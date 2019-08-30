Yellow Pages: The Melting Ice Cube To Own

Most companies that are melting ice cubes (think newspapers, terrestrial radio stations, yellow pages, coal miners, etc.) are saddled with high amounts of debt. This makes a bankruptcy or a restructuring in some form almost inevitable. Yellow Pages Ltd. (OTC:YLWDF) (YPG) is different. I wrote about Yellow Pages earlier this year as it worked through a massive internal restructuring that saw it slash costs and shed unprofitable businesses. At the time, I thought the company would have about $100M left on its senior notes by the end of 2019. But when Yellow Pages Ltd reported second-quarter earnings earlier this month, it announced that it expects to make a nearly $70M payment, consisting of an approximately $39M mandatory payment along with a $30M optional payment and accrued interest, on November 1, leaving only a paltry $10M outstanding. By early 2020 the company will have repaid the full $800M of notes it issued when it emerged from a debt restructuring in early 2013.

Despite continued top-line pressure from both its print and digital businesses, YPG is generating industry-leading margins.

The year-over-year revenue decline is exacerbated by the shedding of certain unprofitable businesses. On an apples-to-apples basis, total revenues declined 17.6% in Q2, a slight improvement over the -18.9% from Q1. Print was down 20.4% in Q2 while digital declined 16.4% (source: MD&A). At June 30, the company had ~$48M in cash on the balance sheet. Free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures) in the first half of the year totaled ~$57M.

Clearly, the company expects continued robust FCF since it plans to make a $70M debt payment in November. While strong year-to-date, cash flow is still being held back by restructuring costs and interest expense. Both these expenses are on the decline. In 2018, YPG had cash outlays for restructuring costs of $36M. During the first half of 2019, it has dropped to $12M, with just $4.4M expended in Q2. The restructuring provision balance is down to $6.2M, from $40M at the end of 2017. Cash interest expense is also rapidly dropping and will soon be nil on the senior notes. That leaves just the 8% coupon on the $107M of exchangeable debentures, which amounts to just $8.6M a year. So, while the top-line burn is still significant, the company has multiple offsets that will help to keep cash flow strong. I don’t expect the company to be a significant taxpayer anytime soon due to large prior period losses and cash pension expenses should remain reasonable.

Of course, a mid-teens revenue burn rate is not sustainable and needs to be addressed. While print will likely continue to decline in the 15-25% range annually for the foreseeable future, the trajectory of digital revenue declines should begin to improve. I would argue that for YPG to be considered a going concern, it needs to slow the rate of decline to at least the mid-single digits from the current high teens. Fortunately, for the first time in a long time, the company has encouraging news about future digital bookings. From the Q2 earnings press release:

“And on the revenue front, our sales professionals, and our entire team, have been working very hard to ‘bend the revenue curve.’ We are now beginning to see progress. In our core, YP segment, today we report for the second quarter in a row an improved year-on-year rate of revenue change. And we are seeing further strengthening in our ‘bookings,’ which are a leading indicator of future reported revenue,” said David A. Eckert, President and CEO of Yellow Pages Limited.

Mr. Eckert provided more details during the earnings call:

“And I can tell you that our – what I call our bookings, which is not reported revenue, but the kind of leading indicator or a leading indicator of future reported revenue in this kind of a business. Our bookings are also further strengthening, and we’re very gratified about that. Now look it’s [revenue growth] still negative, but you can’t – in a real world, hockey sticks don’t happen. And what I’m gratified by is, I know that on the ground both in our face-to-face sales force and in our Telesales sales force, we have seen – both in reported results and in our bookings, seen very heartening improvements. A lot of noise on any trend, but the trends are clear, the trends are good, and they’re very encouraging. “

So clearly the challenge for YPG is trying to “bend” the revenue curve on the digital side of the business. The company purposely let low margin digital business lapse. Mr. Eckert does not believe in generating zero or very low margin revenue. You can see the margin and cash flow benefit of focusing on profitable business. Comps will start to get easier in the coming quarters, though the top line will remain under pressure due to ~20% declines in print and a continued shedding of low margin digital customers.

If revenue remains under significant pressure, it makes sense to direct all FCF toward debt repayment. The senior notes should be paid-in-full by May 1, 2020. I expect YPG to have the resources to start paying down the convertible debentures at that time. The $107M of debentures carry an annual coupon of 8% and are convertible into common stock at $19.04/share. If converted, that would increase the shares outstanding by over 5.6M. Clearly, no one is going to convert with the stock below $9/share. The company has the option of redeeming the debentures at any time, at a price of 110. I expect the company will make its intentions known with respect to the debentures during either the 3rd quarter or 4th quarter earnings releases. If it chooses to redeem the debentures, I suspect the company will have $60-$80M of available cash to do so in 2020.

If the debentures are retired within the next two years and not converted, shares outstanding will be approximately 26.5M, which equates to a $221M market capitalization at today’s stock price. This is an operating business that is expected to generate $90-100M in free cash flow in 2019. Through June 30, YPG generated $58.7M in FCF. The FCF yield is astronomical. Even when calculated on the current enterprise value of $360M, the yield is still extremely attractive for investors.

But let us not forget that the market hates melting ice cubes. The current valuation reflects that. Trading volume is anemic. No one is watching this one. For the stock to move significantly higher, it needs to address its revenue problem. Clearly, Yellow Pages Ltd. will never be as great or as large as it once was. Yet small and medium-sized businesses are still turning to it to be their outsourced provider of marketing services and solutions. Mr. Eckert is working to improve the culture, sales organization and product offerings to get the company back on a solid footing. My only hope is that he stays on board until such time as it is. Thankfully, the balance sheet is much improved and essentially de-risked. If his recent encouraging words on bookings come to fruition and the digital side of the business continues to improve, the stock should follow accordingly.

In my last article, I hypothesized that annual sales could fall to $318M before stabilizing. The current run-rate remains over $400M. I think stabilization between $280M and $320M is quite possible. If you take the low end of that estimate and use a 35% EBITDA margin (570 bps below the Q2 margin), you still get to about $80M in annual FCF after deducting for taxes, pension contributions, and capital expenditures. I assume the company is debt-free by this time, so no interest expense. I do not even need to do the math on the FCF yield. It is very attractive (Over 20% on the EV). That all represents cash flow that can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and/or buybacks. I expect the company to start laying out its plans for the FCF in the coming quarters, once the senior notes are repaid. It could continue to direct all cash flow toward debt repayment, refinance the debentures, return capital to shareholders or some combination of these choices.

In conclusion, I think Yellow Pages Ltd. is an extremely attractive deep value stock. Paying a dividend that yields 10% today would only cost ~$22M or about 25% of free cash flow. If the revenue burn slows to the mid-to-high single digits and the company starts paying a dividend, I think the stock can easily double. If YPG is unsuccessful in acquiring sufficient new business and essentially goes into run-off, the debt can still be repaid in its entirety and significant FCF should still flow through to the shareholders. Mr. Eckert is the right person to lead this company. I have high confidence in his ability to bend the revenue curve in a positive, meaningful way. For that reason, I continue to hold my shares. I would consider adding to the position if we see a dramatic improvement in the digital revenue growth rate (burn rate drops below 10%). That would be the best signal yet to investors that Mr. Eckert’s strategy is paying off in a major way. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YLWDF, YLWWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.