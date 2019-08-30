The Contrarian Case For The South African Rand

Introduction

The South African rand has slipped by ~8% against the U.S. dollar this year. The currency has become one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies in the world. The Brazil real, Turkish lira and Argentinian peso have also been weak performers. There are several reasons why the rand has performed so poorly. First, investors appear to be losing faith in Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption crusade spurred by the ANC party detractors. Second, the country’s economy has received rate downgrades from Fitch and S&P. Moody’s has said it will likely downgrade the country as well. Third, the central bank has recently turned dovish. In July 18, 2019, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) reduced the repo (repurchase rate) by 6.5% (a drop of 25 basis points) from 6.75% bench marked in March 2018.

Investment Thesis

The USD/ZAR pair is trading at 15.4, which is the highest level it has been since September 2018. In the past one month, the pair has risen by 10%. In this article, I will explain the contrarian case for investing in the South African rand. First, the recent surge in gold and palladium prices will provide the necessary catapult for the currency. Second, while many foreign investors have fled the country, there is a likelihood that other foreigners will invest there. Third, the recently signed African free trade deal could prove to be beneficial for the South African economy.

Noticeable Points about South Africa

The unemployment rate of South Africa is at 29%, while the mining sector slowed to -4.2% from a previous rate of -1.5% - with gold production the hardest hit at 16%. The country has some of the worst power outages in the emerging markets. These outages have been caused by the inefficiency of the main power utility company, Eskom Holdings (1001Z:SJ). The power company that supplies South Africa with 95% of its electricity is embroiled in debt. It is now reliant on the government for a bailout. According to Bloomberg, the weak power generation system affecting Eskom cannot positively respond to economic acceleration in South Africa.

That Eskom has a hold on all sectors of the South African economy is impressive, since it powers all sectors from manufacturing to household electricity. Labor unions have opposed Cyril Ramaphosa’s initiative to divide the company into 3 units: generation, distribution and transmission. It seems the unions had better plans than allowing other suppliers to the national grid. The financial year 2018/2019 saw the power company lose $1.5 billion

Aside from the political unrest, South Africa's infrastructure is crumbling, and the country’s debt is growing exponentially. There is relief in household expenditures, and consumer prices remained constant. The core consumer price index (CPI - MoM) rose to 0.4%. Additionally, the CPI (YoY) rose by 0.1% from 4.4% to 4.5%, indicating that there was a check in inflation and households were bullish with the ZAR. It takes courage to invest in the currency. As shown in the Figure 1, the rate of price changes of the CPI from July 2018 to July 2019 has been constant. In this article, I will highlight some of the main reasons for taking a contrarian view.

Figure 1: CPI (YoY) for South African Households (2015-2019)

(Source: Investing.com)

Gold and Palladium Mining

The mining industry used to be the backbone of the South African economy. However, after years of labor strikes, falling prices and instability, it became less significant. In 1980, the mining industry contributed 21% of the country’s GDP. In 2016, this contribution had dropped to just 7%. The number of people employed in the mines has been declining after peaking in 2012. According to the Fraser Institute, South Africa’s policy perception index (PPI) for 2018 increased by 22 points to position 56 out of 83 countries (from position 81/ 91 in 2017). The protected mining areas attracted deep concern from miners at negative 28 points with the tax regime and regulatory replication at -24 points and -23 points respectively.

Additionally, recent trends show that the industry could recover. As of this writing, gold prices are trading near the highest level since 2013. A five-year review of the gold price indicates that the annual growth rate rose by more than 24 times to 338.5% from a rate of 13.77%. As of November 5, 2014, a troy ounce of gold (I:GPZAR) was selling at 12742 ZAR. In August 9, 2019, this price shot to 22838 ZAR. Palladium is just shy of its all-time high. Therefore, mining companies are considering investing more money to boost their production. Recent data shows that the industry is making a slow recovery. The most recent data showed that mining production declined by 16% in June. This is shown in the table below.

Figure 2: Price of Gold in South Africa

(Source: YCharts)

The price of palladium (XPDUSD) also increased from 1281 ZAR on May 9, 2019 to a high of 1455 ZAR on August 19, 2019 (See Figure 3).

Figure 3: Price of Palladium in South Africa

(Source: Trading View)

While the mining sector in the country is far from the previous highs, the slow upward trend will help provide some support to the economic surge. However, the government’s decision to increase its funding of the Eskom power company has been received negatively by overseas investors.

Foreign Investors Selling Off Local Assets

In recent weeks, many foreign investors have been pulling away from South Africa. In a Bloomberg article by Paul Wallace, foreign portfolio managers sold more than $4.8 billion worth of South African assets in the first half of the year 2019. When foreign investors flee, the value of the currency tends to depreciate because of the increased supply. Consequently, the rand weakened against the dollar by 2.5%. Investors were right to get worried because of the ballooning budget deficit and the problems related to Eskom. In fact, looking at the country’s yields 2-year government bond yields, they are priced as if Moody’s has already initiated a downgrade.

Figure 4: South Africa's 2-year bond yield (1-year review)

Two-year bond yields that will mature by the end of March 2021 currently range at 6.70, down from a high of 7.88 in September 10, 2018 (See Figure 4).

Therefore, investors had a good reason to move from South Africa. However, I believe that they will return. This is partly because South Africa remains the most advanced economy in the world. As explained above, the mining sector is making some slow upward strides, which might attract foreign investors. The manufacturing industry too appears to be making a comeback. The most recent data showed that the manufacturing PMI rose to 52.1 in July. This was much better than the June performance of 46.2. The total number of vehicles sold in the month increased to 46.08k, which was higher than the previous month’s 45.9k. In addition, the country’s trade surplus has been increasing. The most recent retail sales data showed that sales increased by 2.4% in June. All this has happened when the cost of doing business has increased and at a time when power outages have become the norm. Therefore, I believe that investors will return to take advantage of the improving manufacturing and mining sector.

African Trade Deal

South Africa was among the countries that ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The deal that took to the market on July 7, 2019 would provide one market for products with a gross of more than $2 trillion aggregate GDP. The agreement that could attract more than 1.2 billion people aims to lower the intra-African tariffs. By boosting production and making available affordable commodities, the tariffs could bring welfare gains to the continent totaling to $3.6 billion. Globally, Africa has become the largest free trade area due to the enactment of the AfCFTA.

There are a number of resultant points to note on this trade agreement:

The AfCFTA deal will lower inter-African tariffs across the 55 countries after they all ratify the agreement.

South Africa has the most advanced manufacturing sector in SSA.

The deal will help spur growth in the country’s manufacturing sector with over $3 trillion of GDP.

Technical Analysis Points to a Stronger Rand

As shown on the chart below, the USD/ZAR pair is trading at the 15.36 level, where it appears to be finding some resistance. On the 1-year chart below, the pair is in the process of completing the final part of the impulse wave of the Elliot Curve. The pair is also trading along the upper line of the Bollinger Bands, while the RSI is at 73, headed downwards. A testing of the five sub-waves shows that there is an indication that the pair could move downwards. The impulse structure shows that the rand will test the important support of 14.5 in the long run.

Conclusion

Currently, the South African rand is performing dismally due to the political upheavals and the pressure of foreign investors’ sale of assets. The financial bailout of Eskom by the government has been taken negatively by investors. The credit ratings are likely to face a downgrade by Moody’s in support of a previous one by Fitch and S&P. However, South African households have showed a positive run in consumer prices as shown by the constant CPI (YoY) for 2018-2019. The government’s support of Eskom is a boost to both local and foreign investors’ confidence. The prices of key minerals - gold and palladium - have risen to impressive highs. The enactment of the AfCFTA is scheduled to improve South Africa’s economic surge with the reduction of tariffs and support of manufacturing/mining. Based on the government’s plan to bailout Eskom and the rising mineral prices with support of the manufacturing sector, my take is that investors should assume a neutral position on the rand in the near term and long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.