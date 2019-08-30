Medical Robotics: Siemens Healthineers Gets Strong Technology In Corindus

Siemens Healthineers likely is not on many investors' radar screens, but investors looking at the medical robotics space should take a look.

We believe Siemens Healthineers has the opportunity to accelerate Corindus' worldwide expansion and possibly extend Corindus' technology to some of its other internal initiatives.

The company plans to acquire Corindus Vascular Robotics and will get technology with significant potential in Corindus, in our view.

Siemens Healthineers AG is focused on healthcare niches that we believe have strong growth prospects, such as digital, AI and robotics.

Siemens Healthineers On An Interesting Path

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SMMNY), a subsidiary of Germany’s Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) and publicly traded following a 2018 IPO, is focused on healthcare niches that we believe have strong growth prospects. For instance, the digital and robotics niches within healthcare have substantial potential, in our view, and Siemens Healthineers is a relatively early mover that stands to benefit as both digitalization and the use of robots to assist in surgical procedures rise.

Siemens Healthineers has identified:

Exciting pockets of growth in selected disciplines and adjacencies … Minimally invasive, molecular, digital, …

According to the Harvard Business Review, "The acceleration of digital technology has enabled the disruption of many disparate industries. Yet health care, which represents about 10% of global GDP, has lagged other sectors. But that is about to change, as big data and the ability to crunch it will deliver actionable insights that will increase health care’s reach, efficiency, accuracy, and value." Siemens Healthineers notes that:

Digitalizing healthcare is the most important enabler for expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, and improving patient experience.



Generating, aggregating, and analyzing data is the foundation of this enablement. Artificial Intelligence (AI) supports turning this data into actionable insights. Cybersecurity protects their integrity. Operationalizing the value of data concludes the digitalization process that will transform the very nature of healthcare and wellness.

Siemens Healthineers is “actively developing its digital health services," which we view positively. We are optimistic about the potential benefits of telemedicine, for instance, a technology that the company is expanding. Online magazine Health Leaders calls telemedicine "one of healthcare's fastest-growing initiatives." It involves interactions between physicians and patients remotely using telecommunications. Telemedicine has created new ways to deliver healthcare to patients who might otherwise not have access to it.

As a relatively newly public company, we believe that Siemens Healthineers is not on many investors' radar screens. We are optimistic about how the company can leverage its technologies, as well as those of pending subsidiary Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS). We believe Siemens Healthineers has the opportunity to accelerate Corindus' worldwide expansion and possibly extend Corindus' technology to some of its other internal initiatives.

Siemens Healthineers Attracted by Corindus' Strong Technology

Earlier this month, Siemens Healthineers entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus for $4.28 per share in cash. We believe Corindus fits well into Siemens Healthineers' wheelbarrow. Corindus is an innovative robotics company with technology that appears to have strong prospects. Bringing Corindus' technology into the larger Siemens Healthineers organization and leveraging its established sales and R&D platforms likely are attractive elements of the potential merger, in our view.

According to its investor presentation, “Siemens Healthineers with Corindus will offer unique, integrated solutions, leveraging the Siemens Healthineers installed base and customer service, and combining strengths [and] unlocking synergy potential within sales, marketing and R&D."

Siemens Healthineers generated fiscal 2018 (FY ends September 30) revenue of €13.4 billion and adjusted profit of €2.3 billion, so Corindus, at its current stage, is too small to make a significant contribution to consolidated results. However, Corindus is at early stages and is expanding its core robotics technology both domestically and internationally, as well as expanding into telemedicine.

Corindus notes that its “CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures.” Corindus has begun to display strong revenue growth, albeit off a small base. Revenue in 2Q19 was $4.6 million, up 175% from $1.7 million in 2Q18. During the quarter, it recorded revenue of nine CorPath GRX Systems - six new systems, one upgrade and two systems sold to distributors in Italy and Japan - bringing the total installed base to 68 systems.

(Source: Corindus reports)

Corindus generated 2Q19 gross profit of $1.8 million, compared to a gross loss of ($486,000) in 2Q18, with improvement driven by both increased system sales and higher ASP, according to management. Not surprisingly, 2Q19 operating expense such as SG&A also increased to support the company’s growth, and Corindus registered a net loss of ($10.7) million compared to ($9.9) million. Once it is part of Siemens Healthineers, we would expect the consolidated entity to leverage the sales organization to grow Corindus' revenue and obtain significant scale.

Corindus has indicated that international interest in CorPath GRX is also growing and management is “excited by these global opportunities.” Its footprint in markets outside the United States is expanding. The company has sold systems into 10 countries, including its first commercial installation recently in Brazil. Siemens, as a global company, can probably also accelerate Corindus' entrance into many international markets, we believe.

Corindus’ developing telerobotics technologies could also be a long-term positive that could be similar to telemedicine, we believe. According to the company, “remote capabilities have the potential to address physician shortages, eliminate geographical challenges, beat time to treat, reduce the need for patient travel and extend the physician's reach, all while having the potential to improve procedural accuracy.” Corindus has completed a second beta test with Verizon (VZ) on its 5G network.

The proposed transaction notwithstanding, Corindus indicated on its recent quarterly investor conference call that it “will continue to pursue... operational goals, including completing the first-ever U.S. remote interventional procedure, conducting the first neurovascular robotic cases by year-end, continuing to work towards FDA clearance of CorPath GRX for neurovascular applications and launching our next series of smart automation in Europe and other CE mark countries.” The company’ cash position to support its strategy as of June 30, 2019 was $31.9 million.

The transaction has been approved by the Corindus board, and company management expects it to close in 4Q19. Although it is subject to approval by stockholders, according to the company’s latest proxy, the shares are closely held, with insiders owning over 40%. Moreover, CVRS shares had closed at $2.42 the day before the deal for $4.28 per share in cash was announced. The Siemens Healthineers bid represents an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion.

M&A Reflects Expected Growth of Medical Robotics

The Corindus deal is consistent with a trend of larger healthcare companies acquiring smaller ones within the innovative robotic technologies space. For instance, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical and MAKO Surgical Corporation were each acquired at premiums.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in California, Hansen developed medical robotics designed for the positioning, manipulation and control of catheters through its Magellan Robotic System. In April 2016, Hansen agreed to be acquired by Auris Surgical Robotics for $4.00 per share. That offer represented a roughly 40% premium to the price of Hansen shares at the time.

Mazor was founded in 2000 and enjoyed strong revenue growth off a relatively small base. In 2016, it formed a partnership with Medtronic (MDT), which subsequently purchased Mazor outright.

Stryker (SYK) acquired MAKO Surgical Corporation in December 2013. The $1.65 billion, or $30 per share, that Stryker paid for MAKO represented a significant 86% premium to MAKO's share price at the time the acquisition was announced.

We believe these transactions underscore significant interest by established healthcare companies anticipating robust expansion of robotics in medicine. According to the Journal of Minimal Access Surgery, “the era of robots in surgery commenced in 1994 when the first AESOP (voice controlled camera holder) prototype robot was used clinically in 1993 and then marketed as the first surgical robot ever in 1994.” Since then, the use of robotic assistance has increased significantly, with ample opportunity for further growth.

Factors Driving Medical Robotic Growth

Market research firm MarketsAndMarkets ("MNM") expects the medical robots market “to register a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period [of 2018–2023] to reach $16.74 billion by 2023 from $5.47 billion in 2017.”

The key growth factors MNM cites are “technological advancements in medical robots, advantages offered by robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, increase in funding for medical robot research, and the issuance of IPOs by medical robot companies,” as well as “rapid growth in the geriatric population and rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries.”

The use of robots facilitates surgeries that are generally less invasive than traditional procedures. This is another element that makes Siemens Healthineers' acquisition of Corindus synergistic, we believe, as one of Siemens Healthineers' focus niches is minimally invasive medicine. Robotically-assisted surgery can also sometimes reduce the length of hospital stay, which lowers hospital and patient costs. Reflecting these benefits, the number of surgeries using robots has increased dramatically and the sector is expected to continue to grow.

In addition to factors cited above by MNM, anticipated sector growth is expected to be driven by regulatory approval of non-invasive surgical techniques. Although not without its own risks, surgical robots generally help produce smaller and more accurate incisions, leading in turn to reductions in complication rates and hospital stays. These are positive factors for hospitals, patients and reimbursement agencies alike. Expanded use cases for robotic systems in surgical procedures, combined with the overall aging of the population, rise in the incidence of neurological and orthopedic disorders and expanding demand for telemedicine, are also factors contributing to expected market growth.

Recently, however, the FDA advised "caution when using robotically-assisted surgical devices in women's health including mastectomy" and other cancer related diseases. The FDA "encourages health care providers who use robotically-assisted surgical devices to have specialized training and practice in their use."

Conclusion

Siemens Healthineers seems to have interesting technology already commercialized and in development. We believe it is getting technology with strong prospects in Corindus Vascular Robotics and that Siemens Healthineers has the opportunity to accelerate Corindus' worldwide expansion and possibly extend the technology to other internal initiatives. We are optimistic about how the company can leverage Corindus' and other technologies, and believe that investors interested in the medical robotics space should put Siemens Healthineers on their radar screens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.