Movado Group: Deep Value, Great Yield

Movado Group (MOV) turned up on my radar earlier this year while searching for dividend growth stocks in the consumer sector. Consumer stocks have been underperforming my expectations this year, largely due to their low yield, but are now poised for a major rebound. The rebound will be driven by earnings and yield - yields that are now high enough to garner attention from the broader market.

The biggest value in consumer-driven dividend growth stocks may well be Movado Group (MOV). The stock just sold off, leaving it trading at a deep value relative to the broad market and its peers. The selloff also increased the dividend yield to near 3.75% and into a range yield seekers will find attractive.

The Movado Group just reported earnings and sent the stock plunging more than 15%.

The reason for the selloff is simple: the market had built in a very high expectation for 2 nd quarter earnings, and those hopes were not met.

quarter earnings, and those hopes were not met. Despite market share gains in key brands, Movado's revenue missed the consensus by 5.5%, while EPS fell shy by roughly 30%.

Revenue grew 9.5% YOY, EPS fell -20%.

Guidance for the year was trimmed due to currency headwinds, headwinds within the watch category, and the impact of tariffs.

Guidance still includes revenue growth for 2020. EPS will shrink, but growth is expected to return in the following year.

There's EPS Growth In The Forecast For Next Year

Movado lowered company guidance significantly, from low double digits to low single digits, but still predicts growth in revenue. Revenue is expected to grow a little more than 8.0% this year (it's already on track to grow +12%), although the impact of tariffs and other headwinds will cut into EPS. Earnings per share are expected to decline nearly -12%, but I do not expect this will hurt the dividend payment.

CEO Efraim Grinberg, from the press release:

Overall, we delivered sales growth of 9.5% and adjusted operating income of $10.3 million in the second quarter, despite an increasingly challenging environment for our category, planned incremental investments and currency headwinds. We are pleased with the market share gains of our licensed brand portfolio both internationally and domestically and saw strong digital sales growth on our movado.com site during the quarter. In a difficult marketplace, we are well positioned given the investments we’ve made over the last few years including building out our international markets, acquiring Olivia Burton and MVMT, developing important product innovation and establishing our digital center of excellence.

Looking to next year, Movado is expected to continue growing revenue and return to EPS growth. Revenue growth will likely slow to mid-single digits, but EPS growth is expected to skyrocket 24%.

The analysts at Cowen are not overly optimistic the company will be able to produce the expected results. They've lowered their rating to Market Perform from Outperform, and reduced their price target by nearly 50%. According to them, Movado faces headwinds that are out of its control and may impact growth over the medium term.

From Cowen's press release:

"Cowen's view is that Movado is also facing various pressures beyond its control, including tariffs and associated margin risk, the rise of 're-commerce,' online customer acquisition cost inflation, and international macro headwinds - all of which we believe could weigh on growth at Movado and within the broader watch category over the medium term...

Regardless of growth, current revenue and earnings are fueling a safe and growing dividend, whose yield is now suddenly over 3.7%. Movado's payout ratio is a low 33%, which leaves ample room for future increases, and those increases are expected to be sizeable. The company has been increasing its distribution somewhat regularly for five years and has a 25% average growth rate. There may not be a distribution increase this year, but increases are in the forecast.

The balance sheet looks good too - no red flags there that I see. The company has plenty of cash on hand to cover current liabilities, and there is very little debt. It also has plenty of inventory on hand to cover expected sales over the next quarter.

A Deep Value With Great Yield

The drop in share price did more than increase the dividend - it increased this stock's value considerably. At current levels, Movado is trading at only 7X its forward earnings estimate and is the most cheaply valued consumer dividend growth stock on the market. McDonald's (MCD) is the most highly valued at 27X times earnings, which suggest shares of MOV could appreciate significantly with the right catalyst.

Bringing things back down to Earth and closer to reality, the broad swath of consumer discretionary dividend growth stocks is trading closer to 12X forward earnings. In this view, it is not unreasonable to think Movado could see its share price advance by 50-75% once the headwinds are overcome.

Buybacks - They Are Happening Now

Movado still has over $36 million of its $50 million share repurchase allotment. The company is expecting to continue repurchasing shares this year until the allotment is used up. At today's prices and volume, that is about two weeks' worth of trading. A look at the chart will show you that someone is scooping up this stock at these newly discounted prices and yield. Volume over the past two days has spiked more than four times the 30-day average. Based on the 14% insider ownership and 70% institutional ownership, I assume it's institutional money, and that is a good thing.

Bottom Line

The bottom line with Movado Group is that the company is still growing revenue, it is expected to see EPS growth soon, it pays a solid dividend, the share price has been deeply discounted, and bottom-hunters are scooping up the shares.

Movado Group still has some headwinds ahead of it. The path to growth is not crystal clear, but those headwinds have been discounted into the price, and that is providing an attractive entry for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.