Sunnova Looks To Succeed In Residential Solar+Storage

In 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and now Hurricane Dorian has just missed the island. Sunnova (NOVA), the island's largest solar systems supplier, along with everyone else on the island, is breathing a sigh of relief - for now.

After Maria passed, Sunnova was criticized when its grid-tied solar panels proved mostly useless in the ensuing week-long blackouts. (Grid-tied rooftop panels must be powered down for worker safety when the grid is down.) This may explain why the company is now stressing the importance of battery storage for electricity during blackouts.

Sunnova's disappointing IPO and initial trading

Houston-based Sunnova went public on July 25 with shares priced at $12. The company netted $178 million from the IPO, considerably less than the hoped-for $300 million. On August 27, shares were trading around $9 - down 25% from the IPO price.

Sunnova is the fourth-largest U.S. residential solar installer, behind Sunrun (RUN), Vivint Solar (VSLR), and SunPower Corp. (SPWR). The company offers solar+battery systems to new customers and add-on batteries to existing solar users. It also offers easy financing and leasing along with home solar protection plans.

Sunnova markets its products in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Puerto Rico. As of June 30, 2019, the company had 67,000 customers.

A strong and growing solar sector

The solar sector has done very well over the few years, and Sunnova apparently figured the time was opportune to go public.

Readers may be surprised at the extent solar equities in general have recently outperformed fossil fuel ones. Over the last year, the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) is up 41%, while the fossil fuel sector, as exemplified by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), is down 24%. TAN's top holding is Enphase Energy (ENPH) at 9.4%, while XLE's top holding is Exxon Mobil (XOM) at 22.2%.

Data by YCharts

Even with low oil, gas, and coal prices, several trends now favor renewable over fossil fuel-derived energy.

First, technological improvements have made it easier, cheaper, and quicker to purchase and install wind and solar energy. Second, since over 70% of oil is used in transportation, the growing popularity of EVs (which can use solar and wind energy) is taking ever-larger bites out of crude demand. Third, climate change concerns have individuals and institutions increasingly divesting fossil fuel equities. Fourth, again due to climate concerns, solar mandates and subsidies such as we see in California and elsewhere will likely become more common in the future.

Sunnova and Tesla are partners - sort of

Sunnova is now selling its SunSafe battery storage system into markets that previously depended on net metering. The company stresses that batteries provide backup power when the grid is down. (We may find out how well that works in Puerto Rico, which is notorious for blackouts.) The system has a 25-year warranty, and customers are presented with several easy financing options.

Sunnova gets its batteries, Powerwall 2s, from Tesla (TSLA), claiming they are the best home storage battery available today. Playing up the merits of the Powerwall 2 battery is, of course, free publicity for Tesla.

Tesla may not wish to get involved in the "busy work" of installation and maintenance (The Walmart fiasco indicates Tesla may not be very good at it), and it may be glad to see Sunnova fill that role.

Sunnova hopes to attract customers through quality products, service, and easy-to-own financing options. On its website, the company goes to great lengths to educate potential customers on the benefits of its solar+battery+control systems.

Practically all the large solar installers in the U.S. now offer storage as an option. Other than Tesla itself, however, I believe Sunnova is the only one offering the Powerwall 2 with its systems.

Sunnova's losses and debt are troubling

Sunnova has just reported its Q2 2019 financial results, and it's not a pretty sight. The company lost $49.8 million in the quarter, compared to the previous year's $9.2 million loss. Interest expense actually exceeded revenue (to be fair, it was close).

CEO and president John Berger said the loss was due to: “The expansion of our geographical footprint, the continued growth of our dealer base, the launch of new solar plus storage product offerings and increases in battery attachment rates.”

On the plus side, the company increased its number of customers to 67,600, which is 13,900 more than a year ago.

In its investor slide presentation, Sunnova listed its fundraising accomplishments.

Source: Sunnova Slide Presentation, slide 10

The chart below depicts Sunnova share price since the IPO.

Data by YCharts

The company does have some positives

While Sunnova is off to a rough start, there are some positives.

The partnership with Tesla may bolster the company's image. The Powerwall 2 is arguably the best battery available today for home storage, and many homeowners seeking a degree of grid independence are interested in storage. Since storage is now the heart of Sunnova's appeal, there appears to be a good market here. On the other hand, Tesla is notoriously mercurial, and there is no guarantee the "partnership" will last.

Sunnova also recently announced a partnership with PetersenDean, a leading California-based national roofing and solar contractor. Of course, it remains to be seen how this will all work out.

Investing in small-cap, newly public companies such as Sunnova is a risky business at best, and investors are advised to look very closely before investing in them. But maybe - just maybe - Sunnova will win big with its solar systems.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors should do their own research and exercise due diligence before investing in Sunnova or any other company mentioned in this article. Renewable energy is a new field and it's difficult to pick winners with any certainty. Sunnova, being a newly public company, should be considered as highly speculative.