improved its processes to save that much in cost control?

Let’s take a look at CVX’s P/E ratio to see what happened. I must warn you; the graph is all over the place since CVX posted very weak numbers and losses when the oil market crashed in 2015.

Source: YCharts

I am showing the graph in percentages to show you how CVX’s P/E expansion (paying a higher EPS multiple for the same company) is responsible for CVX’s price. My conclusion is quite simple: You are paying the same price (more or less) for a company that makes a lot less money than it used to.

While the company is generating a strong free cash flow, keep in mind that CVX is currently surfing on its previous wave of investments. Sooner or later, management will have to increase their CAPEX if they wish to keep their leading position.

Source: YCharts

Where’s the dividend going?

Source: YCharts

Now, don’t get me wrong, Chevron is a great company, and it will continue to pay an increasing dividend. With a current cost of production of ~$10.50/BOE (August 2019 investors presentation page 5), CVX can continue buying back shares, increasing its dividend and keep money for CAPEX.

But the price to pay right now makes no sense. You could easily sell your shares now and wait for the next down market. In 2015, I discussed a play on CVX at around $88 that I later turned into a sell for a quick profit. Right now, we are almost at the same price as in 2014. The metrics are weaker and so are economic perspectives. A confirmation of a recession and you are done.

Replace Chevron with…

I would definitely sell CVX and buy Enbridge (ENB) instead. I’ve discussed ENB many times on Seeking Alpha and among Dividend Growth Rocks members. My latest public article can be found here.

AT&T is not answering shareholders’ call for value

I’ve been writing about selling AT&T (NYSE:T) since September 2017. While the stock has had its ups and downs over the past 2 years, it’s been pretty much dead money while the market gained about 20%.

Source: YCharts

And for those who will tell me there is a juicy dividend, that payment is included in the total return graph above. The AT&T investment thesis is built around a leader in its market, the arrival of 5G technology, and an impressive cash flow generation.

There is more to the picture. The first thing is the elephant-sized debt in the room. You may argue that AT&T generates billions in cash flow. This money will have to go there at one point.

Source: YCharts

If it were just that, the problem would have been easily solved. However, AT&T needs cash flow for a lot more than paying off its debts.

First, creating something out of Warner Media. The content war isn’t over. In fact, it has just started with Disney (DIS) becoming a serious player in the streaming business with Disney+. AT&T acquired Time Warner in the hope of converting its large wireless customer base into an audience watching TV. Other wireless competitors answered back by packaging Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Hulu into their service deals. Then, more and more platforms such as Disney+ will emerge and increase competition. This doesn’t mean it’s the end for Warner Media (far from it), but the acquisition (with its load of debt) may become a larger source of concerns down the road.

Second, AT&T isn’t alone in the wireless landscape. The company may count on a strong growth coming from 5G, but it is not alone. Other wireless players are also invited to this party. Therefore, it will require more cash flow to be invested to develop and market AT&T’s services and retain their customers. AT&T wireless isn’t growing super-fast (+2.4% Q2 2019), and this is because the market is crowded, and AT&T already has a good piece of the cake. Customers have plenty of other options. Both the wireless and media landscapes are evolving rapidly. I doubt an obese giant such as AT&T will be fast and flexible enough to adapt.

Third, dividend payments. AT&T has always been very generous with its shareholders. This generosity is now set at ~$3.7B each quarter in distribution. While the company is looking at deleveraging its business, it must keep this “hefty debt payment” due to its shareholders.

All combined, I think there is too much to manage, too much money to distribute in too many directions. I fear a lack of focus coming from management. AT&T has been underperforming in the market for so many years (up until recently). It’s the time to take the money and run.

Where’s the dividend going?

Source: YCharts

If you are holding your shares of AT&T in your arms like a big comfy teddy bear and its dividend helps you sleep at night, keep doing so. I see an investment in AT&T as similar to a “Deluxe Bond” where your high yield will keep up with inflation since the dividend increases year after year. But be warned, don’t expect anything more than the dividend. If you are into some total returns, I have a few suggestions.

Replace AT&T with…

Instead of going after both 5G and media entertainment with the same investment, why don’t you split your money into two purchases? Disney has built one of the most respectable brands in the world. Its attention to detail makes its theme parks and movies almost perfect each time. It is about to launch two streaming services with full force. While it’s new adventure for AT&T, Disney already knows what works with its audience.

For the second purchase, I’d go all-in on 5G with American Tower (AMT). AMT is part of a very selective group of three major telecommunication REIT with Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and SBA (NASDAQ:SBAC). In the U.S., data usage tends to double every two years. This is due to the rising of video content and Internet of Things applications. With the 5G technology factored in, telecoms will have no other choice but to keep investing in their networks. On top of that, AMT has a strong international presence. Many countries, such as India, are about 10 years behind the U.S. in term of network development. This is a great opportunity for AMT. Finally, AMT has established most of its contract through escalator rate giving a predictable revenue growth.

You will obviously miss your telecom high yield with those two picks, but you will sure show strong total returns.

Target will miss the bullseye, crash, and burn

Source: YCharts

The story behind Target (NYSE:TGT) has been the same for so many quarters now. Management publishes strong digital sales growth with barely no revenue growth (+18.71% over 10 years, +8.13% over 5 years and +2% over last 12 months). In other words, customers are buying more online and less in-store (how shocking, right?).

But from time to time, Target beats analysts’ expectations for same-store sales and then the stock soars. A similar phenomenon has been seen with Walmart (WMT). Do you think there is much room for growth now that TGT crushed the $100 mark?

I’ve been writing about my bearish thesis for Target for 3 years now. While the stock didn’t do so badly, my thesis remains: very little growth vectors going forward. Target has proven it can’t grow outside the U.S. Since the Canadian expansion has been a major failure, I can’t picture them going to Europe or down south to Mexico to generate more revenue. Therefore, they are hoping that American consumers will have a never-ending appetite (and credit card limit) to purchase more goods. Do you really think this will happen?

Sooner or later, Target will publish another deceiving quarter, and all your paper profit will go up in smoke. Cash it in while it exists.

Where’s the dividend going?

Source: YCharts

As it is the case with my two other “garbage picks”, Target’s dividend is not about to get cut anytime soon. With both payout and cash payout ratios in line, shareholders will continue to get paid.

What concerns me here is how the dividend growth policy seems to have shifted recently. Here’s how TGT dividend grew for each period:

10 years: +288.2% (14.53% CAGR)

5 years: +26.92% (4.88% CAGR)

3 years: +10.00% (3.23% CAGR)

1 year: +3.13%

Will the 3% dividend growth rate be the norm going forward? Target has lots on its plate. It must continue to develop its digital platform, convince customers to come back to their stores and fight against giants such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) daily.

Replace Target by…

In November 2016, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha telling investors to get rid of both WMT and TGT and buy infamous Amazon. I’ve been questioned (to use a polite word) about my rationale. It turns out that TGT, even after their irresistible quarter, is lagging BIG TIME behind AMZN:

Source: YCharts

Yeah, I know, I’m “The Dividend Guy” and I talk about a non-paying dividend stock… what a shame, huh? In fact, AMZN is the only non-dividend payer in my entire portfolio (100% invested between US and Canadian dividend growth stocks).

I decided to buy AMZN after writing my article “The Amazon Disruption - Sell Walmart And Target As Soon As You Can”. The thesis here is quite simple. The game is changing to e-commerce. All three companies have digital platforms. Amazon is way ahead, both Walmart and Target will not grow much through in this environment.

So far, I’d say that Walmart proved me wrong and built a strong online presence. WMT is also everywhere in the world and has means that TGT doesn’t. This is why TGT will be the losing team in this retail royal rumble.

Final Thought

I don’t believe in timing the market or trading in and out to make money. I believe in keeping my shares for as long as possible and enjoying the power of dividend growth investing.

While those three companies show stellar dividend history, we clearly see them slowing down lately. They all show good value for your investment right now and limited upside potential. It’s time to let them go and move your money to stronger dividend growth stocks… and Amazon!

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, DIS, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do hold AMZN, DIS, ENB in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.



The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.