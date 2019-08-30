American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) CEO James Debney on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call August 29, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe, and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding revenue, earnings per share, non-GAAP earnings per share, fully diluted share count and tax rate for future periods, product development, focus, objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general, and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings, including our forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q. You can find those documents as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com.

Today’s call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

I have a few important items to note about our comments on today’s call. First, we reference certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Our non-GAAP results and guidance exclude acquisition-related costs, including amortization, recall-related expenses, one-time transition costs, fair value inventory step-up and the tax effect related to all of those adjustments.

The reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, whether or not they are discussed on today’s call, can be found in today’s Form 8-K filing, as well as today’s earnings press release which are posted on our website. Also, when we reference EPS, we are always referencing fully diluted EPS. For detailed information on our results, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019.

Liz Sharp
I will now turn the call over to James Debney, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands.

James Debney

Thank you, Liz. Good afternoon, and thanks everyone for joining us.

With me on today’s call is Jeff Buchanan, our Chief Financial Officer. Later in the call, Jeff will provide a recap of our financial performance as well as our updated guidance. Our results for the first quarter reflected our ability to remain focused on executing our strategic plan, while addressing the challenges of ongoing softness in the firearms market. Today, I’ll share with you some details of our first quarter, and Jeff will provide information on our financial results and our outlook for the coming fiscal year.

As you know, we transfer firearms only to law enforcement agencies and federally licensed distributors and retailers, not directly to end consumers. That said, adjusted NICS background checks are generally considered to be the best available proxy for consumer demand for firearms at retail.

In our fiscal Q1, background checks for handguns increased 2.1% year-over-year, while our units shipped to distributors and retailers decreased by 7%. For the same period, background checks for long guns declined by 2.2% year-over-year, while our units shipped to distributors and retailers declined 8.1%.

This result was expected. Recall, last quarter, when we cautioned that a Q1 correction relative to adjusted NICS was extremely likely, given the success of our year-end promotions and our strong outperformance of the market in Q4.

In a more recent update, July adjusted NICS were up only slightly year-over-year, and while adjusted NICS appear to be following its typical slow summer seasonality, this was the second largest sequential monthly decline in the past four years indicating to us that the consumer market for firearms remains very soft.

Distributor inventory of our firearms increased sequentially from 127,000 units at the end of Q4 to 178,000 units at the end of Q1. Distributor increases in inventory are very typical this time of year, due to the seasonal slowdown in sales velocity in the channel, as well as planned inventory buildup leading into the fall hunting and holiday shopping seasons.

This year, those inventories also reflect the success of our Q1 buy-in programs that positioned participating distributors to take full advantage of our fall promotions in Q2. In addition, distributor inventory grew in the long gun category as we proactively worked to reduce our inventory of a certain product line with enough time for that inventory to clear out of the channel in advance of an upcoming new product launch. Since the end of Q1, distributor inventories have increased and remain above our eight-week threshold.

Turning to new products. Innovation to support our organic growth strategy remains the highest priority across our entire business. Within each of our divisions, creative new product development teams focus on innovating for the consumer to meet their needs, wants, and desires. In firearms, we continue to prepare the several major new product launches scheduled for the current fiscal year. While I won’t share details at this point, I can tell you that we look forward to providing consumers with some exciting new products from brands that they know and trust. So, please stay tuned.

Also note that this is one of the reasons our internal inventory increased in Q1 as we built up inventories of our existing product portfolio in preparation for shifting capacity over to new products when they launch. In Outdoor Products & Accessories, our decision to organize into brand lanes is yielding exciting results. Each lane consists of a highly agile team that provides dedicated brand management, creative design, content production, product management, new product development, and engineering. These entrepreneurial teams have been very productive over the last few quarters.

During Q1, we attended ICAST, one of the largest fishing trade shows in the world to showcase our new Bubba lifestyle brand and to demonstrate our ever growing portfolio of fishing tools, including the new Bubba electric fillet knife, which we launched in February.

To say the show was a success is truly an understatement. Not only was the booth packed nonstop with attendees, we came home with the Best of Category Award in cutlery, hand pliers, and tools for the Bubba electric fillet knife. I want to commend the team for their success in energizing the new Bubba brand. While it’s still a small product line today, our Bubba sales delivered year-over-year growth of 65% in Q1. Bubba is a great example of the value that can be quickly created from small tuck-in acquisitions.

We also made some exciting developments in our newly rebranded BOG line of shooting rest. During the quarter, we reengineered the BOG product line with innovation that delivers a variety of solutions for hunters.

Our global e-commerce and technology division is at the forefront of our digital innovation, providing best-in-class sales and marketing technologies that power our online business.

We utilize our newly expanded digital capabilities to harvest the growth potential of our existing brands. We do that by building brand immersive and content-rich websites, delivering intelligent, targeted, and personalized campaigns and providing exceptional customer experiences. During Q1, we demonstrated these capabilities with the launch of our new brand website, for Caldwell, Frankford Arsenal, Wheeler and BOG. These new websites will allow our customers to connect with us and form deeper, emotional relationships with our brands.

We have also made important organizational changes in support of these initiatives, combining the customer service functions from our firearms and OP&A businesses. Under the focused leadership of the e-commerce and technology division, the customer experience group will have the agility and focus we need to drive seamless and efficient customer interactions with all of our brands.

Now, I want to touch briefly on the topic of tariffs. Since much of our Outdoor Products & Accessories business involves China manufacturing, tariffs are obviously presenting us with an ever-changing landscape. Our team in China has done their best to address this challenging environment. That said, as the tariff situation continues to escalate, opportunities to offset that impact have begun to rapidly diminish. As we continue to navigate this volatile and dynamic environment, we are continually exploring mitigation opportunities such as securing sources in other low-cost countries. However, our supply chain in China is relatively sophisticated compared to those available in other low-cost countries. So, rapid change is difficult. In addition, bringing in an entirely new manufacturer online takes time, and the duration of the tariff is still very unclear. Later in the call, Jeff will share a bit more detail regarding the timing and financial impact of the tariffs as they stand today.

During the quarter, we achieved significant milestones of our new Missouri Campus, which serves primarily as the centralized logistics, warehousing and distribution operations for our entire business. First, we completed the transfer of our firearms logistics and warehousing operations to the new facility. This is important since firearms are highly regulated products and the establishment of the strict control processes at the new facility was a key milestone. In fact, we just completed yet another full serial number count at the facility on Saturday, and as we expected, we achieved 100% accuracy in that count.

Second, we consolidated and shuttered our Jacksonville Florida business, during Q1, eliminating 100,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. These significant achievements coincided with a strong quarter-end order flow, driven by the success of our late summer firearm promotion. As a result, we look forward to prioritize firearm shipments over OP&A shipments, which in turn negatively impacted our OP&A revenues for the quarter. The vast majority of those delayed OP&A shipments were completed at the beginning of Q2. We don’t anticipate a recurrence of this of type of conflict, since the transfer of the firearms logistics and warehousing operations and the shuttering of the Jacksonville business are now complete.

In addition, the heightened quarter-end activity provided us with meaningful insights that will be valuable as we grow our Missouri Campus in the future. The next consolidation will be our original 145,000-square-foot BTI office and warehouse space. Our Missouri Campus is an important strategic initiative, which will ultimately allow us to lower our costs, better serve our customers and support the achievement of our objective to be the leading provider of quality products for the shooting, hunting on rugged outdoor and enthusiasts.

With that I will ask Jeff to provide more detail on our financial results and our updated guidance. Jeff?

Jeff Buchanan

Thanks, James.

Revenue for the quarter was $123.7 million, a decrease of 10.9% from the prior year. Revenue from our firearms segment was $95.4 million, a decrease of 9.3% and revenue from our OP&A segment was $33.2 million, a decrease of 10.8%. Intercompany eliminations were $5 million. It should be noted that the decline in OP&A revenue was as a result of the timing of shipments to a major customer as well as the impact of the shipping conflicts that James outlined. For the full year, we expect OP&A revenue to be up versus the prior year.

Now, turning to gross margin. In Q1, the total Company gross margin was 38.7% compared to 37.8% in the prior year. In the firearms segment, gross margin increased to 37.1%. Although unfavorable product mix increased promotional costs and higher manufacturing spending negatively impacted gross margin, that impact was more than offset by favorable manufacturing absorption and inventory variance adjustments. In the outdoor products segment, gross margins declined to 42.4%, primarily as a result of tariffs and increased shipments to larger customers receiving discounted pricing.

In the quarter, GAAP operating expenses were $46.7 million, compared to $38.9 million in Q1 of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $41.5 million as compared to $33.5 million in the prior year. Expenses were higher because of increased compensation, advertising and marketing costs.

In addition, with the start-up of our new Missouri Campus, operating expenses increased $3.8 million, which includes $1.6 million of depreciation , $1.6 million of shipping costs for firearms, which were previously reported in cost of goods sold, and $600,000 of other costs, including compensation and facility-related costs. Eventually, the impact of these additional costs will lessen as we consolidate other facilities.

For the first quarter, GAAP EPS came in at a $0.04 loss as compared with EPS of $0.14 last year. Our non-GAAP EPS was $0.03 as compared with $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. Note that the non-GAAP tax rate this quarter was nearly 54% because non-deductible items represent a much higher percentage of the low pre-tax income number.

Adjusted EBITDAS in the first quarter was $17.5 million, for a 14.1% EBITDAS margin, as compared with a 20.4% margin in Q1 of last year.

So, now, turning to the balance sheet. In Q1, cash used in operating activities was $29.1 million. Cash flow was primarily impacted by our $31.7 million building inventories. As we have noted in the past, cash flow in the first half of the year is typically neutral to negative. During the summer months when the retail sales cycle is at a low point in firearms and we have our seasonal shutdown, we typically build our inventory levels.

We also had additional inventory this quarter as a result of our planning for two items. First, safety stock for the ongoing consolidations into the Missouri Campus; and second, inventory built in connection with planned new product launches for the second half of the year.

CapEx for the quarter was $3.7 million, and we expect to spend a little over $25 million in CapEx for the full fiscal year, mostly on IT, new products and maintenance. At the end of Q1, we had $30.7 million of cash with $25 million drawn in our line of credit, a term loan of $79.8 million, and bonds of $75 million. As a result, total net borrowings at the end of Q1 were $149.1 million. Our one year trailing EBITDAS is about $100 million, so our net leverage ratio was only about 1.5 to 1.

Now, I will discuss guidance. We expect Q2 revenue to be in the range of $140 million to $150 million. At that revenue range, we expect GAAP EPS of between a negative $0.04 and breakeven and non-GAAP EPS of between $0.03 and $0.07. The higher sequential revenue in the second quarter is not fully benefiting the bottom line estimate for several reasons including the absence of favorable inventory variance adjustments, the impact of increased tariffs and increased promotional activities.

Although we expect the slowness in firearms that we saw over the summer to continue for the next few months, we are planning some exciting new product introductions for the second half of the fiscal year. Thus, for the full year, we are maintaining our expectations that revenue will be in the range of $630 million to $650 million. Our profitability, however, will be impacted by the tariffs. Without that impact, we believe our EPS would have been within our most recent guidance, but tariffs now make that result unlikely. As a result, we now expect full year GAAP EPS to be between $0.41 and $0.49, and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.70 and $0.78. All these estimates are based on our current fully diluted share count of 55 million shares and a tax rate for the full fiscal year of approximately 30%. James?

James Debney

James Debney
Thanks, Jeff. With that, operator, please open up the call for questions from analysts?

Yes. Thank you very much. So, could you give us a little more color on the Chinese tariff issue, both in terms of the incremental impact you’re assuming and what that assumes regarding how long the tariff is in place? You also mentioned, I think last quarter, that you would try to secure price concessions from your suppliers and implement price hikes of your own. Maybe discuss those issues.

Jeff Buchanan

Right. Hi Cai, it’s Jeff. So, I mean, we said that the guidance, EPS for the year, the amount that we had lowered it by was just a little over $5 million, and it was attributed almost entirely to tariffs. So, that’s like sort of the number. The impact is mainly in the second half of the year, because we currently have inventory. But, basically, what happened, Lists 1 through 3 went from 25% to 30%. So, it’s 5% higher than we thought. And then, of course, we have new the List 4 that was a 10%. A lot of people talked about the deferral of List 4, but List 4 really was 4A and 4B, and most of our products were on 4A, and that was not delayed until December. That starts on September 1, and the cost from that was raised from 10% to 15%. So, that -- those are the tariff impacts. It’s obviously the math that we are estimating guidance, it is not the full amount of the tariff impact. We are assuming that we’ve successfully undertaken some mitigation efforts like price increases. We’re sort of reaching the end of vendor concessions because we’ve already -- we’ve been negotiating that for a while. But, we’ll continue to work on that. We’ll continue to work on getting vendors outside of China. But as James mentioned in his prepared remarks, other Asian companies don’t have a sophisticated supply chain, can’t acquire, procure all the materials and components that we need, and it takes a long time. And we don’t know how long it’s going to last. We don’t know how long the tariffs are going to last.

James Debney

We’ve got to be really careful, Cai, when taking price increases, because we can -- if we’re not careful, we’ll just become uncompetitive. So, we’ll keep a close eye on what’s happening at retail.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. So, if – I’m just sort of to simplify this, the tariff impact predominantly hits in the second half because you entered the year with some buffer inventory. Therefore, if those tariffs persisted that level, the amount probably would be larger next year, is that a fair assumption or I mean...

James Debney

Largely in 2021, yes.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. Okay.

Jeff Buchanan

Our expected impact for the second half of 2020 on the tariffs as they stand right now is in our guidance.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it.

James Debney

And what you described there, Cai, is that tariffs are here to stay, and there is a lot of uncertainty about the timing of tariffs whether they’re here to stay or not. So, if they did stay, then obviously I think you could go back to taking some price increases, because the market will be able to stand it.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. Last one, maybe give us -- so, what are we looking forward for cash flow for the year, a rough range?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, we are looking for a positive cash flow -- neutral to positive cash flow in quarter two. Typically, first half of the year is like neutral to negative. Second half of the year, we’re looking for really strong cash flow on par with the prior year, because quarter one was a cash outflow because of the build in inventory.

James Debney

Yes, absolutely. We’ve invested a significant amount in inventory, as you can see on the balance sheet. That’s for a number of reasons. One, we’ve spoken about a lot before, which was the transfer of the firearms business in terms of logistics and warehousing to the new DC in Missouri. Of course, we’re in -- as I’d mentioned in the prepared remarks, we are in the summer period, which is extremely slow. We always build inventory. And then, we have major new product launches coming down the pipe as well, which we’ve built inventory for that as well as our existing portfolio because we’re going to have to dedicate a large portion of our capacity to building the new product, prior to launch and then obviously after launch to satisfy the demand.

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. And Cai, also the numbers that we are giving for guidance, it’s roughly the same as last year. Except last year, we spent a lot on our logistics -- building our logistics operations in our Missouri Campus, and we don’t have that this year. So, we do think that the cash flow is going to be quite good for the year.

James Hardiman

So, I guess, first question is just on the quarter. I think, people care more about the outlook than the quarter. But, you came in at the low end of the earnings range; you’ve come in towards the high end or better -- for it seems like a while. Maybe talk a little bit about what in the quarter wasn’t quite as good as you had had hoped. It doesn’t seem like the tariff issue really pinched you. It seems like that’s more of a later year, later portion of the year issue. But, just maybe talk about how it came in versus your expectations?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes, okay. I mean, as far as the top-line is concerned, the entire miss from our -- the midpoint of our guidance and actually a bit more was almost entirely related to the shipping constraints that James mentioned. All right? And so, at the end of the quarter, when you are trying -- and you are limited by manpower and you’re trying to prioritize what goes out, where -- we prioritized like firearms because the higher ASP based on the ability to go ahead and ship. So, that is most of it. And then, from an earnings standpoint, if we had done that, then we would have been probably spot on, on the earnings number. Another, like bit of a difference, as compared to the prior comparable on quarter is that our earnings tax -- our tax rate was above 50%, mainly because of some non-deductible items that impacts you more when your taxable income is lower. So, those two items alone -- it basically accounts for everything.

James Hardiman

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, as I think about the full year guidance and the second quarter guidance, I mean, if we hit the midpoint of the second quarter, you’re basically going to do $0.08 in the first half of the year, which would mean you have to do $0.64 in the back half. I know, there are some things with Missouri. But, walk us through why it’s going to be such a dramatic uptick in earnings. It seems like it’s probably more margin than it is sales. But, again, given the fact that tariffs are the big issue in the back half, how are you going to accomplish that big ramp?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, basically, the earnings -- the EPS is as a result of the strong top line in the second half of the year. When you have -- as you know, you’ve been an analyst here for several years, when firearms is putting out that much product, then, we really -- we get a lot of efficiencies. And we have a lot of -- we have a lot of new product introductions and firearms for the second half of the year that we’re really quite bullish on. So, those new products are accounting for a large portion of the sales in the second half of the year. In fact, those new products are part of the reason that we have a lot of inventory now, because we’re shifting the lines of manufacturer, and we had to build certain products that won’t -- we won’t be able to manufacture in the second half of the year. So, that sort of had a dual impact on the quarter.

On outdoor products, a lot of the timing and pacing of the quarter in outdoor products is dependent on large customers, especially like one or two large customers that we have. We have a lot of new products and again, fairly bullish on the second half of the year in outdoor products. As I -- we do believe that -- so outdoor products was down this quarter. So, we think for the whole year, it’s going to be up by single digits, probably like mid to upper single digits. So, again, we think there’s strong growth in outdoor products.

James Hardiman

And then, one last question, if I may, along those same lines. Obviously, there’s the expectation that new products are really going to drive shipments in the back half. I guess, with that in mind, why should not be concerned about the inventory, the distributor inventory numbers here, 178, I think that number was more like 145 a year ago. At what point do we need to be concerned that distributors are going to be less willing to buy that new product that you’re going to try ship in the back half?

James Debney

Well, I’d start off by saying, James, I’m not concerned about the level of inventory with our two-step distribution partners. When moving towards the busier season, as you now, we’ll soon be in the full hunting season, we’ll quickly transition into the holiday season. Those are peak periods at retail as we all know. Adjusted NICS checks for those months tells us that. And even moving through into a new year, the first three months, I would actually have to take out January, but certainly February, March and somewhat April are all strong months as well. And typically, that’s why as a firearms business, we’ve always ended with the second half of the year much stronger than the first half of the year. So, we’ll have our normal cadence of promotions in place. We’ll be doing both bundled promotions, we’ll be doing our typical show specials, spring buy-in promotions, we’ve described those before, where it’s buy six get one free, for example. It’s not always that number but that’s a typical number. Those promotions will be adequately strong as in to match the market. So, obviously, if the market is strong, then we’ll dial those; if it’s weak, if it weakens more, we’ll dial them up and we’ll be aggressive. We have plenty of inventory to allow us to do that and we have plenty of capacity.

So, I think, to survive in this market, which is a soft market, I think we can all agree on that is you both need to be aggressive in your new product development and aggressive in your promotional activity, and we’re doing both those. And we have proven and demonstrated over the past few years that we’re very good at both of them.

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. I just wanted to add a bit, and I’ve mentioned this each year. But, the promotional activity that we do, we measure the cost of the promotional activity against the benefit of the absorption in the factory. And I generally have found that we are ahead, even when we strongly promote.

James Debney

Yes. And you can draw a direct comparison with one of our primary competitors in terms of margin as well. But, also, going back to the subject of inventory, we still have less inventory in terms of units with our two-step distribution partners.

Scott Stember

Good evening, and thanks for taking my questions. A question on the second quarter guidance, assuming, I guess a modestly up NICS environment and you talked about how there was a little bit of payback in the first quarter because the fourth quarter promotions. Assuming that’s gone, and assuming that some of these constraints on the outdoor products side are gone, am I thinking of this wrong -- shouldn’t you be predicting to maybe up a little bit or flat in the second quarter, or is there something else or am I off with my timing for some of those things to go with?

Jeff Buchanan

It’s a soft market out there. And so, our guidance is based on our view of the market out there. We also in outdoor products, we are also forecasting that the increase that I talk about, comes almost entirely in the second half of the year, again, because of the pacing of the orders from major customer in outdoor products. So, it’s the combination soft firearms environment and the customer order pacing of outdoor products has led us to the guidance that we’re giving.

Scott Stember

Got it. And just flushing out the operating expenses a little bit. You talked about I guess in priority of I guess impact compensation expense and marketing and advertising. Is it fair to assume that’s the order? And then, also, just trying to get a sense of what you would expect for the entire year for operating expenses?

Jeff Buchanan

So, our first quarter is usually our lowest. I do think operating expenses are going to kind of go up $2 million or $3 million and then sort of plateau out to rest of the year. Just remember, a couple of things on operating expenses. One is that we have moved some shipping costs from cost of goods sold down to OpEx. Also like remember that we are still in the build mode for the DC. And so, we are still operating duplicates on facilities. Just for example, we have two facilities operating in Missouri right now. The new Missouri Campus as well as the old campus that was there when we bought Battenfeld, which is about 150,000 on square foot warehouse. Most of those duplicate costs will have been still be gone by the third and fourth quarter. And then we actually expect additional savings in 2021, as we move are other areas, as we close down other areas and kind of like finish the move into the DC.

Scott Stember

Got it. Yes. And I guess, I’m just trying to figure out -- I know you haven’t given guidance obviously for 2021 and we are a little ways out. But, I’m just trying to look at where you would look or how much eventually comes out of the equation here related to the New DC, so we can get an idea of what kind of leverage you can get beyond this year because this year’s obviously going to be a challenge. And some of the numbers on the OpEx line are going to be significantly above last year.

Jeff Buchanan

Well, you know, like last time we said about $0.07 worthy expenses that we have this year that won’t be repeated next year, and those will almost all be in OpEx. And then, I would probably just use that as your number of comparing OpEx in this year to next year.

Scott Stember

And just one last follow-up on that. And the marketing and advertising, I guess just would be safe to assume in this tough environment that it probably will stay at these elevated levels for foreseeable future?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. Actually, yes. And then, of course, if you’re launching a new product in the back half of the year, there is more advertising associated with these new products launch costs, in other words.

Steve Dyer

Thank you. Good afternoon.

James Debney

Hi, Steve.

Steve Dyer

I just want to drill down a little bit more on second quarter guidance. So, we’ve had three straight months of positive mix, August should be up pretty significantly according to our checks. And again, the down 10% revenue at the mid range, which would imply I think a little bit better than that in outdoor products, little bit worse than that in firearms. It seems like a large delta vis-à-vis how you guys have been running with the NICS sort of over time. This will be the second consecutive quarter of a fairly big deviation to the downside. Is there any sort of additional color you can give timing wise or why that would be? I mean, certainly, you don’t feel like you’re losing share.

Jeff Buchanan

No. I mean, you said it’s a big deviation to the downside, but that’s just based on your assumption on NICS. So, I don’t think we really know what’s going to happen on NICS. But, our distributor inventory is a little bit elevated. And as James said, we’re comfortable with it. But it’s higher than it was last quarter. So, I don’t think I could add anything more than I had told -- that I mentioned earlier on the call. That midpoint is what we have come out at.

Steve Dyer

And presumably, because I don’t think you have in the past, I mean presumably you are not until August comes out in its final, I mean, you are not including any point of sale data that you’re seeing month to date? I mean, our checks are suggesting up on the order of 20% year-over-year, in…

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. I mean, obviously, this is the one quarter that we release earnings without having the NICS of the in essence the first quarter of the next -- or the first month of the next quarter. So, I guess, we’ll just have to wait and see like what happens.

Steve Dyer

So, presumably, anything more than, call it flattish for August and September, would be, I guess, upside to your sort of base assumptions going in?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. Probably, I don’t think we -- I think we have a policy of not commenting on our degree of certainty of our guidance or any potential changes. I can say this, that’s great on your check, but it...

James Debney

Steve, I love your NICS number. I hope that comes true. [Multiple Speakers] one of the highest in the last five years.

Steve Dyer

Well, it’s through three weeks and it’s through one state. So, anyway, I’ll move on. So, obviously, a bankrupt -- a supplier went bankrupt or distributor went bankrupt in the quarter. Did that have any material impact on you guys or the channel period, I guess?

Jeff Buchanan

No. It hasn’t had impact because that was a long time in the making, probably hadn’t shipped for quite a while, what we have reserved with respect to that distributor happened last quarter, probably there is some dumping of inventory as a result of it. But…

James Debney

Yes. I think, we covered that last time as well. And we said they had ceased to become really relevant for the last 18 months, let’s say, prior to that bankruptcy.

Steve Dyer

All right, got it. Last one for me. So, guys have a couple of $75 million notes due, one in June of 2021 and in August, any commentary on plans for that, your ability to refi, et cetera?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. We’ve already spoken with our banks. I don’t think, there’s going to be any problem on refinancing those. We’ll probably undertake that effort early autumn. And interest rates are actually down from the last time that we engaged in these kinds of negotiations. And the outlook obviously is fairly flat yield curve. So, I think that the negotiations should be good with respect to what we want to do.

Mark Smith

First off, can you just walk through how much new products typically mix in sales?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, it typically is -- it typically is not typical. But, I would say that it ranges -- it was like 15% this quarter, it’s been as high as 25%, 28%. So, I think it ranges from let’s say, 30% to 12% or 15% sort of depending on like what’s happened in the last several quarters. OP&A is 20% this quarter. That’s probably like more of a constant because OPA has a very sort of formalized process of introducing new products every year, whereas in firearms, it’s not as regular.

James Debney

Yes. It’s a steady stream of new products come out of OP&A, development times tend to be a little shorter. Development times for firearms tend to be extremely long, pretty intensive in terms of consuming resources; can be capital intensive as well, depending on tooling requirements and so on. So, that’s why we talk about major product launches, rather than line extensions and so on. And we’re very excited about the major product launch that we have coming up this fiscal year.

Mark Smith

And then, can you talk a little bit about the cadence of sales primarily in firearms throughout the quarter?

Jeff Buchanan

In the quarter one you mean?

Mark Smith

Yes.

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. It was back loaded. So, heavily back loaded, not unusual in the summer months, maybe this quarter was a bit more back loaded because of bringing up the DC. So, we had a situation when she had to move a lot of inventory to the DC in the past, with the Springfield facility being shut down for a couple months towards the end of a quarter. We probably shipped a lot earlier than we did this quarter. But, like the Missouri Campus is not shut down, and so the combination of everything made it probably more back ended than it typically is.

James Debney

I think, another big influence on the firearms in terms of their order patterns for the quarter was our success in Q4 and we described that in a lot of detail, and as you know, we over-performed versus adjusted NICS by quite a large amount. And we said in Q&A there will be a correction in Q1. So, there’s no doubt in my mind, in the first two months of the quarter, distributors and retailers alike, took a bit of a break because they’ve taken in some inventory at the end of Q4 before starting ordering again late in Q1. And that’s one of the things -- reasons that we got so compressed at the end of the quarter and had that capacity constraint at the DC.

Mark Smith

And then, this question has been asked a little bit, but just to ask it directly, what are you seeing in kind of current firearm demand? And as you look into your crystal ball here, what you see from the customers out there today that gives you -- that leads to your guidance here in Q2 in a heavily backend loaded year, excluding kind of new products?

James Debney

I think, it’s really what we said is the firearms part of the business is just following normal seasonality. So, we’re slow right now; we expect it to be slow; we expect it to start pick up at the backend of this month even, but more so it will accelerate as we go into September and October, and then into the gift giving season. So, we think just normal seasonality is at play. We talk to our retail partners and our two-step distribution partners all the time. Everybody is optimistic, but I will say cautiously optimistic. In terms of a crystal ball, it’s offline right now, nobody knows. There are lots of macro influences that can start to really kick into gear. But, I think, I’ll just come back to it, it’s one of those years where it’s flattish again. I’ve used that term before and will use it again.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then, anything happening for end users here in the used firearm market that is maybe skewing NICS data away from what we’re seeing from you guys?

James Debney

Nothing that we picked up on. We monitor that. We do, do a monthly market share analysis, and component of that is due to firearm sales. It seems to be fairly consistent. Some retailers are better active than other retailers, but nothing out of that.

Mark Smith

Okay. And then, last one for me, just a housekeeping item. The guidance that you gave on tax, I believe it was 30% for the full year. I assume that’s on a GAAP basis?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes. That’s exactly, and that is for the full year, but that’s because we had over 50% rate in Q1. So, the rest of the quarters will probably be around 27% or 28%.

Maks Netrebov

Good afternoon, guys. So, you’ve already addressed all of my financial analyst type questions. So, let me ask a couple of gun guy questions. About a quarter or two ago, you have reorganized Crimson Trace and electro-optics. So, I’ve played a lot of optics, both the Shot Show and [indiscernible], I love them. Can you talk about possibly what the industry acceptance is of the brand, particularly as Crimson Trace is moving from the traditional lasers to now being an optics company?

James Debney

Sure. It’s slow progress. It’s going well. Crimson Trace is incredibly strong brand. But, as you quite rightly say, it is focused very much just on lasers. So, moving into the optics, we knew it would be slow to begin with, but I have to say that we are getting some good traction. We think this has got great growth potential over the long term. So, I don’t see any favorable step change in terms of revenue or taking market share in the near term. But, I’m very confident over the next five years.

Maks Netrebov

Moving along the product line, so one of the ones we haven’ heard much about recently was Gemtech. So, any thoughts on the suppressor market and as it relates to Gemtech? I mean, do you foresee making future investments into it, to try to steal market share from your larger competitors, or is it more or less, hey, let’s maintain what we can do with it and then just wait for something big to happen in suppressor market? And as a follow-up to that is, is Gemtech going to be rolled into the unified distribution center or is that still going to be separate?

James Debney

Okay. Starting with the first part, Gemtech, another great brand, very strong, got great consumer awareness, so very happy with the value in that brand as well. Suppressor market, pretty soft right now, I think as we’re all aware. If there had been a change in legislation, then, it would be a different picture. But legislation change did not take place. So, for us, right now, it’s just steady away. Let’s keep our market share. We’ll start to invest slowly in it over the next few years in terms of new product introductions. We have some new product in the pipeline. So, again, stay tuned on those. But, other than that, it’s really a soft market.

Maks Netrebov

And I guess, the last question is, so just today and yesterday, there is a new gun legislation bill is being heard in Massachusetts. Any thoughts or comments to it as potential impact that would impact you as a local manufacturer?

Jeff Buchanan

None of the proposed laws would impact us as a manufacturer. And the laws -- regardless of what Massachusetts does, the laws would have a little impact on us, because Massachusetts in terms of the volume of firearms that it consumes is very well.

Maks Netrebov

Okay. But as far as, there was nothing that was going specific -- none of the proposals were going after manufacturers specifically?

Jeff Buchanan

No.

James Debney

Not.

Maks Netrebov

Okay. And I guess, this is my last question, if I can sneak that one. So, going through the 10-Quarter, there is a couple of new litigation notes, so one, I think on the T/CR-22 and then another frivolous lawsuit. Any commentary or any color you can make on that?

Jeff Buchanan

No, other than what we specify in the Q.

Maks Netrebov

Well, now management is really excited about all the new product innovations that are coming out late this year, I’m wondering what those are.

James Debney

We’re excited about them too.

Maks Netrebov

Awesome. Thank you very much guys.

James Debney

Thanks Max. Take care.

James Debney

Thank you, operator. I want to thank the American Outdoor Brands team for their commitment and dedication to excellence. Great job, everybody. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

