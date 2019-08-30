Infinera: Growth Is Back

This is a good stock to own, but don't expect its margins to rise by much over the coming quarters.

It seems like Infinera’s (INFN) growth engine is finally starting. Although the company missed the Street’s GAAP revenue estimates in its Q2 earnings report, it did manage to gain new orders that drove its revenue higher. While there are still risks associated with its growth story, Infinera can potentially continue on with the spurt of growth going forward. Let’s take a closer look.

The Huawei Effect

Let's start by citing the company's top line figure. Infinera posted non-GAAP revenue, which included some portion of its deferred revenue and other charges, of $306.9 million. This was in the upper range of management’s guidance of $290-310 million, coming in at $300 million at mid-point.

Per its management, “the majority of the growth in the quarter was that new customer, and that was their initial ramp.” The company is apparently benefiting from Huawei’s fallout. We keep hearing almost every alternative week that Huawei may or may not be allowed to do business with US firms. That may provide good trading opportunities, but the company’s enterprise customers wouldn’t want to risk their supply chain.

This led to Infinera registering its first Huawei-replacement customer during the quarter. I’m guessing this new customer wouldn’t have gone all out in the first quarter itself, and it would still have room to ramp purchase orders over the coming quarters. This new customer may also start to account for a larger portion of Infinera’s growth going forward, if the latter's existing customer base remains intact. There may also be other enterprise customers who would be on the verge of leaving Huawei due to rising geopolitical tensions.

But Infinera’s management discussed during the earnings call that while they do expect more Huawei-replacement customers to join their roster going forward, their pace of migration could be slow, as Huawei won’t simply let its customers move to its rivals. I do think that Infinera stands to benefit here, but its growth wouldn’t be outright explosive. Also, I feel that not all Huawei-replacement customers are going to come Infinera’s way, as they may prefer Ciena (CIEN), Nokia (NOK) or Arista (ANET) due to technical differences and requirements.

Gearing for Organic Growth

Moving on, Infinera’s management did not give a product-level sales breakdown, but their comments about product line-up and portfolio road map presented a rather optimistic picture for long-side investors.

For instance, Infinera had introduced its 600G Groove platform earlier this year. Company management noted during the call that there was “one physical order, five commits” in Q2. This lends credence to the thesis that there is actually growing demand for faster optical transport platforms in today’s time, and that we don’t really have to wait for real 5G rollouts to kickstart this transition.

Moreover, Infinera taped out its ICE6 DSP during the quarter, and the company is on track to deliver 800G optical transport platforms by next year. Its timelines haven’t changed over the past several quarters, which I personally feel is a pretty impressive feat. This would basically ensure three things:

Global IP traffic is expected to grow at an explosive pace going forward. Infinera would be ready to cater to its datacenter and telecom customers so they remain ahead of the technology curve.

There would be a reduced demand for its 400G and 600G solutions by 2020, when 800G ICE6 will be the newer and faster platform in the market.

Infinera would remain a technology leader. Company management claims that there’s only one competitor that has committed 800G for next year.

But this may come at the cost of its margin profile.

Infinera has released 400G ICE4 and 600G Groove in a span of just two years. Now it’ll be introducing 800G ICE6 next year. This not only shortens the revenue lifecycle of each product generation, but releases in quick succession also force Infinera to continue supporting multiple generations. This can weigh down on its profitability. After all, customers won’t just throw away their existing equipment just because new gear is available.

Secondly, 600G and 800G footprint deals can further drag down its margins. Releasing product generations in such quick succession means that its customers would be far away from maxing out their instant bandwidth before another generation with a lower-cost bandwidth is released. While this would help the company in revenue growth, it can weigh down on its margins. Not to mention, the company's initial inventory of 600G and 800G units won't be cost-optimized. It would take Infinera at least a few quarters to achieve economies of scale with its new units, but by that time, I'm guessing its ICE7 platform would be ready. This statement is obviously based on its past release pattern.

With that said, Infinera completed 14 trials in H1 FY19, and it's scheduled to conduct 18 trials in H2 FY19. This may bring in new orders and result in higher sales. But more importantly, it's reassuring, for long-side Infinera investors at least, that its enterprise clients and prospects are no longer worried about its product road map like they were three quarters ago. This can pave the way for continued and sustainable growth for Infinera and its shareholders.

Risk Factors

Company management made a few remarks during the call that sounded very encouraging, such as "a significant number of other Groove wins have been based on our road map of offering both 600 gig and 800 gig technology." This sounds fantastic; bringing customers into an ecosystem generally ensures repeat sales.

But we don't know what exactly "a significant number" means in this case, so I'm not going to give it much weightage. It's not a risk factor per se, but I feel investors can quickly get overenthusiastic about Infinera's prospects after reading such positive-sounding statements.

Secondly, a major risk factor is Cisco's (CSCO) acquisition of Acacia Communications (ACIA). The joint entity would be able to unlock synergies of scale, and Cisco might actually become a fierce competitor for Infinera and Ciena over time in terms of technology and price. Some of Cisco's customers would want to migrate away from the company, to prevent excessive reliance on the joint entity for their networking needs, but I foresee Cisco making strides in the optical transport space starting sometime around 2021. It would take time for Cisco to reach there, but its deep pockets and huge research divisions should help.

Third, Infinera isn't immune to a global recession. It benefited in the last quarter due to Huawei's fallout. However, if its enterprise clients slow down or defer their rate of purchases due to macroeconomic headwinds or operational challenges, then Infinera won't be able to do much to boost its sales.

Your Takeaway

Infinera's customers were questioning its product road map, and the investment community was worried if its customers were going to abandon the optical transport platforms provider until about a few months ago. Fast forward to today and the investing community is pondering on how fast the company will grow going forward. This is a healthy transition, and it's definitely worthy of praise.

I continue to believe that Infinera is an optical transport leader and will remain one for the foreseeable future at least. Sure, management has its share of challenges, but they seem to be in control of things now. In light of Huawei-replacement customers looking for alternatives, 600G coming to market in a timely manner, its ICE6 rollout remaining on schedule and the company scheduled to undertake 18 trials in H2, I'm bullish on Infinera's growth prospects and believe the shares can head higher. Good luck!

