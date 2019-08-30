Prothena: Trading Below Cash, Key Clinical Readouts In Coming Year

Other positives here include big pharma partnerships and low valuation (trading below cash). That said, this is still a speculative name and proof of concept data is needed to provide more derisking.

Shares of Ireland-based Prothena Corporation (PRTA) have fallen by 38% over the past year and by over 60% over the past five years. Recently, the stock price jumped 26% on news that well-known healthcare institutional investor EcoR1 Capital disclosed a 23.6% stake.

A quick glance at the company showed that it was trading for under the value of its cash position, with multiple irons in the fire including an intriguing program (partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)) targeting Parkinson's disease with key data readout expected next year. I look forward to digging deeper and seeing whether we can uncover a near to medium-term opportunity for readers to take advantage of.

Chart

Figure 1: PRTA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see a rise into March following a bullish Q4 report that highlighted a global neuroscience collaboration with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) (Prothena received $100 million upfront + $50 million equity investment as part of the deal). However, selling pressure took it all the way down to $7 as short sellers targeted names held by troubled investment firm Woodford Investment Management. We can clearly observe the recent gap up on news that EcoR1 Capital bought around 9 million shares on the open market.

Overview

Prothena was founded in 2012, describing itself as a neuroscience firm focused on discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating neurological disorders.

Management's presentation at Jefferies Healthcare Conference back in June provides an excellent overview of the company's operations and its platform antibody technology, including core competence in protein folding.

They start off in a transparent manner by referring to 2018's clinical setback in the form of terminating development of lead program NEOD001 for the treatment of AL amyloidosis following failed results from phase 2b study and futility analysis showing phase 3 VITAL trial had little chance of success. This absolute failure was presaged at the time by abrupt departure of Chief Medical Officer Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D.

Since then, the company has hunkered down and focused on progressing the rest of its robust pipeline (starting with prasinezumab in Parkinson's disease). PRX004 in ATTR Amyloidosis looks interesting despite competitor programs (Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS)) being far ahead (management believes biology here is complementary) and not to be forgotten they have a robust discovery pipeline.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Delving more into the prospects of prasinezumab in Parkinson's, management calls a-synuclein the "smoking gun" as it's been strongly implicated and follows topical progression of the disease. There's good genetic evidence that a-synuclein (missense mutations and duplication/triplication of the gene that encode it) leads to higher production of that protein and often times early onset of the disease.

The basic idea is that disease modification in Parkinson's is more than simply slowing down degeneration of dopamine neurons in basal ganglia, but also preventing transmission or spread of underlying pathology to additional areas of the brain which can cause additional dysfunction. We are reminded that while the role of a-synuclein is well established in Parkinson's, clinical studies to show how much a-synuclein is needed to engage with and have impactful results has not been done (company is first to do this). Several animal models back this thesis, but risk is still significant here considering the exploratory nature of this Phase 2 trial.

Figure 3: Roche collaboration details & profit split (Source: corporate presentation)

Patients being enrolled in the PASADENA trial are early-stage (diagnosis of 2 years or less, not expected to require dopaminergic treatment within 52 weeks from baseline). Primary endpoint is efficacy using MDS-UPDRS at Week 52 (80% power and one-sided alpha of 0.10 to detect a 37.5% relative between group reduction). In part 1 of the study they are asking patients to stay off of dopamine intervention therapies for the first year, so they can observe the normal decline in UPDRS and other measures, digital biomarkers, etc. Also, they wish to see whether progression of disease can be slowed. In part B (2nd year of the study), all patients would be allowed to take symptomatic treatments. Right now, management is guiding for data sometime in 2020 (gives time to lock database, clean and unblind it).

For the second program PRX004 in ATTR Amyloidosis, management states upfront that their approach is differentiated (targeting non-native structures of TTR that form amyloid fibrils, depleting soluble & insoluble aggregates to prevent amyloid formation). The company's intention is to go after the disease causing forms of TTR (misTTR or misfolded soluble pool), so PRX004 is designed to interact solely with misTTR.

Figure 4: Differentiated approach built on premise that misTTR drives organ dysfunction and failure (Source: corporate presentation)

An interesting aspect of the company's approach is that it does not necessarily seek to displace current therapies, but instead complement them in order to provide superior efficacy for patients. Looking back on the failed trial for NEOD001, management states (with the usual caveats) that in the most severe (later stage patients) median survival in control line was 8.3 months versus not reached in NEOD001 (hazard ratio of just under 0.5). In that subset of patients almost half died in the first 3 months after diagnosis, thus showing the possibility of intervening with an anti-amyloid agent could result in a relatively rapid benefit (needs to be proven but makes sense).

The Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose study for PRX004 continues enrolling patients with data (safety, tolerability, PK, etc.) expected around the end of the year. Using a proprietary assay they hope to observe reductions in misTTR.

Lastly, they touch on the neuroscience collaboration with Celgene (new leadership is evaluating neuro assets and making decisions for their portfolio, as merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) closes in the third quarter). So, the possibility exists that Celgene chooses not to continue with the collaboration but there's no way of knowing until that decision is made (management language is cautious here, reminding us that they already received $100 million upfront cash and $50 million equity purchase that they get to keep).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $402.2 million (no debt), which still exceeds its current market capitalization. Quarterly net loss came in at $15.8 million, while research and development expenses totaled $9.6 million. Management is guiding for full year 2019 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $57 to 65 million, ending the year with $371 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, as touched on above data from Part 1 of the PASADENA study evaluating prasinezumab in early Parkinson's disease is expected in 2020. Phase 1 dose escalation results for PRX004 are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lastly, Prothena's tau antibody continues to move forward in the preclinical stage as part of its collaboration with Celgene.

As for institutional investors of note, aside from EcoR1's new position I should point out that Orbimed Advisors also holds a decent stake (over 3 million shares). Great Point Partners also retains a small position.

As for the management team, unfortunately there has not been a track record of value creation here as stock price and market capitalization remain near lows. Leadership does have noteworthy experience among key members, with some having served prior at the likes of Elan Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Alexion, MyoKardia and other well known companies.

Playing devil's advocate, the PASADENA is an exploratory study and thus it entails significant risk (other programs are early stage or preclinical, and might not be in a place to create value for some time). Also, I wish management would step up to the plate and purchase stock (eat their own cooking).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, a combination of pessimism, Woodford-inspired selling and poor prior track record have left the company trading below the value of its cash position. Two lead programs appear to have interesting elements of differentiation as they pioneer unique science and test hypothesis that appear logical and are backed by preclinical data. However, in ROTY we prefer to hold positions in companies that at least have proof of concept data sets and that's certainly not the case here.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I can see the rationale for a speculative position here given the low valuation, multiple irons in the fire and potentially lucrative partnerships.

That said, for our purposes in ROTY we require at least some initial data in order to better judge a program's probability of success, points of differentiation and whether the tested hypothesis holds water. The biotech space is quite difficult as is, so investors are better served to be very selective with the pitches they swing at.

Risks here include disappointing data for lead programs (year-end and 2020), setbacks in the clinic, possibility of Celgene discontinuing the current collaboration and the current rebound being unsustainable. Management has a mixed track record here, including last year's clinical blow-up with NEOD001. It could take a couple of significant wins to bring more eyeballs back to this one.

