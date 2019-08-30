Lovesac Gets Little Love From Investors

While it has the cash that will last another 18 months and marketing has an excellent ROI, a turnaround is still possible.

Investors might also wonder whether the high growth can be maintained, especially the same-store growth.

However, this comes at the cost of high operational cost, losses, and cash bleed.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is an innovative furniture maker which came to prominence producing an oversized beanbag, but it broadened its offering last decade with the Sactional, a modular and reconfigurable premium couch system.

It sells these through showrooms in malls (mostly in sub-urban areas, but there are a few urban ones), online, and through the so called "shop-in-shops," mostly in Costco (NASDAQ:COST), which requires very little CapEx for the company.

The last couple of years show that growth has been quite spectacular, but the company didn't manage to produce profits.

Data by YCharts

The stock price, after initially shooting up after the IPO, has recently experienced significant turbulence; most of it seems a result of the tariffs on Chinese imports.

We're basically back to the IPO price of $16, which after all that growth is a little surprising.

China tariffs

Here is where most of the headwinds are coming from with tariffs on imported furniture at 10% with the prospect that these rise to 25% soon, depending on the development of the trade war between China and the US.

Here is what management is doing to address this issue:

It has renegotiated prices with some of its Chinese suppliers.

Two of its Chinese suppliers have indicated willingness to invest in capacity outside China (Vietnam) and one is already opening a facility in Vietnam.

The company has engaged new suppliers in Vietnam, which overall are actually somewhat cheaper, and one-half of its Sactional production (which account for 40% of revenues) will be coming out of Vietnam before the end of the year.

If the tariffs persist, the company could move all of its manufacturing out of China in 18 months. What remains today is mainly cut and sew goods, and the company is already sampling suppliers outside of China.

Management feels it has the pricing power and could pass some of the tariff cost onto consumers, and it has done so in a limited way (and in a way as to obscure the price rises from customers, that is, not rising prices on its core products but on covers and accessories).

Taking a short-term hit in gross margin, as management is still confident in hitting positive adjusted EBITDA for the year as a whole.

Sacs made in the US are growing, and there will be a new facility in Utah by the end of the year.

Management argued that the upshot in Q1CC:

I think after the next 24 months, we will start to see some dramatic increases in efficiency of supply chain, which will also give us some real positives in terms of cost and efficiency in the long run.

As will become clear below, the company really needs to cut cost structurally as it's unprofitable. If it can achieve these supply-chain efficiencies, that would be great.

Q1 results

One has to say that growth is pretty phenomenal. From the 10-Q:

Here is a product view (10-Q):

Sactional sales increased 65.4%, Sacs sales increased 10.1%, and other category (stuff like decorative pillows, blankets and other accessories) increased 42.8% in Q1 (y/y). And here is a channel view (10-Q): Sales growth was a whopping 53% to $41M y/y with comparable showroom sales increasing 31.7% and online sales increasing 85.3% y/y.

Marketing and advertising is what drives most of this growth (given the huge increase in same-store sales), but also opening new showrooms helps. The company opened five new showrooms, closed two and remodeled three this quarter, which brings its total to 78 showrooms (up 15% y/y) in 30 states.

The company will open 17-20 new showrooms this year, remodel 8 and increase its shop-in-shops to 690 (from 553 at the end of last year). While the company does not give any formal guidance, it expects revenue growth of 40-45% this year.

A full 38% of demand comes from repeat customers, suggesting some brand loyalty. Its marketing is pretty successful, with customer lifetime value, CLV, to customer acquisition cost, CAC, at a ratio of 5x at the end of last year.

The vision of management is achieving a 200 showroom, $1B business, but we think it might be forced at some point to slow down the showroom expansion rate a little.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The tariff hit to gross margin is clear, decreasing 340bp y/y in Q1, but nevertheless 50%+ gross margin on furniture is very high.

SG&A increased by 57%, so it's slightly running ahead of revenue growth. This increase came from the increases in infrastructure investments, stock-based compensation (which increased by $2.9M) and public company costs.

Operating loss widened to $9.3M (up from $5.6M a year ago)

Combined with the hit in gross margin, one understands the disappointing quarter. One has to keep in mind that the company is quite seasonal, with Q4 by far the best quarter (producing positive operational margins the last two years).

A small ray of light is the fact that advertisement and marketing cost, which is the main growth driver, increased only 22.3%, less than half of revenue growth. It will keep ad and marketing spend at 10-12% of net sales.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flows are quite worrying, and the company won't be able to sustain $20M of cash outflow a year for long. Inventory increased by 123% (y/y), which is a bit of a leap, but this is liable to increase cash flows in H2, Q4 in particular.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation isn't high, and while there is some dilution, the company is still benefiting from its IPO kitty.

Lovesac sold 750K shares in a secondary offering at $36 at the end of May and ended the quarter with $35.7M in cash and equivalents.

The company expects $13M in CapEx in fiscal 2020, most of it from the opening of 17-20 new showrooms and the new Sacs manufacturing facility in Utah.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Since going public valuation is at a low point, analysts expect a 69 cent EPS loss this year, improving to a 28 cent loss next year.

Conclusion

We are not all that worried about the tariffs, even if these do provide temporary headwinds. More worrying is the cash flow. We think shares only become interesting when there is solid prospect of that downward trend reversing.

That is quite within the realm of possibility though as management still insists on the company producing positive adjusted EBITDA for the year. As the company doesn't have debt and isn't capital intensive, positive adjusted EBITDA should really produce only moderate cash outflows.

Q4 operational cash flow was positive last year, and it should be positive this year. One wonders whether the company can maintain this heady growth, especially the same-store part of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.