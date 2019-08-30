Chaparral Energy: No Longer Overvalued After Stock Plunge

Break-even point is estimated in the high-$50s for WTI oil despite cost reductions, due to the impact of low gas and NGL prices.

Chaparral would be helped noticeably by stronger prices for natural gas and NGLs given its relatively low oil (33% to 34%) percentage.

Leverage and cash burn are still issues, as the company may still burn over $130 million to grow production in 2019 despite cost reduction progress.

I closed my short position on Chaparral Energy (CHAP) as it fell below $2. Chaparral's stock still has risks due to its significant cash burn and increasing leverage, but it no longer appears noticeably overvalued.

Chaparral's share price had become inflated after it announced strong Q2 2019 production expectations back in late May and Strategic Value Partners made a series of purchases in June and July. However, the strong Q2 2019 production was influenced by the timing of well completions, and Chaparral expected Q3 2019 production to be lower than Q2 2019 production.

The company has made progress in terms of cost reductions, but it is hampered by a low oil percentage, which contributes to its estimated break-even point still being in the high-$50s for WTI oil as long as natural gas and NGL prices remain fairly weak.

Q2 2019 Results

Chaparral's Q2 2019 results were pretty good, with production reaching nearly 28,300 BOEPD. It also announced positive guidance changes around costs. CHAP maintained its full-year production guidance while reducing its capex budget by $15 million and also revised its lease operating expense guidance down by $0.10 per BOE and its cash G&A costs down by $0.35 per BOE. The company mentioned that it has implemented cost reduction initiatives that will reduce its annualised G&A costs by around 20% to 25%, with the full impact being felt in 2020.

2019 Outlook

Chaparral has maintained its guidance for 25,000 to 27,000 BOEPD in production during 2019. I had previously thought that it may be able to do better than the midpoint of that guidance due to its strong Q2 2019 production levels. However, production levels are pretty lumpy due to the timing of well completions, and it expects production to be around 5% lower in Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2019. As a result, the guidance midpoint 26,000 BOEPD seems to be a reasonable expectation for the full year, with 33.5% of that production being oil, 28.5% NGLs, and 38% natural gas.

At current strip prices, Chaparral would be expected to deliver $270 million in revenue, including the slightly positive value of its hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,179,150 $55.50 $176 NGLs 2,704,650 $15.50 $42 Gas 21,637,200 $2.00 $43 Sublease Revenue $5 Hedge Value $4 Total $270

With its cost reductions, Chaparral is now expected to have $402 million in cash expenditures during 2019. This would result in around $132 million in cash burn during the year and does not include the potential impact of some minor planned asset sales.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $49 Transportation and Processing $22 Production Taxes $14 G&A $26 Interest $31 Capex $260 Total $402

Notes On Breakeven Point

While Chaparral's cost reductions have helped lower its break-even point, its break-even point (the estimated oil price needed to maintain production without cash burn) is still at around $59 WTI.

This is influenced by weak realised prices for NGLs (as a percentage of WTI) and low natural gas prices (I've used 2020 strip, which has been bouncing around $2.40 for Henry Hub).

Source: Chaparral Energy

If Chaparral saw its realised price for NGLs increase by 10% of WTI and Henry Hub natural gas prices increase to around $2.80, then its WTI oil breakeven point would decrease to around $54 instead. Oil only represents around one-third of Chaparral's production, so it is significantly affected by changes in prices for NGLs and natural gas.

Notes On Valuation

Chaparral's leverage remains somewhat concerning as it is still expected to end 2019 with net debt of around 2.6x (potentially more depending on working capital changes) its 2019 unhedged EBITDAX despite its cost reductions. Chaparral is still targeting cash flow neutrality by 2H 2020, which means that its debt could get higher in the near term. The expectation for continued cash burn over the next year has pushed its bonds to under 45 cents on the dollar now.

Chaparral is now valued at around 3.0x its 2019 unhedged EBITDAX based on a share price of $1.45 and its debt valued at par. This multiple now appears to be fairly low, although this also reflects concerns over potential restructuring in the future. With its unsecured bonds trading at under 45 cents on the dollar and yielding 37% to maturity, the possibility of restructuring cannot be dismissed.

CHAP's bonds appear to be a better proposition than its stock for those intending to take a long position in the company. If it avoids restructuring and repays/refinances its notes, the return (including interest payments) would be around +200% on the bonds by 2023. In the event of restructuring, bonds also tend to do better than the common stock, although it should be noted that the recoveries for unsecured notes from E&P companies in restructuring have sometimes been quite poor.

Conclusion

The stock looked quite overvalued before based on a number of metrics that I mentioned in a previous report. With its stock having fallen to well under $2, it doesn't appear overvalued anymore. Chaparral's leverage and cash burn are still significant concerns, but those are largely priced in at $1.45 per share.

With its unsecured bonds trading at under 45 cents on the dollar, restructuring cannot be dismissed as a future possibility though, and the unsecureds look to have a better risk/reward profile than the stock.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.