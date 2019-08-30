EWI: Another Storm Brewing In Italy

If you are not bearish on the global economy, long Spain (EWP), short Italy (EWI) may make for a profitable opportunity.

The ongoing economic deterioration will likely be reflected in the stocks held by EWI shortly.

The iShares Italy ETF holds companies trading at low "P/E" multiples that will likely go even lower due to rising liquidity concerns.

Despite the new political crisis in Italy, equities have been rising over the past two weeks.

Once again, Italian politics is making headlines and has shifted around European financial markets. To review the current (messy) state of affairs, the country has essentially three parties that all exhibit a similar level of control over the Italian government. The center-right coalition (42% of seats), the center-left coalition (20% of seats), and the populist Five-Star Movement (36% of seats). This three-way split has caused the successive rise and fall of weak coalition governments, none of which have been able to solve the country's dire budget problems.

Earlier this month, the right-wing Lega party leader Matteo Salvini took a gamble and announced a motion of no confidence against current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who is part of the Five-Star. Conte resigned on August 20th only to return with the task of forming a new coalition with the center-left wing parties, which was requested by the country's president, Sergio Mattarella.

Since August 20th, the iShares Italy ETF (EWI) has risen nearly 6% as investors seem to have renewed faith in the new Italian government. I for one am cautious, the financial risks in Italy remain high, and the probability of another budgetary crisis seems to be higher under this new coalition government.

How can one take advantage of this as well as the accelerating economic slowdown in Italy? By short selling the well-known iShares Italy ETF. Let's survey the ETF and see how the companies in the fund have been weathering ongoing political tension in the country.

The iShares Italy ETF

Before we get into the nitty-gritty fundamental details of the fund and the Italian economy, let's go over the basics. The ETF is extremely old and made its inception in 1996 before most investors ever heard of exchange-traded funds. The fund saw an incredible performance streak from 1996 to 1999 with a 100% return and from 2003 to 2008 with 160% returns. Before the financial crisis, this fund outperformed the S&P 500 in bull markets.

Now, the story is far different as the fund is currently down 63% from its 2008 peak. Sadly, the ETF is actually at a slightly lower price than it was 23 years ago when it began trading at $27.25 per unit compared to $27.00 per unit today.

Let's have a look at the fund's AUM over time to see what our fellow investors are up to:

As you can see, the fund has never been particularly popular and only saw a brief huge spike in 2012-2014.

The primary issue I see with the fund is its high-risk exposure. Take a look at the sector breakdown of the fund:

The fund is highly exposed to Italian banks which are still levered 20:1 and have very poor ability to finance in the current European negative interest rate bubble (keyword: bubble). Even more, the "low risk" utility companies have surprisingly poor balance sheets as you will soon see. The other sectors will likely be harmed by the ongoing slowdown in the European economy.

Let's take a closer look at the fundamentals of the companies in EWI.

A Debt Problem

You're probably shocked to hear that Italy has a debt problem. I'm kidding, you've likely been told this for about 10 years. Still, I think it's key to review just how enormous this problem is and the potential catalysts that may soon pop the debt bubble.

Here is our financial breakdown for the 30 companies held in EWI:

Note "Typical" indicates the harmonic mean for valuation data and median for others.

Overall, these companies offer a very poor risk-reward opportunity. On one hand, valuations are much lower than most would find in the United States as the average company has a 14X "P/E" ratio. Even more, the fund as a whole has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 11.4X and a "P/B ratio of 1.2X according to iShares. Even more, the average company pays a 3.5% dividend yield and the fund as a whole pays a 4.5% yield.

That said, it looks like an obvious value trap. Remember, value investing usually underperforms in recessionary environments because low "P/E" stocks typically have high balance sheet risks.

Companies aren't at a historical discount as the average firm is trading at the same price-to-revenue as has been average over the past five years. Further, the average firm financial firm has an extremely high debt ratio of 95% and many of the non-financial corporations have debt ratios well over 50%. This means that it only takes one or two bad years to destroy most, if not all, of the value of the equity of these companies.

To make it worse, most of the companies have current ratios less than one which may be a major negative catalyst as the companies may have serious difficulty making debt repayments. This would be a small issue if top-line growth rates were high, but sales growth has been minimal for most companies and is likely to be worse this year as the Italian economy turns over.

Speaking of which, let's check in on the Italian economy

The Recession Has Already Come

The Italian economy looks as bearish as in 2008 if not worse. Let's begin with my favorite leading GDP indicator, manufacturing PMI, which measures purchasing manager decisions:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Italy's current PMI is as bad as it was during the first major phase of the European debt crisis in 2012. Interestingly, the Italian stock market has been surprisingly resilient despite the crash in PMI. This apparent divergence is yet another signal that Italian stocks will soon see more downside.

This slide is also reflected in business confidence:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Now, business confidence (and consumer confidence) is actually still historically high and is currently trending lower at a relatively slow rate. In my opinion, extremely low confidence that is trending higher makes for a great buy signal and high confidence that is trending lower is a great sell signal. Confidence is highly "trendy" so it can be used to, for lack of a better word, front-run other investors and businesses.

One indicator that has actually led the stock market in Italy is the ZEW Economic Index which measures the sentiments of economists and fellow analysts. See below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Interestingly, the index turned bearish in 2006, well before the stock market crash. The index is extremely negative now, yet the stock market is still up about 10% this year. Something doesn't line up.

Finally, take a look at the Italian GDP growth rate:

(Source - Trading Economics)

GDP growth turned negative in Q1 of this year and was flat in Q4 2018 and Q2 2019. I would be surprised if we don't see a negative print in Q3 2019.

Connecting the Micro and the Macro

So, the macroeconomic and political backdrop for Italy looks weak. The country's government debt to GDP is currently 135% and rising. Given the Italian economy appears to be going into another recession, what will become of the highly leveraged companies in EWI?

Well, most of the companies in EWI have poor current ratios, which is a sign that they may struggle to make debt payments. Usually, the government would step in this situation and run a fiscal deficit to boost growth, but unfortunately, the IMF and the rest of the Eurozone will not allow Italy to easily do so. In other words, both private and public illiquidity risks are rising quickly and are a significant threat to EWI.

So, how can one trade this? If you are bearish on global equities, you can short EWI which does currently have a hefty estimated 4.1% borrowing fee. I expect EWI to fall back to at least $24 (12% lower) by year-end.

That said, one may achieve better risk-adjusted returns by hedging the position with a Spanish ETF such as EWP which is faced with similar economic exposure but is trading at a more reasonable valuation. This pairs trade is great, particularly for those who are not bearish on global equities or simply prefer "pure alpha" type strategies. Take a look at the performance of that trade before costs as seen through the total return ratio of the two:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the pair is currently at a long-term resistance level that has been in place throughout this bull market. I expect this pair ratio to cross back below 0.90 by year-end, making for an expected 11% profit before fees and costs.

If you'd like an update on this trade, feel free to give us a "follow" in order to be notified. I expect to re-touch on Italy around December of this year to see how EWP/EWI has performed.

