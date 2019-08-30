This Is Why Cherry Hill Plunged

With a falling share price, many investors will be too scared to consider CHMI.

Are you scared?

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) is one of the smaller mortgage REITs. They offer a very tempting yield, despite a pending dividend reduction. Management guided for a reduction in the dividend for Q3 2019 despite earnings remaining pretty solid in Q2 2019. That was one factor weighing on the share price, but it may not have been the only one.

Another reason investors may avoid a small mortgage REIT like CHMI is that they’ve read negative reports on the stock. We love seeing other analysts wading into mortgage REITs. It's a fun sector and it is interesting to see what they find. However, we also find ourselves occasionally needing to set the record straight.

The falling share price will be enough to scare off some investors as the REIT looks like a “falling knife.” However, there are a couple of factors in play that should be considered. One is the dramatic decline in Treasury rates. If investors are certain that rates will continue to fall, they should stop reading this article and go all in buying call options on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Shares of TLT are currently $147.32. The call option for September 27th (about a week from now) is priced at $1.62 for a call at $150.00. Don’t like options but still certain rates are going down? The Direxion Daily 20-year Treasury Bull 3x (TMF) ETF would simulate about 3x leverage on those long-duration Treasuries.

Anyone who isn’t confident enough to take a position in either of those investments is far from certain about declining rates.

Why It Matters

One of the major arguments investors make for avoiding mortgage REITs right now is that rates are “falling.” That isn’t quite correct. If we want to be precise, we can say rates “have fallen.” Since we have no idea what rates will do tomorrow, we don’t know if they are still in the process of falling. We can only measure that after it occurs.

Facts

Let’s look at how CHMI has done so far in Q3 2019 and what their earnings release showed for Q2 2019.

We expect to be well ahead of the market in predicting the performance of the mortgage REITs portfolio for the quarter to date, but there are some major misconceptions regarding Q2 2019. That’s amazing since the REIT already reported results for Q2 2019 and even provided guidance on performance through the end of July. However, their presentations can still confuse many investors.

Up Until August

Book value was up through the end of July. We suspected it would be thanks to modeling the portfolio, but it is nice to have management confirm it on the earnings call:

The gain of 1% to 2% as of 7/31/2019 resulted in a slightly larger gain than anticipated. Since 7/31/2019, we expect it has moved lower in early August due to the decline in rates. As of late August, the decline in rates has become more significant, but we’re still looking at single-digit percentages. That’s dramatically different from the plunge in the share price, which was thoroughly into the double-digits.

Accurate Information

We find ourselves needing to write about CHMI again. It's important to us that Seeking Alpha remains a highly respectable resource for REIT investors. We needed to clear up some misinformation. Out of respect for the other analysts, we're not directly quoting their work here. We would rather not be accused of starting controversy.

We don't believe it is "starting controversy" to correct another author. However, some people won't see it that way.

Since we have published a buy rating and many readers on Seeking Alpha rely on our research, we feel compelled to follow up on it. We're going to take you through a pair of images that will help you understand CHMI better.

Mortgage-Servicing Rights

Specifically, we're going to discuss the MSR (mortgage-servicing rights) portfolio. When interest rates decline, prepayments generally increase.

When prepayments occur, the cash flow from an MSR stops.

Consequently, higher expectations for prepayments in aggregate reduce the future cash flows on MSRs.

However, as we will prove, CHMI correctly updated their financial statements to reflect the loss in fair value. This is critical for investors to understand. Allegations about the quality of a company's financial statements are extremely serious.

Slides from the Earnings Release

We will start with a pair of slides from the earnings release, where we've highlighted some information:

The MSR portfolio was valued at $273.7 million (see blue arrow).

Next, we want to consider the loss on the MSRs. That value was $44 million. See the red arrow in the image below:

If we want to compare the loss recorded with the remaining value, we would compare $44 to $273.7. That comes out to about 16%.

Writing down their MSRs by that much was a very conservative choice. They were not trying to inflate the value of the MSRs by taking a smaller reduction in value. They took a substantial reduction because they wanted to be clear and transparent with shareholders about the decrease in the value of the position.

Why It Matters

The major point here is that the MSR portfolio was valued at $273.3 million, rather than more than a billion. This is critical to understand because there was a rumor going around that the MSR portfolio was valued at more than $1 billion. Under that math, investors believed that the company had only reduced the value of the asset by about 4%.

That error in math stems from having the wrong value for the size of the portfolio. Since the size of the portfolio is $273.7 million, the reduction would be 16%.

When investors are evaluating how much management wrote down the assets, they need to use the correct numbers.

If a mortgage REIT only wrote down the value of their MSRs by 4% for Q2 2019, we would be very concerned. Since CHMI took a dramatic decrease in the value of their MSRs, we believe their financial statements are accurate. That isn’t a bold claim. It’s a pretty simple claim. Implying anything else would be a very bold claim.

The Balance Sheet

Now some investors may still doubt the values we’ve provided. It's unlikely, but it might happen. Consequently, we pulled up their 10-Q filing with the SEC.

We're highlighting the most relevant part below:

Accusing a company of misstating their assets by more than $700 million would be a very serious allegation against a small company. We believe it was just a mistake. If you're investing in REITs, you'll want to find an analyst who covers the sector and provides research that works for you.

Implications

Ironically, if an analyst thought the company understated assets by more than $700 million, they would be suggesting that book value was dramatically higher than reported. However, suggestions that there is something wrong with the financial statements can be a very damaging accusation. As we’ve demonstrated, CHMI recorded reasonable adjustments and presented those adjustments to investors.

Current Estimates

By our current estimates, CHMI today trades at a discount of over 20% to current (8-27-2019) book value per share. The company has not provided 8-27-2019 book value per share, but experienced mortgage REIT analysts will usually have their own models to evaluate book value throughout the quarter. While we do believe book value is down materially since Q3 2019, the decline should be tiny compared to the plunging share price.

Valuations

At these valuations:

CHMI should be repurchasing shares to drive book value per share higher. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) should be contacting CHMI to discuss the possibility of an acquisition. Either could absorb CHMI’s portfolio reasonably and would benefit from acquiring the assets for far less than fair market value. CHMI should be seen as oversold. The biggest risk to our bullish thesis is that rates might continue to decline. Investors who are confident in that decline are welcome to trade options or leveraged Treasury ETFs.

Conclusion

Shares have sold off hard. Some decline is warranted due to the movement in Treasury yields and the projected impact on refinancing activity. These movements for Q3 2019 were most notable in August. However, the decline we've witnessed in the share price is much too large. We've followed our own analysis and increased our position in CHMI. Further movements in Treasury rates do present additional risk, but we don't believe they can be reasonably forecasted. In any scenario, with volatility decreasing from the current extreme level, we would expect things to improve.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, NLY-F, AGNCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.