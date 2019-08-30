MGM Resorts: Run For The Hills If A Recession Hits

In an event of a slowdown, I think the company will have the most to lose compared to peers and the overall market.

Moreover, the company is overvalued compared to peers because of these growth expectations, which are only present at the company's current 4% net profit margin.

However, it does operate in an industry which is heavily-reliant on global economic stability and recent news and economic indicators are pointing to a slowdown of this activity.

MGM Resorts International is placing itself in a prime position to capitalize off the rising economic tide in the Asia-Pacific region as well as some recovery in North America.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has been on an impressive expansion pathway over the past few quarters, even as spending at resorts and casino was rather volatile. Its recent efforts to expand in the Asia-Pacific region, notably in Japan, have many investors cheering for sustainable future growth.

Even though the company is still facing headwinds in the North American business segment as gaming revenues remain volatile, its performance in Asia boosted sales for the entire company compared to last year. Sales and EPS projection are dependent on this as well as the company expects a continuation of the North American business segment headwinds.

All of this is great for the company's long-term prospect but its current position is wobbly, to say the least. It is loaded up with $14.8 billion in long-term debt, paying nearly $1 billion every year in interest expenses whilst its expansion and maintenance efforts push capital expenditure through the roof.

Simply put, the company faces fixed expense as it makes $450 million in profit from over $11 billion in revenues, or a 4.1% net profit margin. Any recession in the world economies will result in the company heading into negative territory with very little short-term expense management capabilities without directly hurting its domestic and international expansion efforts.

The company does have $1.16 billion in cash which it can use, which is a positive point if a recession does indeed come, but it's unclear how much these cyclical economic-stability related revenue streams would be affected if a recession does indeed hit.

Fixed Expenses

Cost of revenues is roughly 50% for the company, which is relatively high. However, given the fact that most of the company's assets are properties and 'stuff,' both their maintenance costs and depreciation are sky-high, spending around $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, every year. The company has another $2 billion in SG&A expenses and $880 million in interest expense every year, amounting to $5.5 billion in total fixed expenses.

This past year, the company reported a 4% net profit margin from record revenues, meaning that it, in theory, can lose around $1 billion in revenues before it is too deep in the red. Notably, in the economic slowdown in 2016 the company lost around 6% of its revenues, or $672 million in 2018 revenue terms.

Revenue Sources In Trouble

The company did see a 26% rise in revenues from MGM China, a point of pride in a nation where possibilities are virtually endless with a rising middle class. However, that region only contributes about 20% of all revenues, with the Las Vegas strip and Regional resorts which make up most of the company's revenues, rose around 1%. CityCenter, which constitutes 10% of all revenues, decreased by 4%.

The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is without a doubt a source of optimism for investors and the company and they will definitely rake in billions in revenues annually in the next few years but at a time where economic activity is slowing down, it's a sign of trouble.

The trade war is hurting all revenue streams for the company, both in North America and in China. Gaming is one of the most economically-sensitive activities in the United States and China, and a slowdown can have profound and direct effects on the company's bottom line.

The Risk vs. The Reward

Under normal circumstances, the company is very well-positioned for the upcoming year or two, even if it is levered at a 4.8x ratio. But given the signs of economic slowdown on the horizon and the razor-thin profit margins, the company is already experiencing naturally slowing activity in North America; it might be worth taking a beat before jumping into a company with such high economic sensitivity.

A review of the company's valuation shows exactly why.

Current Valuation

Not taking into account the recession talk, the company is set to report EPS of $0.95 for 2019 and then $1.59 for 2020, which puts the company in a very comfortable position expecting such a nice jump in profitability. However, the company is currently overvalued compared to peers like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) which have a forward price to earnings ratio of 16.6x, 18x and 19x, respectively. MGM has a price to earnings ratio of 29.6x forward earnings.

This is because the markets expect the company to report a higher growth rate in earnings, which also means it's much more sensitive to changes in the global economy and the fallout from a recession, in terms of share price, is more significant with MGM than with its direct competitors.

Conclusion

A quick review of the company's fundamentals points to a strong company with great international expansion opportunities which are set to drive profitability surge. This is all true in the case of a sustained economic environment, something which is no longer the given take with recent indicators showing a possible slowing.

If a slowdown or a recession does indeed occur, it's not only that the company operates in one of the most economically-sensitive industries in both the United States and in the Asia-Pacific region, but it is currently trading at a premium to its peers and the market because of expected growth rates.

I do believe that the company is well-positioned for the future in an economic environment like the one which we've experienced since 2010, post the global financial crisis. However, with the prospect of a slowing economy, I think MGM has the most to lose compared to its peers and compared to the overall market. I remain neutral on the company's prospects until we get a clearer picture of the global economic standings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.