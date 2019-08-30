Boston Beer Overpriced On Seltzer Promise

Boston Beer's stock price has nearly doubled in the last 12 months, thanks to hard seltzer, but the valuation may be getting ahead of itself.

Popularity of Truly hard seltzer has surpassed company expectations in a market that has grown 200% in the last year and attracted 30+ brands.

Beer continues to level out as a mature market with limited upside as local craft brewers continue to eat into market share of companies like Boston Beer.

Thesis

Boston Beer (SAM) has not been immune to the trend of decelerating beer consumption in the U.S. Between 2013 and 2017, the number of barrels of alcohol sold by the company declined 8%.

Then, barrel sales jumped a dramatic 14% in 2018, thanks not to beer but to hard seltzer. In 2016, the company launched an alcohol-infused seltzer, Truly Spiked & Sparkling. This brand has been a strong source of revenue growth for the company.

As a result of this resurgence, shares have nearly doubled this year and look overvalued. That said, we're likely still in the early phase of the hard seltzer game. Though there are over 30 hard seltzer brands in the market, Boston Beer has been in the game for three years now and believes no more than two or three will survive long-term. The company has every intention of being a winner in the space as it widens distribution and introduces draft versions of Truly.

However, it is impossible to predict who the hard seltzer winners will be long-term. The market is new and alternative brands could emerge and steal thunder from today's brand leaders like Truly and White Claw.

Boston Beer Moves Away From Beer

With the rise of non-alcoholic sparking waters like La Croix, Boston Beer started experimenting with alcohol-infused seltzer in 2015 before launching Truly in 2016. Compared to beer, hard seltzers are lower calorie (~100), typically have a lower alcohol content than beer, and come in fruit flavors.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) recently announced its intent to enter the hard seltzer market as the consumer research clearly conveys a demand for alcoholic beverages that are lighter and more refreshing than beer.

Boston Beer was one of the first movers in the space and growth of Truly has led to a re-acceleration of barrel sales growth at Boston Beer. Barrel volume this quarter was up 17% vs. Q2-18, which easily crushed Q2-18 barrel volume growth of 9%.

As the company's Truly and Twisted Tea brands see growth, beer continues to lose popularity. Boston Beer doesn't list barrel sales trends by brand label in its filings and actual sales figures for Truly and Twisted Tea vs. beer were not shared on the recent earnings call. When asked for the brand figures by an analyst, the company declined to share them.

Privately owned White Claw is considered the leading brand in hard seltzer and is reported to have 50% market share in a market that has grown 200% in the last year. While sparkling wines and seltzers have historically been viewed as feminine beverages, that has changed. In its push to double-down on the male dollar, Boston Beer competitor Bon & Viv recently became the official hard seltzer of the NFL. Bon & Viv is a brand of behemoth Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD).

Boston Beer says Truly continues to grow beyond expectations and the company will roll out a draft version of Truly nationally this quarter while the company continues to expand distribution across all channels. The company will also launch a new ad campaign featuring comedian Keegan-Michael Key to promote Truly.

But Boston Beer Just Bought A Brewery...

While hard seltzer will drive most growth, Boston Beer still believes beer, notably India Pale Ales (IPAs), will have a strong market. That's why the company bought Delaware-based Dogfish Head, a producer of popular IPAs like 60-Minute and 90-Minute, in May. Boston Beer didn't have a popular IPA.

"Craft beer is clearly a different category than it was even two or three years ago. It's become a more mature, more stable category that continues to see a thousand new entrants a year...I think within our product line in Sam Adams, we missed generating a successful IPA. And IPAs are a third, maybe even 40%, depending how you define it, of craft beer volume. And one of the things we are looking forward to is working with our new coworkers at Dogfish Head because they are much stronger in IPAs..." - Jim Koch, Co-Founder/Chairman of Boston Beer, Q2-19 call.

Valuation

Boston Beer looks overvalued on several metrics, including forward and trailing P/E ratios, Price/Cash Flow, and EV/EBITDA. The stock has nearly doubled this year, largely based on the excitement around the company's new hard seltzer growth category and the accelerated revenue growth that had evaded the company in recent years in a beer-only world.

If the hard seltzer market is here to stay, the company could continue to see strong revenue growth as the company doubles down on hard seltzer with the intent of being one of the last two or three brands standing once the lesser brands fall by the wayside.

That said, Boston Beer is the only publicly traded company that is getting an impactful sales boost from hard seltzer. It is for this reason that Macquarie recently boosted the company's price target to $460 vs. the current price of $440.

Conclusion

I don't like buying hot consumer trends. Tastes can change quickly. Investors at $440 may see more upside ahead, but it's unclear how the competitive seltzer market will play out or if newer entrants - or behemoths like Anheuser-Busch and its Bon & Viv brand - won't severely dampen the party for Truly at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.