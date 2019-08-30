The Policy Market - Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Farmers are going to be "happy" over ethanol - Trump

Ethanol producers traded mostly higher yesterday after President Trump said he was planning a "giant package" that would please U.S. farmers angry that many more oil refiners have been granted waivers from using the fuel. Among the movers: Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), and Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). "Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done," Trump said on Twitter, without offering specifics. "It will be a giant package, get ready!"

FTC said to be probing Juul

The FTC is investigating the marketing practices - among them the use of "influencers" - of e-cigarette startup Juul Labs (JUUL), sources tell The Wall Street Journal. Juul's campaigns aimed at teenagers are already being looked at by the FDA and several state AGs. Shares of stakeholder Altria (NYSE:MO) moved lower after the WSJ report broke. Potential Altria merger partner Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) also lost ground.

D.C. questions Amazon on unsafe products

A trio of Democratic senators wrote to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) requesting the removal of unsafe items and appropriate warning labels on other products. The letter references a WSJ report last week that found over 4K items on Amazon's platform were deemed unsafe by federal agencies, banned by Amazon, or had deceptive labels. Roughly half of the listings were for toys and medication and didn't contain warning labels for children. Amazon removed or modified most of the products in the report, but some of the same products reappeared under new listings. The senators requested a response from CEO Jeff Bezos by September 29.