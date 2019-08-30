Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/27/19

Includes: CWH, DISH, GRA, KMI, PBF, RRR, THC, W
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/27/19, based on dollar value.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report is also attached!

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • W. R. Grace (GRA);
  • DISH Network (DISH); and
  • Camping World (CWH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Wayfair (W);
  • Tenet Healthcare (THC);
  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR); and
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Purple Innovation (PRPL);
  • Progenics Pharm (PGNX);
  • UniFirst (UNF);
  • SI-BONE (SIBN);
  • NeoGenomics (NEO);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • HP (HPQ);
  • Fair Isaac (FICO);
  • Estee Lauder (EL); and
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fertitta Frank J Iii

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

B

$10,711,600

2

Defranco James

VP, DIR

DISH Network

DISH

B

$9,354,000

3

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,927,460

4

Kumin Michael Andrew

DIR

Wayfair

W

B

$3,182,610

5

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$2,187,299

6

40 North Latitude Fund

BO

W. R. Grace

GRA

B

$1,847,854

7

Glenview Capital

BO

Tenet Healthcare

THC

B

$1,684,033

8

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$1,139,510

9

Velan Capital

BO

Progenics Pharm

PGNX

B

$878,601

10

Coliseum Cap

DIR, BO

Purple Innovation

PRPL

B

$750,750

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cook Timothy D

CEO, DIR

Apple

AAPL

AS

$54,667,180

2

Elliott Assoc

BO

Arconic

ARNC

S

$31,442,898

3

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$20,230,584

4

Weisler Dion J

CEO, DIR

HP

HPQ

AS

$7,873,450

5

Deal Richard

VP

Fair Isaac

FICO

S

$6,334,126

6

Jones Steven C

DIR

NeoGenomics

NEO

S

$4,518,661

7

Lauder Ronald S Foundation

BO

Estee Lauder

EL

S

$3,230,456

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,974,222

9

Freund John Gordon

DIR, BO

SI-BONE

SIBN

S

$2,805,181

10

Levenstein Cecelia

BO

UniFirst

UNF

S

$2,279,673

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.