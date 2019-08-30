Pairs Trade Idea: Long PPLT, Short SLV

Rotating out of silver and gold and into platinum may be a great trade that can be easily done through ETFs.

Investment demand for platinum is likely to rise as investors continue to realize that precious metals deliver a higher real yield than bonds.

Platinum is still trading far below production costs while silver is now trading far above production costs.

Silver's six-week "catch up rally" to gold appears to be finished. It appears that a similar pattern is beginning for platinum.

Precious metals have been on fire recently as global economic and monetary concerns have been on the rise. As interest rates globally cross below inflation, precious metals suddenly deliver a real yield. Even more, ongoing geopolitical turmoil and renewed currency volatility pose as additional positive catalysts for the metals. This was described perfectly by Oyat in "Gold Is The New Fixed Income".

I'll be honest, I just closed my position in SLV that I was in since $13.7 (with the occasional covered call). Have my fundamental views on the metal changed? Not one bit; global central banks have put themselves between a rock and a hard place and have unanimously chosen "rock".

That said, both silver and gold (GLD) look very overbought and are trading well above their marginal cost of production, indicating that supply will likely rise going forward. Even more, those two metals have high exposure to the U.S. dollar, which I am very bullish on. This leaves me with either platinum (PPLT) or palladium (PALL), but the fundamentals and technicals of palladium continue to look weak as well. Thus, I am currently rotating my SLV position into PPLT.

This gave me an interesting potential alpha-generating idea. A long PPLT, short SLV pairs trade. Take a look at the performance of that trade over the past few years:

Long-run performance:

Short-run performance:

From both a long-run and short-run standpoint, the technicals of this trade look great as the pair ratio is at a strong support level on both. However, to see if this is a truly great trade, let's dig into those fundamentals.

PPLT And SLV Overview

Before we take the dive, let's briefly go over the PPLT and SLV ETFs to see if they are viable investment products for this trade. Let's start with PPLT because it is less well known. The fund is run by Aberdeen Standard Investments and has been trading since 2010. It is backed by physical bullion and has a low expense ratio of 0.60%. The fund does not have options available, but does have $603M in AUM, so it is relatively liquid.

Moving over to SLV. SLV is much more well-known, is hosted by iShares, and has been trading since April of 2006. Owners can redeem their shares for physical bullion with a minimum basket size of 50,0000 units. The ETF is extremely liquid with $7B in net assets. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.5%. Thus, a PPLT/SLV pairs trade has a net expense ratio of 0.1%.

Importantly, according to IBorrowDesk, the current short selling fee rate of SLV is 0.40 bp, which is important from a pairs trade perspective. If your broker has a stock lending program, you may be able to take advantage of the current 3.8% fee rate for PPLT. My broker gives 50% of that rate, meaning that the net pairs trade short-selling yield is (3.8%/2-0.4) or 1.5%. In other words, you can be paid to be in this position if you can utilize securities financing.

Moving over to asset exposure. As you would expect, both SLV and PPLT have very similar exposure to global assets. Thus, the pairs trade has almost no systemic risk on many fronts. This implies maximal alpha potential.

Here is the net systemic exposure of PPLT, SLV, and that of the pairs trade:

Note, these "exposure" betas found using "multiple least squares" on daily returns, so exposure is different than a direct slope.

As you can see, PPLT is more correlated to the general economy (as seen by its higher oil and S&P 500 exposure) while SLV is a more pure-play precious metal with high exposure to gold. That said, all of the pairs trade's exposure data is within 10%, which indicates the pair has essentially no systemic exposure.

Now that the details are out of the way, let's look for some appreciation alpha.

Fund Flows Indicate PPLT/SLV Highly Oversold

A great attribute of ETFs is that their assets under management data are publicly available. In my opinion, the best information in investing is knowing how fellow investors are positioned. In the cast of PPLT and SLV, investors are heavily biased toward SLV.

To demonstrate this, I took the AUM over time of PPLT and divided it by that of SLV to create a "net fund flow" proxy.

Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

Notice the huge slide that has occurred over SLV's recent breakout period. The fund flows are now reaching extreme lows though there is a general uptrend toward PPLT. This is a sign that ETF investors (who have a major impact on the metals) are slowly becoming more interested in PPLT over SLV, but have recently bought heavily into SLV.

This is another sign that the pairs trade is currently at a support level which indicates a medium-term "catch-up" reversal is likely as PPLT rises toward SLV (and SLV possibly falls toward PPLT).

Remember, this is exactly what occurred with gold and silver two months ago. Gold's breakout began late May while silver's breakout began about six weeks later in mid-July. Now, another six weeks later, PPLT appears to be breaking out.

The question is, do the fundamentals support higher PPLT than SLV?

Production Costs Favor Platinum over Silver

Production costs for precious metals, and really all commodities, have been generally falling since the crash in 2015. These costs also range dramatically from producer to producer and country to country.

Importantly, roughly 70% of platinum comes out of South Africa, 15% Russia, and 7% Zimbabwe. Silver is much more diversified as no country produces more than 15% of the total. In general, the top platinum producers are poorer than the top silver producers and have accordingly higher wage inflation. Over the long run, this is likely to push the cost of platinum production up more than silver.

In the short-run, silver is trading far above its cost of production while platinum is trading far below. The estimated all-in production cost of silver in 2018 was $10.4 per oz. This figure was $16 in 2015, indicating that over the long-run, we can expect the $10.4 figure to rise. With silver currently at $18.4, producers are making a pretty huge marginal profit of 40-70%. Certainly, a sign that producers will race to increase supply.

On the other hand, the estimated total production cost of platinum is currently $1,100/OZ while platinum is $915/OZ. This implies that producing platinum has roughly a 20% marginal loss. Even more, potential strikes in South Africa may further constrain new production. Further, only 3% of platinum is currently used for investment. As the investment fundamentals of platinum improve and the metal becomes attractive again, I expect a new wave of demand to arise.

Overall, the fundamentals seem to clearly favor platinum over the silver. Now, the silver fundamentals are not "bad", those of platinum are simply much better which is all that matters for the pairs trade.

The Bottom Line

The risks to this trade are highly minimized as much of the global economic exposure is "canceled out" by the SLV hedge. That said, SLV has been trending stronger than PPLT until about two days ago, so the short-term technical trend could certainly grind against platinum. Still, I really like the current setup.

Another potential risk with this pairs trade comes from the concentration of platinum production and platinum use. Silver has a wide global production base and many uses from investment to industry and jewelry.

On the other hand, platinum is mainly produced in South Africa and is mainly industrial. 40% of platinum is used for automotive, so the global slowdown in auto sales is certainly a demand-side risk. That said, I believe investment demand growth will offset any losses.

My time frame for this trade is shorter than usual, and I expect to see strong PPLT outperformance just over the next 3-6 months. The current ETF (PPLT/SLV) ratio stands at 0.60 and was actually at 0.80 back in March of this year. Accordingly, I expect the pair to rise back to 0.7-0.9 over my investment time frame. This means an expected 33% return before trading costs. Considering the trade comes with little systemic exposure, it seems like a great opportunity.

