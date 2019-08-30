Altria: JUUL Of Denial

Altria shares are nearing a buy zone in the low $40s range where the risks are better priced in.

Recent updates on this continue to suggest to us that Altria made an epic mistake.

The bigger question remains whether Altria will be able to capture any of this lost volume via its JUUL investment.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a story we cannot stay away from. The company has been in the news for its pending nuptials with its ex, Philip Morris (PM), but from our perspective, the bigger issue for investors is its investment in JUUL (JUUL). We touch on this subject again and explain why the risks of a big write-down grow stronger by the day and what implications this has for the stock.

The purchase

JUUL was purchased at an extraordinary 36X sales, valuing the entire company at over $36 billion. While some investors giddy on decades of dividend raises from Altria saw this as another brilliant move, we were far less certain. For one, Altria itself was running into trouble with its vaping products just before it actually bought JUUL.

Altria Group, responding to federal regulators' worries about rising rates of teen vaping and the possible health implications, said Thursday it would stop selling its pod-based e-cigarettes, at least temporarily. The tobacco manufacturer, which also makes Marlboro cigarettes, said it would not put the vaping products back on the market until they get federal clearance or "the youth issue is otherwise addressed." That means a halt in sales of MarkTen Elite and MarkTen pod-based products. Those pods are essentially cartridges that hold liquids that are turned into vapor before being inhaled. Such pods have become increasingly popular because of their portability and ease of use. The vaping products currently do not need a Food and Drug Administration sign-off if they were on the market before August 2016. Altria holds about 9 percent of the e-cigarette market in the United States, according to a Wells Fargo analysis of Nielsen data, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Essentially Altria was conceding that the vaping market was going too far in recruiting kids.

Altria, in a letter responding to Gottlieb, also said it will limit the flavors used for a different kind of e-cigarette - called "cig-a-likes" - to tobacco, menthol and mint, which are thought to be less appealing to children. It will discontinue the sale of other flavors until it gets approval from the FDA. And it said it will support federal legislation to establish 21 as the minimum age for the purchase of any tobacco product. The current federal minimum age is 18, though some states and cities have set higher ages.

So it did come as a shock to us that Altria closed down its own vaping division and bought a stake in JUUL. The only difference was that JUUL's products were even more appealing to teens and had started an epidemic among them.

The problems have gotten much bigger

The numbers are clear. Teens are getting addicted to vaping and it is alarming parents and the government.

Source: New England Journal Of Medicine

In the last decade the overall impact has been quite substantial.

A 2018 surgeon general's report said e-cigarettes have become, since 2014, the most commonly used tobacco product among American youth. E-cigarette use among U.S. middle and high school students increased 900% from 2011 to 2015, the report said. Use declined for the first time from 2015 to 2017, but then rose again. It increased 78% among high school students, from 11.7% in 2017 to 20.8% in 2018.

It is not rocket science to extrapolate how much of JUUL's fabulous growth is coming from this segment. The state governments are going after JUUL and the tax rates are mind-boggling.

Pritzker in June signed a budget including a new 14.5% tax on vaping products, which went into effect July 1. The Illinois budget also set the legal age for buying traditional and e-cigarettes at 21. Like Illinois, some states set their tax based on the wholesale price stores pay for vaping products, including Minnesota's 95% tax and Vermont's 92% tax. California's tax is set at 65% of the retail price customers pay. Other states tax by the milliliter of liquid contained in the devices.

18 states have so far started taxing this, and we expect the number to cross 30 within the next 12 months.

JUUL in reactive mode

JUUL is feeling the heat and it has taken steps to combat underage use including improving ID verification and offering $100 million of incentives to retailers. At the same time, it is pouring money to fight a ban in its hometown, San Francisco. A battle we are certain it will lose.

Juul Labs injected $3 million in July into a campaign to undo its hometown's looming e-cigarette ban, tripling the size of the campaign's war chest. The high-cost, high-stakes campaign over e-cigarette legislation draws parallels to a June 2018 vote in San Francisco regarding a ban on flavored vaping products. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.-makers of Juul's e-cigarette competitor Vuse-funded a $12 million campaign to overturn the ban, but failed overwhelmingly in a 68% to 32% vote.

It gets worse

While JUUL is taking the heat for selling vaping products to minors, its entire defense of the product lies on it being safe. That position appeared unassailable till recently.

Hundreds of people across 22 states this summer have reported lung illnesses tied to vaping, or using e-cigarettes. Last week, health officials in Illinois announced the first known death linked to the illness. Vaping is a highly variable hobby, however, making it difficult for officials to determine an exact cause. Investigators have not yet identified a single common brand, device type, or drug across the cases. That could mean that all of the illnesses were triggered by the same issue, or that each case is a different disease with some similar symptoms. "Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases with similar presentations," the CDC said in a recent press release. No one knows why vapes are leading to lung injury and death, but a lung doctor says formaldehyde and a chemical used in weed killer may be partially to blame

A new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill showed that vaping may be more dangerous than we previously thought.

Some may consider vaping safer than smoking traditional cigarettes, but new research from the UNC School of Medicine suggests that using e-cigarettes long-term may lead to a higher risk of emphysema. In the study, lung fluids were sampled from 41 people-smokers, vapers and non-smokers. Researchers found that vapers, like smokers, had higher levels of protease enzymes-a trait that tends to cause emphysema. "If they keep using these products for about 20 years, it is likely that they will get emphysema," Robert Tarran, the professor who led the study, told The News & Observer. Emphysema is a lung condition that causes a shortness of breath as a result of damage to the lung tissue, according to the American Lung Association.

Finally as if JUUL did not have enough problems, the FTC is investigating whether it marketed the product illegally to minors.

JUUL Of Denial

While Altria wants investors to believe that it has bought a great long-term product, we think that a write-down is inevitable, and Altria is currently in the denial phase of grief. The global growth is going to be difficult and the big markets like India and China are already taking steps to regulate if not stop JUUL.

If the ban on the production and import of electronic cigarettes to India is implemented, e-cigarette manufacturing giants like Juul Labs and Philip Morris International may face a big loss who were planning to launch their e-cigarettes in India.

The end result of all of this is that JUUL sales will slow and its profit margins will get crushed. The optimistic growth rates which justified a 36X sales multiple will not come to fruition. Altria is suffering as investors who pinned their hopes on a Michael Douglas style rescue to the firm are leaving disenchanted.

Conclusion

Investors should brace for the write-down and an explicit admission of the error from management. The stock has gotten cheaper for sure, but this is not the Altria of the past, and buy and hold may not be the best choice. Instead of that we would look for a tradeable rally near the low $40s. A more lasting buy point could come if Altria's own sales volumes stabilize and it writes down the value of JUUL.

