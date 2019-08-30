BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances

As I said in my previous article, the investment thesis remains a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution.

Upstream production for the quarter was 2,625K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,127 K Boep/d), up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018.

BP Plc announced its second quarter earnings results on July 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $73.75 billion for the quarter.

Courtesy: BP

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP Plc (BP) is a stable oil supermajor viewed from a long-term investor's point of view, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in any long-term investment portfolio.

The company is amongst my "six oil majors" group which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have already published Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor, and the others are following soon.

BP Plc is almost the smallest of the five oil supermajors in terms of market cap. Below, I have indicated the 2Q'19 market capitalization of the six oil supermajors for you to compare.

The company is a rare example of financial resilience which managed to survive an economic catastrophe called the Macondo incident. It is hard to believe it, but BP is still standing tall and on its two feet after paying over $65 billion for the Macondo incident which happened in 2010, including about $2 billion in 2019. Yes, the company is still paying for it after nine years.

BP shows an impressive accomplishment from its upstream and downstream segments as the second quarter results are again clearly showing. Oil products and crude oil represent a large part of the revenues.

What differentiates the second quarter of 2019 primarily from the precedent one is that oil and gas prices have been struggling and Brent fell below $60 per barrel recently with an economy starting to show signs of fatigue.

Gas prices also fell, due to an oversupply that will affect 2019, 2020, and beyond.

As I said in my previous article, the investment thesis remains a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution. BP is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with similar volatility.

Hence, I recommend trading about 30% of your BP position using the market's ups and downs by analyzing the clear signs of overvaluation or undervaluation based on the RSI 30/70.

Bob Dudley, the CEO, said on the conference call:

This strong financial performance, alongside our strategic growth agenda, underpins our commitment to growing sustainable free cash flow and distributions to our shareholders over the long term.

BP - Financial Table 2Q'19: The Raw Numbers

BP PLC. 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $Billion 60.02 67.82 68.17 75.44 79.47 75.68 66.32 72.68 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 60.81 70.02 69.14 76.91 80.80 76.89 67.41 73.75 Net Income in $ Billion 1.77 0.03 2.47 2.80 3.35 0.77 2.93 1.82 EBITDA $ Billion 7.07 2.85 8.82 9.42 10.09 7.47 10.39 4.00 EPS diluted in $/share 0.53 0.01 0.74 0.84 1.00 0.23 0.87 0.54 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.02 5.90 3.65 6.31 6.09 6.83 5.30 6.82 (estimated by Fun Trading) Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 4.14 4.42 3.59 3.48 3.68 5.96 3.70 3.83 (determined by Fun Trading) Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.89 1.48 0.06 2.82 2.42 0.87 1.60 2.98 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total cash $ Billion 25.86 25.71 22.24 22.19 26.29 22.69 21.26 20.67 Gross Debt in $ Billion 65.78 63.23 62.24 60.84 64.14 63.80 66.34 67.18 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.31 3.30 3.34 3.34 3.35 3.36 3.38 3.40 Oil Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,462 2,581 2,605 2,465 2,460 2,627 2,656 2,625 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,120 1,129 1,127 1,127 1,151 1,173 1,166 1,127 Production in the US in K Boep/d - - 757 - - 884 853 921 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 33.23 37.48 41.39 43.37 46.14 42.98 39.37 40.64 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 2.89 3.23 3.78 3.65 3.86 4.33 4.02 3.35

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investment

BP Plc announced its second quarter earnings results on July 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $73.75 billion for the quarter. If we compare to the first quarter, the results reflect higher Upstream liquids realizations, higher refining margins, and lower exploration write-offs.

Earnings after taxation or underlying net profit were $1.82 billion in the second quarter from $2.80 billion a year earlier.

Brian Gilvary noted in the conference call:

Compared to a year ago, the result reflects lower North American heavy crude discounts, lower Upstream liquids realizations and a higher level of refinery turnarounds. This was offset by a relatively strong supply and trading result in both oil and gas and the ramp up of major projects.

BP's second quarter revenues and net income compared to its peers:

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Note: BP expects divestments to be around $10 billion in 2019-2020. From the conference call:

In summary, we have delivered another resilient set of quarter results. We remain committed to delivering more than $10 billion of divestments through 2019 and 2020. And so far this year, divestment proceeds and announced transactions have totaled $1.5 billion.

BP indicated that it agreed to sell all its Alaskan properties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co., exiting a region where it operated for 60 years. This divestiture will help the company to reduce its debt, which increased with the $10 billion BHP Billiton acquisition.

Free cash flow for BP is $7.87 billion yearly and $2.98 billion in 2Q'19 (excluding divestitures). Cash from operating activities increased by 28.7% sequentially.

As I said in my previous article, I consider free cash flow a fundamental component. It is used to evaluate if the dividend and the share buyback are at an acceptable level without considering divestitures.

The dividend payment is ~$8.35 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well at a rate of ~$250 million per year. In the press release:

BP repurchased 11 million ordinary shares at a cost of $75 million, including fees and stamp duty, during the second quarter of 2019. For the half year, BP repurchased 17 million ordinary shares at a cost of $125 million, including fees and stamp duty.

While I welcome the high dividend yield, which is one of the highest in the group as we can see in the graph below.

However, I am concerned about the level of payoff that exceeds the FCF, especially if we add the share buyback program, which is a total of about $8.6 billion. What we can see is that the company is spending more than it can afford based on the yearly free cash flow.

Thus, BP is not passing the FCF test.

BP 2Q'19 free cash flow compared to its peers:

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Bob Dudley said in the conference call:

Upstream, where four of our five major projects planned for this year are now online following the startup of the Clean project in the North Sea. This takes us to 23 major projects online since early 2016, further underpinning the delivery of our 2021 free cash flow target and on track for our 900,000 barrels per day of new production.

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,625K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,127 K Boep/d ), up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018.

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), up 6.5% from the second quarter of 2018. Downstream :

: Rosneft: Production was 1,127k Boep/d in 2Q'19 up from 1,127k Boep/d the same quarter last year.

BP production 2Q'19 compared to its peers:

Note: The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) on October 16, 2017, an owned subsidiary of BP Plc (59.4%), in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

The stock is trading on the NYSE and has a dividend yield of 8.90% or $1.29 per share, which is an excellent opportunity.

4 - Net debt is now $46.501 billion in 2Q'19 (or $56.63 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now is $46.5 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of ~1.46x. The Alaskan divestiture will help.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is signaling that BP's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. However, I think the company must prioritize more a reduction of the net debt in 2019, which is not what I see now. Net debt increased from $45.084 billion in 1Q'19 or 3.14%.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly dubious that the company will be able to decrease the debt burden while buying back shares and increasing the dividend. However, as long as oil prices are stable, the issue is not unbearable.

Again, I am indicating below the net debt level for BP and its peers:

Conclusion, Guidance And Technical Analysis

BP has coped with intense volatility of the oil and gas market, with periods of too much followed with lean years. The result has been quite disappointing for long-term shareholders as we can see by comparing BP with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF over three years.

It is especially true for the second quarter of 2019 because of the sudden weakness in oil prices and concerns about the world economy, which is affected negatively by the tariff war between the US and China.

Data by YCharts

However, with the recent news about US oil inventory dropping, we may have found reliable support for BP as I have explained below.

However, one primary concern that could affect BP is that the LNG market may remain oversupplied until 2022, with low price expectation.

Guidance Q3 and year 2019

Source: BP Presentation

Technical Analysis

BP has successfully tested its lower support at $36.25 (double bottom), which is a powerful technical indicator. My first recommendation is that you should consider adding on any weakness at around $36.25 or below.

I do not follow Finviz when it comes to line resistance above.

The apparent resistance is now $38.00, in my opinion, and can be reached by creating a line drawn from the top in July 1st at around $42.80, and the top at the end of July at $40.35. Thus, I recommend selling a small amount at $38 or above as insurance against the probability of an oil prices retracement.

Conversely, If Brent can cross $64 per barrel, then BP should be able to retest its long-term resistance around $40.25 and later, potentially higher depending on the future oil prices strength. However, I am not ultra-bullish on this idea, and I do see this eventuality as very unlikely.

As always, trading BP should be conducted while evaluating the future moves of the oil prices and to a smaller extent, natural gas prices. BP is considered a good proxy for oil, so watch oil prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.