Volkswagen's EV Pivot May Be More Damaging To The Company Than The Diesel Scandal

On the face of it, it may seem like a genius move for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) to put its diesel scandal woes behind it by embracing a full pivot towards EVs. Going from polluting disgrace to global environmental savior is the kind of storyline that the public is susceptible to embracing. It does not necessarily mean that it can produce good investor returns to go with the storyline. In fact, as I pointed out in a recent article, depending on the particular profile of any automaker, it may, in fact, be a terrible corporate decision leading to a significant probable loss in overall company profitability, as well as a loss of longer-term competitiveness in the still-dominant and mostly profitable ICEV sector. This will likely be the case for any mass-market car company which decides to go all in into EV development, neglecting the need to innovate its currently profitable conventional technology. It is way too early at this point to declare the end of the ICE vehicle, especially outside the relatively narrow luxury car segment of the auto market, which is why I believe Volkswagen is embarking on a potentially massively disastrous strategic path.

Volkswagen's EV plans

The numbers that are being thrown around in regard to the kind of money that Volkswagen is looking to invest in transforming itself into a profitable EV company are simply astounding. As much as 50 billion euros ($56 billion) may be poured into development and production of EVs, with a goal of producing and selling as many as 3 million EVs per year by 2025. By some accounts, the total spending plan on this strategy may be as high as $90 billion. It goes without saying that much less will be spent on further development of its ICE models. Looking at the company's capex trends, it looks like EV development and production may take up as much of half of its investments or more.

(Data source: MarketWatch)

If most of the development money goes to EVs, it is hard to see what will be left for its conventional model development. In other words, Volkswagen is seemingly willing to allow its operations to fall behind in terms of conventional technology development starting with the present and going all the way into 2025. Apparently, 2026 is the year when Volkswagen intends to halt all development of its ICE engines and associated systems.

There is much reason to expect for Volkswagen's EV gamble to fail, leaving it with a gutted ICEV program to fall back on

As I pointed out in my recent article which I cited at the beginning of this piece, there is a great deal of difference between EVs and ICEVs when it comes to the price/driving range correlation. While one gets the same driving range from a small sedan that costs less than $15,000 as one gets from a luxury car that costs $100,000 or more, that is not the case with EVs.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As we can see, the most likely breakeven price of EV models I selected for comparison tends to be highly correlated with the range that these cars are offering or will offer in the near future. I want to highlight the fact that I used estimated manufacturer breakeven costs instead of sales prices for the EVs because that is the true cost of the car, which will eventually be reflected in sales prices.

In the article I wrote earlier about the EV market, I pointed out the fact that in order to get the same utility out of an EV as one gets out of a comparable ICEV today, we would have to have a range in the 350-mile ballpark. Anything less can lead to the occasional or perhaps less occasional limitation, depending on how often the owner of such a vehicle travels longer distances. The minimum range that is needed to provide the absolute minimum to qualify a vehicle as being more than just a city car is about 250 miles, in my view, which would have to go along with ample recharge stations availability. But as the chart shows, the breakeven costs to manufacturers is in the $50,000 range for most EVs that offer about 250 miles of range. Volkswagen's most successful models by sales volume do not tend to be anywhere near that price range.

(Source: Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Polo sells for about $22,000. The Volkswagen Golf has a similar starting price. The Jetta sells at a starting price of $19,000, the Tiguan starts at just over $24,000, and the Passat starts at just over $25,000. One has to go down the list to the Audi A4 for the first Volkswagen group model which starts to approach the price range where one currently expects to see car manufacturers breakeven on an EV model with at least 250 miles of driving range. But even the A4 comes with a starting price of $39,000, which is significantly below that level. The bottom line is that Volkswagen is a true mass-market car manufacturer which caters to the global middle class. In the absence of some truly miraculous technological breakthrough between now and 2025, it will not be able to offer EVs in a similar price range and with a driving range that has mass-market appeal. At least not profitably, because we know that car makers seem to be currently willing to sell EVs at a loss, which tends to distort the true picture in this regard.

Recently, Volkswagen made some headlines with the announcement that it will offer an EV priced at around $22,000. Very little has been contemplated in regard to whether it can sell such an EV at a profit or whether it will have a range that will be practical for most consumers. It has since been revealed that the vehicle will be a Seat. It will be yet another EV with less-than-practical range for most consumers. At this moment, word is that it will have a range of about 160 miles, according to WLTP tests, which in reality means a range that will be about 20% less. It is yet another city car, therefore it cannot be a mass-market car. The fact that it will be manufactured in Slovakia should keep costs down considerably, but I have deep doubts that Volkswagen will be able to breakeven on this EV model given the pricing. The unfortunate aspect of it all is that such offers tend to produce the wrong impression in regard to EV realities. Yes, it will be priced at a mass-market level, which will lead to many claims that EVs are competitive with ICEVs. But it will lack mass-market features, such as practical driving range, not to mention that it will probably be produced at a financial loss.

If Volkswagen is to reach its goal of selling millions of EVs per year in order to replace its currently impressive ICEV sales, it needs to produce true mass-market EV models, with the main features being a price under $30,000 and a range of at least 250 miles. Not to mention that it needs to do it profitably. Just to put the profitability issue into perspective, if by 2025 Volkswagen achieves its goal of selling 3 million EVs, and the company loses only $1,000 on average on each EV it sells, that will mean a $3 billion drag on its finances per year. Volkswagen reported after-tax earnings of 12 billion euros in 2018, or about $13.4 billion. An average loss of $5,000 per EV would on its own lead to all profits being wiped out, with Volkswagen stuck in deep financial loss territory. This rather simple calculation neglects to factor in probable declines in ICEV sales and profits as Volkswagen stops investing adequately into the segment.

Volkswagen should focus its EV efforts mostly on competing in the luxury car segment

The average sale price of a Tesla (TSLA) car in the second quarter of this year was about $56,400. It mostly sells cars with a driving range that meets the minimum criteria of practicality; in other words, Tesla cars are more than just strictly city cars. The average price tag, however, places the company firmly into luxury automaker category. This happened by design, because the reality is that EVs can only meet the utility criteria in terms of driving range, when priced at a level that is far above typical middle-class new car buyers. In effect, Tesla is proving that a pure EV manufacturer can only exist and survive currently as a luxury car maker. Even so, it is having a hard time producing profits.

Volkswagen is clearly missing the lesson of Tesla by promoting a path which is simply not feasible given everything we know about current EV technology. The assumption that with tens of billions of dollars in R&D work it will be able to produce EVs that the global middle class can afford and with practical driving range capabilities within half a decade or less is a huge gamble. It is a gamble which could prove to be ruinous for the Volkswagen brand name. It could be more disastrous than being the face of the diesel emissions scandal.

If Volkswagen wants to become an EV leader, the company could achieve this by focusing its EV development on its main luxury brand, namely Audi. Audi already has luxury brand power, therefore it can be the ideal platform to offer higher-priced EVs with similar range utility as most ICEVs. Volkswagen in not off to a great start in this regard, given that its most ambitious luxury EV project, the E-Tron, has a starting price of $75,000 and only 204 miles of real range. It is, in effect, on the edge of being a city car in North America, while for European conditions, with most destinations being closer, it is just enough to provide the minimum utility needed to consider using it on longer trips.

While much improvement is needed, Audi is by far the best brand platform for Volkswagen's EV plans. It is therefore a tactical mistake, in my view, to use the lower-cost brand platforms to introduce EVs on the market. If there happens to be a major technological breakthrough as the Audi EV models are developed, which would make EVs a true mass-market option for the global middle class, then it could transfer the technology to the lower-cost brands and start building mass-market EVs. If not, the EV concept as a luxury car is still viable, and I would add desirable, because at this point Tesla is starting to make serious inroads into the luxury car segment, in particular. As things stand right now, Volkswagen is clearly making a very risky bet on EVs outside the luxury car segment, which, if it fails, it could have permanent consequences for the company's long-term competitiveness.

