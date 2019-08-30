Delta Air Lines: Building A Track Record Of Dividend Growth

Thesis

Delta Air Lines (DAL) should be on dividend growth investors' radar due to the mixture of a good starting dividend yield, impressive recent dividend growth and a low payout ratio. The company has become very shareholder-friendly since emerging from bankruptcy and merging with Northwest Airlines in 2008. It has impressively increased dividends, reduced the share count and is in a strong position to continue doing so.

Source: Delta Air Lines website

Shareholder Compensation

Delta initiated dividend payments in 2013, and it has rapidly increased the dividends in the last 6 years with a CAGR of 55%. The increase in 2019 was 15%, and the current dividend yield of 2.86% is covered by a very safe payout ratio of under 25%. Delta has also bought back a lot of shares during the same time, with the share count reduced from 858 million to 674 million. The company is expecting $3-4 billion in free cash flow for 2019 and targets distributing 70% of it to shareholders through increasing dividends and buybacks. The combination of dividends and buybacks has resulted in a 5-year average shareholder yield of just under 7%.

Source: Delta Air Lines Presentation

Latest Earnings and Outlook

The US airline industry consolidation after many companies ran into serious trouble post financial crises has left 4 big players in charge of a big chunk of the market share. That has resulted in some pricing power, and it has made the industry and those companies much more resilient and profitable. The latest quarter showed YOY revenue growth of 8.7% and operating margins expanding by 2.3 points. On the back of that, Delta raised the guidance for the full-year EPS to a midpoint of $7. If the company manages to achieve that, it would be a yearly increase of over 23% from last year's EPS of $5.67. The continued growth in revenues and net earnings is a strong driver for continuing dividend raises. With the global travel industry projected to keep expanding and with the younger demographic prioritizing experiences and travel over purchasing things, the travel industry passenger demand in the US has seen good growth in the last few years. Delta Air Lines also has a very profitable co-operation with American Express, from which it expects to create $7 billion worth of benefits by 2023.

Source: Delta Air Lines Presentation

Balance Sheet

Delta maintains an investment grade balance sheet. Debt-to-equity is at around 0.95, and the interest payments are very safely covered 20x. The company uses the adjusted debt-to-EBIDTAR ratio for tracking its leverage, and it wants to maintain this ratio between 1.5x and 2.5x. Delta expects those levels to help it maintain its investment grade credit ratings throughout the business cycle. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR is currently at the low end of this range at 1.7x, and the company repaid a $1 billion short-term loan ahead of schedule.

Valuation

Delta stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 8.4, P/FCF of 4.76 and has a CAPE ratio of 13. Compared to its own 5-year average, the company is trading at attractive valuations.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

Although there are 4 major airlines that have 85% of the market share and the barriers to entry are high, there is still strong competition within the industry. Airline costs are tied to fuel prices, and although Delta has its own refinery that mitigates those risks somewhat, the company is still dependent on oil prices. In addition to this, airlines are very sensitive to the health of the overall economy, and Delta's operational history following bankruptcy and the merger has been quite short, so it is difficult to predict how well the business would hold up in a recessionary environment.

Summary

Although Delta Air Lines has a very short history of rewarding shareholders, the mixture of buybacks and aggressive dividend growth has been very impressive. The current yield is 1% higher than what the S&P 500 offers, and the company has a low payout ratio. There is plenty of room for future dividend raises, and the low payout ratio provides a cushion for tougher economic times. In addition to this, the balance sheet is strong and current valuations are fair. This is not a stock for income investors who require a long track record of dividend payments from their potential investments, but I believe more opportunistic dividend growth investors should look further into this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.