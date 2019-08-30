Galaxy Resources Ltd (GALXF) CEO Simon Hay on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Ltd (OTCPK:GALXF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2019 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Hay - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Nick Herbert - Crédit Suisse

Harsha Bhatia - Citi

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst Ltd

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Glyn Lawcock - UBS Investment Bank

Adam Ritter - Alceon

Simon Hay

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the call. Joining me today is Alan Rule, our CFO and Anthony Tse, Executive Director. Firstly, remind that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors. Information presented is on our best judgment based on today's information. Actual results may vary based on these factors.

Well. today I'll step through the presentation fairly quickly as it's largely in line with what we outlined on the quarterly call in July, and further to the non-cash impairment announcement, which we foreshadowed in early August. Firstly with safety, we experienced one LTI in Sal de Vida in the half and that gave us two LTIs across the rolling 12-months. Both these low severity LTIS, individuals made complete rapid recoveries. However, still very disappointing. Safety's our key focus particularly for the Sal de Vida team as activity ramps up on site. Implementation of group policies and standards continues.

And we're certainly beefing up our safety management skills on-site with further equipment and interaction with Australian safety management personnel. Pleasingly Mt Cattlin remains LTI free. On operational performance, Mt Cattlin had a very solid first half produced 98,300 tons of spodumene, had an improved grade of 5.9% lithium oxide. Cash cost significantly improved on half two 2019 and back to the levels we saw in the first half of 2019 at the US $397 per ton for the half. We did produce positive EBITDA of US$9.4 million pre inventory write-down.

And at the end of the half we had cash in the bank of US$176 million nil debt. Obviously that's changed since recent events. Just worth pointing out the cash is held in the Argentinian entity, which we received from POSCO that's held outside of Argentina almost exclusively in US dollars. So and we look at our cash management processes very closely on those US dollar funds. Building further into Mt Cattlin performance as I said, we had a very strong half of production. We did achieve improved recovery and mass yield compared to the previous half. And this is quite significant because it was produced at a higher final product grade. The team has spent time now operating the plant at this higher product grade and determined a new grade recovery curve at these higher product grade levels.

And this shows that we experienced a 3% recovery loss for each 0.1% grade increase. These are approximate numbers, but we have a fairly good handle on it. Now from here on, we'll target grades to meet customer specifications and not all customers will require a 6.0% lithium oxide final grade. So we will optimize the plant based on customer specs knowing these recovery losses. So as we predicted in July will aim for a maximum recovery of around about 65% at a 5.7% to 5.8% lithium oxide con grade and when we're targeting a six con grade our recovery at present is 60% recovery at that level.

Now this is absent further improvements and we have multiple recovery improvements that are underway. Pricing as you can really true, we had significant price drop experienced in half one, US dollar per ton realized price at $594 is well down on the nine $900 levels experienced in 2018. Even at these levels, we are still achieving positive cash margin on tons produced and tons sold.

Moving on to Mt Cattlin optimization, we have many initiatives underway and we're making solid progress on most of those. And it's worth just spending a bit of time on those today some of those. Our in-pit ore sorting is aimed at reducing haulage costs and reducing all wastage and we have a number of initiatives there that are underway and already yielding improved performance. The final product ore sorter a very important project for us is not fully optimized. We've made really good progress in recent weeks and we are getting very close to levels of acceptable performance. So that in further improves our ability to lift final product quality.

On the Re-Liberation Circuit, we've got small modifications plant here to improve the rejection of course low grade stream which is currently affecting the performance of the DMS Circuit and again we expect a small recovery gained from implementing this improvement. In the pit we have two mining faces open and this is yielding results with that increased flexibility. And we're seeing high levels of ore on the ROM pad and the mine is now clearly not the bottleneck which is a significant improvement on recent times.

We've increased our mining expertise on site with further recruitment of experienced professionals. And we're working on the optical ore sorter to enable the treatment of contaminated ore which we have on site. We have a stockpile of approximately a million ton. So that project is very important if we can get the ore sorter front end of the plant working we can start consuming that stockpile. And also in July, we commissioned the impede dumping of waste. We received approval from the regulators in July. And this project reduces our whole distances and dumping costs so a nice project have underway.

Finally, we're working with all our major contractors on contract extensions and in some cases we renegotiations. So there's a lot of further upside we think we can achieve from all these initiatives. We have a lot going at the time fully focused on the productivity and cost rationalization projects.

With that I'll over to Alan Rule to take us through the next few slides and the financial results and the non cashing payment. Over to you Al?

Alan Rule

Thank You, Simon. And good morning, everyone. Non-cash write down and impairments of US$176.8 million across inventory, property plant and equipment and deferred tax. Due to the weakness in the spodumene price, inventory was written down to net realizable value. It's important to note that the write down was entirely due to the non-cash depreciation and amortization costs that flows through inventory. The write down was not due to cash costs.

Property plant and equipment which includes capitalized mine development expenditure was written down by US$123.5 million to fair value of the Mt Cattlin assets. The mine development expenditure is the difference between the consideration paid under the acquisition of general mining and the fair value of assets acquired at the time in 2016 and that's being amortized over the life of the asset. Deferred tax assets would be recognized because there's insufficient forecast taxable income available to utilize the previously capitalized tax losses in Australia.

Moving on to the profit and loss and EBITDA before inventory of US$9.4 million importantly those are a result of the impairment. We expect significantly lower depreciation and amortization costs going forward in the profit and loss. Two items in the P&L to notice, the reduction in revenue which is impacted by 38% reduction in average selling price and a 50% reduction in sales volume when compared with the comparative six months period of June 2018. As we've alluded to previously, the sales volumes are skewed to the second half of this year. And we expect revenue to increase significantly in the second half.

The other item to note on those pages within EBITDA includes a US$10 million foreign exchange gain on the tax payment in Argentina. If you recall at December, we raised the tax provision by the time we came to make the payment in May the exchange rate had moved very favorably in our favor. We move on to the cash flow then. I'd like to focus more on the page 11 which is the waterfall chart. We started with US$24.8 million at the beginning of the period. We received US$271.6 million in sales proceeds. And we paid US$54.3 million in tax, netting US$217.3 million in cash during a period from the POSCO sale.

There was an inventory buildup during a period of US$26 million as a result of shipping schedules being weighted to the second half of the year. We spent US$17.8 million on CapEx during a period including US$5.2 million at Mt Cattlin, US$18.2 million on investments during the period resulting in cash at the end of the period of US$176.3 million.

Moving on then to the balance sheet. A couple of items tonight inventory at the end of the period is US$29.2 million. Property plant and equipment is now at US$89 million as compared with US$213 million last year. Deferred tax asset is zero; income tax payable is zero and the other items tonight is at in accordance with the accounting standards, we've had to gross up the balance sheet for leases. So we've had a right of use asset of US$28 million and lease liabilities offsetting that right of use asset of the similar amount. Thank you, Simon. I hand back to you.

Simon Hay

Okay. Thanks Al. So moving on to Alita, we announced on Wednesday we would purchase the senior secured loan facility for US$31.1 million. This amount was made up with the principal accrued interest costs and early repayment fee. And gives Galaxy first ranking security over all the Alita assets and the key subsidiaries, with subsequent to that announcement, we got engaged with the Alita management on Wednesday and had what we thought were quite positive discussions. We presented a number of requirements and management was very receptive to these discussions and accepting of all the points that we raised.

So that was how we started. Those requirements included a further standstill on the debt facility for another week to allow Galaxy to work with Alita to examine the business in detail and the options that were open to us. Without hearing back from Alita, the Alita board then called in the voluntary administrators to protect their interest and then appointed KPMG as receivers and managers yesterday.

So where we are today is we have some people on site today with the receiver and manager. And will commence working with the receiving manager and the administrator to examine all the options that are open to us. Once we've determined the course of action we'll come back and explain what that is. We are not expecting that to be in the short-term. We expect that it'll take a number of weeks before we have a clear picture on the course of action.

Moving on to the outlook, production guidance remains intact Q3 so far we're largely producing at the Q2 run rate, which is quite positive. In regard to shipping, two shipments had sailed, 44,000 tons in Q3 so far and we have a third shipment of 15,000 tons locked away for mid-September. And there's potential fourth shipment of another 15,000 tons in late September. We may not be able to fit that into September, but hopefully we can.

Too early to give a look ahead to Q4, although we do have 1Q for shipment locked away already. This week I've been in China visiting a number of our customers and talking with downstream players. We've had a number of proposals discussed in China and Japan. We have a handful that we are considering and we aim to shortlist these opportunities in September, October and move forward into detailed discussions, commencing with a MoU with one or two parties. So lots of work still happening on the downstream front.

So if I haven't talked much about projects, but both are progressing well and we do expect to talk further in October, November about the key items and the key plans with both Sal de Vida and James Bay. Just quickly on Sal de Vida, a test work on the base case and the alternative technologies is progressing very well. We're on track to make flow sheet selections in early Q4. We did have the environmental license extended for another two years as well.

At James Bay, a test work program results are in and we're finalizing the assessment of that right now. Again similar timing to Sal de Vida early Q4, we will have more to talk about in regard to that project. We are launching the IBA with the Cree Nation next week. The first official meeting I did meet with the Cree Nation chief earlier in this month. And we agreed the process and how the IBA negotiations will continue will progress from here on. So quite the significant step there with the James Bay project.

The outlook in regard to the market remains very soft. The converters that we met this week not running at full utilization and has spodumene stock in front of a kiln I would estimate it's probably twice their usual levels. So if they're holding two months, normally two months supplies what they aim to keep in front of the kiln and they're holding approximately four months. So and this was across a number of converters. So I doubt would see any price recovery till that stock has worked down to more normal levels. And we would expect that towards the end of 2019 or early 2020. Importantly, our major customers remain supportive as you can tell from the shipments that we've locked away both this quarter and discussions about shipments for next quarter. However, those customers too are experiencing weaker pricing for carbonate and hydroxide products, as both products, the pricing for both approaches the RMB 60,000 per ton level.

Importantly on long-term demand, their views remain unchanged. They're very optimistic and discussions with further downstream users are quite positive on future orders and projects coming online. And so that again gives us confidence in the long-term thematic of lithium. We are seeing spodumene prices, current spodumene prices in the low to mid 500s.

So with that operator, I can throw it open to questions.

RegSpencer

Thank you. Good morning, Simon and team. A couple of questions for me. Firstly, just around your shipping and sales targets for the second half. Obviously, you'd previously guided that the second half shipments would be a lot higher. I was just wondering if you can provide any comment on your confidence in being able to hit not so much your September quarter numbers but you implied guidance on December quarter, obviously as you allude to this been some let's call it indigestion in the concentrates market. And just wondering how confident you are that you're off takers will actually take delivery and pay given those current market conditions.

SimonHay

Okay. Thanks, Reg. Look, the numbers I've talked about would show you that Q3 looks pretty solid. And our guidance of 60, 000 to 70,000 tons remains intact. Q4 it's probably too early to ascribe any confidence level to where we see the numbers lying, but I think what is quite positive is the key customers have already, one key customers already committed to a Q4 shipment. And there's another one that we have opened up discussions about timing. So that is quite positive now. This customer has a very good supply chain or downstream customer level, high quality cathode producers and battery producers. So we're quite confident that this one will follow through.

Some of the other customers we will definitely have to make the market on price and the volume will depend on them working through their inventory levels. But again discussions with these customers have been largely positive. And of course, we're talking not just with current customers; we're talking with other customers as well. So, look, there is opportunity. I wouldn't say cost pricing as I said will have to make the market and volume too early to make a commitment on Q4 at this stage.

RegSpencer

Okay. That's great. Thank you. And the next question is around the cash. I just wanted to clarify that the proceeds from the POSCO sale are not restricted in any way shape or form. You mentioned that they are held in US dollar outside of Argentina. Is that correct? And does that mean that they are free to be used for whatever purposes that you guys see fit.

SimonHay

Look, basically that is correct, Reg. We can repatriate them out of the Argentinian entity. There is a little bit of tax leakage with that. But we can certainly do that. So, yes, we are unrestricted.

RegSpencer

Okay. So just to clarify that the cash is held in an Argentinian entity, but the cash itself is held outside of Argentina?

SimonHay

Yes. That's right.

RegSpencer

Okay. Last question from me is just interested in your comments around your assessment of downstream opportunities. Galaxy maybe been 18 months ago or 12 months ago that time were assessing the possibility of toll trading with some customers or new customers. Is that the kind of downstream structure that you would be looking at or might it be something a little bit more significant like an investment in a converter plant or a co-investment with a with current Chinese group? I was just wondering if you could maybe elaborate that on if you're able to.

SimonHay

Yes, sure. It's more likely the latter than the former. Toll trading is never off the agenda especially when this surplus converter capacity available in China. But we are more looking at taking a position in a converter either new or existing. And having some equity participation in that bringing spodumene supply or potentially brine product supply to that converter. So that's more what we're looking at.

RegSpencer

So that wouldn't involve any major expenditure on your part and any further impact on your cash balance and that's more the provision of feed stock for that converters is how you would gain your interest?

SimonHay

That's certainly one of the options we're looking at. Supplying spodumene in as an earning. There may be some investment but that would be some time away. It's not going to be this year. We are looking, as I said, earlier we're looking at progressing discussions in early Q4. So these things will take a period of time before we would be able to talk about any sort of expenditure. So very preliminary, too early to talk about any sort of investment.

RegSpencer

Okay and you may prefer not to comment on this bit, but with Alita looking like in it may be put on care and maintenance they're off taker at Jenks a special electric. My understanding is that they source their feedstock only from Bald Hill. Maybe I'm being presumptuous but in some of the downstream opportunities involving Alita's off take partner which now seems to be void of any feedstock.

SimonHay

Look, I wouldn't want to comment other than to say that's an obvious opportunity we would look at.

Our next question is from Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse. Please ask your question, Nick.

NickHerbert

Good morning, gents. Three questions for me, please. I might start on Alita and Bald Hill as well, thanks. Just interested in understanding what in that asset is of interest to you guys? Source exploration, normal blending and what you see in that opportunity that perhaps others haven't? And by extension, it's pretty sizable investment you've made now and that's sort of capital that's not available for developing Sal de Vida or James Bay. So I was just wondering if we take from that that Alita now ranks above those opportunities in a portfolio context. That's question one. Thanks.

SimonHay

Okay, Nick. Look, our original investment was around the resource. You quite right the exploration ground is seem to have some potential. Certainly the product quality is well recognized in the market as one of the best and the opportunities to blend do provide potential synergies. So that is of interest. Look, when you talk about our investment now in Alita, the AUD40 odd million that we've just recently bought, the debt with is much more around protecting our interest. We haven't yet made any decisions about what happens from here on.

So and the next steps for us to really understand that asset in great detail. So I think that is it's too early to say where it ranks in front of the other projects yet, just too early to answer.

NickHerbert

Okay, sure. Thanks. And next one just on sales and thanks for the comments and very helpful. And on the price side the low to mid 500s and is that the best indication of price that we should be expecting for the second half at this point?

SimonHay

Yes. It is and not sure what else you need.

NickHerbert

Yes, no, it's okay, just thinking that and I guess risk of that into Q4. And on that shipment that you referred to in Q4, what's the size of that one that's fully locked away.

SimonHay

[61,000]

NickHerbert

Okay and thank you. And then finally just could you clarify the stockpile volume you have 30 June and the grade of that please.

SimonHay

Alan, do you have those numbers at hand?

AlanRule

We had about 59,000 tons of finished products at the end of June. The average grade was around about 5.85.

HarshaBhatia

Thanks. Simon, just one clarification on that spodumene price outlook. So low to mid in the Mt Cattlin write down assumption. You have price range from 577 to 692. So does it mean that we are seeing pricing bottoming out now and increasing from 2020 onwards or what's your thought on that?

SimonHay

Yes. Look, I think the numbers and I'll get Alan to talk further on what we've used in the impairment model. But yes we certainly look forward out of this period of weakness. And we expect the prices will recover. So that's why there was a range there on the impairment. The impairment calculations. In regard to what-- has the price bottom down, our thoughts are it must be pretty close to the market bottom when you see Alita obviously in trouble and not able to operate at those levels. So, yes, I don't think it can go much further. That's a projection. So but as I said we do to make the sales in Q4 with us certainly be in discussions with our customers and lock those sales away.

HarshaBhatia

Thanks. And just quickly on Sal de Vida. This flow sheet collection later this year, does it involve like CapEx estimates and capacity adjustments as well or is it more around like timing and the particular process Sal de Vida takes? What's the scope of that event?

SimonHay

Yes. The first part is the technology and the flow sheet. So we will have indicative tasks at that stage. They will be relatively high level uncertainty figures of plus or minus 30%. We will move straight in from flow sheet selection into more definitive engineering estimates. We don't expect that to take too long maybe another quarter or so, but yes we will have indicative numbers in Q4. But and more solid numbers probably a quarter later.

WarrenEdney

Thanks very much. I've got a couple questions about the D&A and some restatement. So in terms of the D&A in the P&L on page 14, you've got 20.43, but in the segment number, it's 11.76, so just wondered, Alan, what's the difference there?

AlanRule

The difference is the movement in the inventory adjustment. So what's shown in the note is the amount that's been expensed into the 20.4 is the D&A that's gone in there, but the difference between that and the 11 is sitting in the net inventory movement in that 3. So that's --

WarrenEdney

Okay and it's at 27.7, is it that's credit to the cost?

WarrenEdney

Yes. It included in that. Yes.

WarrenEdney

Fine, thank you. Now the other one was just in terms of doing some more adjustments so to trying to back out the net number. You gave us the post-tax underlying profit of 4.9. And trying to do some adjustments to try and get back up, I'm not quite sure whether there's actually a tax credit sitting in there or some other. Can you give us any ideas about what other adjustments we might need to make to sort of normalize or come to the underlying numbers without the impairment charges?

AlanRule

Yes. So if you start with the loss of 171 add back impairments of 176 gives you your 4.9, included in that is the US$10 million FX gain on the tax in Argentina and there was a tax credit of about just over US$2 million when we finalized the tax return in Argentina. Outside of that, rest is straightforward.

WarrenEdney

Alright, thank you. And final question. Are there any other parties they've got security over the Alita assets or is it just you?

SimonHay

Just us. Yes, just us.

RahulAnand

Hi, Simon. Thanks for the opportunity. I've got three. If I can please start with recoveries long term, just in line with your comments that you were mentioning before as well the 0.1 recovery improvements, sorry 0.1 increase in lithium product grade leading to their recovery loss of 3%. Post the ramp up of recovery improvement projects, are we still forecasting 60% in the long run or has that number move? That's the first one.

SimonHay

Yes. There are a lot of those initiatives we have at Mt Cattlin on productivity geared around recovery. So that's where we sit right at the moment, Rahul. But there are still ways to go and there is still further improvement in the plan.

RahulAnand

Okay, understood. So for our modeling just confirming that we're happy to still keep the 60.

SimonHay

Yes. At present yes.

RahulAnand

Okay and the second one is around cash receipts and cash flow from operations. So revenue was US$28 million circa and receipts from customers coming in at about US$19 million. Just wanted to touch base and see if there have been delays in payments there? Or is that sort of normal behavior? And nothing to worry about there.

AlanRule

Rahul that was a shipment about a week before the end of the half-year. So by the time we lodged all of the documents and payments came in, that money came in the first week of July.

RahulAnand

Got you, okay. And then finally once you again, Simon, the marketing arrangement that currently exists. I mean you pay a percentage on your achieved prices and one would think that you get some form of benefit in terms of market access. Is that still an economic decision in your eyes and you're still gaining those benefits in this market?

SimonHay

It's a good question, Rahul. Yes, we're in discussions with the marking agent on that as far as I would say at this stage.

RahulAnand

Okay, so just under review.

SimonHay

Yes.

GlynLawcock

Good morning, Simon. Look, I just wanted to clarify a little bit on your pricing commentary. So first half your realized price was $584 but that's an FOB esperance price. And then you've given us guidance for your impairments which is CIF price. And then you've given us guidance to low to mid 500s. Is the low to mid 500 the CIF price or an FOB price given where you were in the first half with FOB realization? And if so, what's the price assumptions embedded in that?

SimonHay

Yes. It is an FOB price, Glyn, majority of our customers are FOB, so yes that's certainly the number where we're looking. And price, well, we achieve what's in the market at the time. It varies between and US$30 and US$35 a ton at the moment. There are pricing pressures as you know with environmental improvements to marine fuel oil. So we expect those numbers will rise in the near future. But that's the sort of numbers we can work with.

GlynLawcock

Okay. Then just if I look at your long-term assumptions for your impairments. I mean even if you took the lowest price in the highest cost, you got about US$100 margin and with the depreciation write-off, why do you think you'll make no profit again to write off the entire deferred tax asset? Or am I'm missing something?

SimonHay

Alan, you want to handle that?

AlanRule

Yes, Glyn. We've obviously worked through these numbers quite vigorously with the auditors and there is no basis on which we could justify to carry forward those tax losses.

GlynLawcock

So even with US$100 margin in a written off asset base, you still don't make a profit?

AlanRule

Yes. But you're looking at a cash profit. There's also carry forward depreciation for tax purposes.

GlynLawcock

Okay. So it's a cash issue, you might still receive a P&L profit but not cash profit.

AlanRule

No, we'll make a cash profit but not a taxable profit.

GlynLawcock

Okay, all right. And then just where does that put cost in? So when you look at your cost so really you're thinking it if you took $30 to $50 off, they maybe inflate a little bit that's sort of where your FOB cost sits and that's inclusive of your assumption around royalties and everything else as well in that future cost of production number. Thanks.

SimonHay

Yes. It is.

AdamRitter

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just curious in light of your comments on the spodumene inventory that the converters, if you have any insights regarding inventories of their finished products as well. Are they long a lot of product over there?

SimonHay

Look, Adam, that's probably a little bit more difficult to get a read on just anecdotally what warehouses we could see, yes, there was some product around. It would look like a couple of weeks of production. So they didn't seem to be, warehouses weren't booming and full of production. But there was product evident on the ground.

AdamRitter

Okay, thanks. And what's your sense on cash cost of some of these marginal converters. And then are you're getting the sense that people over there are starting to shut down with prices down at these levels or cover that.

SimonHay

Look, it's pretty obvious that the converters are also under pressure. So as I said, they're not fully utilized and where their profit margins are at this stage, we don't have a complete road through. But it's very; very clear they were very forward in their discussions this week about the pressures they are under as well.

AdamRitter

Yes, okay, thanks. And then just lastly on that pricing guidance. Is that sort of a 6% headlines price, so what you expect to receive?

SimonHay

Or it's probably not that much different.

AdamRitter

So we can say that -- your price guidance is that for a sort of headline 6% product or more what you expect to realize? Is it not that much different than the December quarter?

SimonHay

Yes. It's more for 6% product, yes.

