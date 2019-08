Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/27/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/27/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Bonus Daily Ratings Report!

InsiderInsights_DailyRatings_20190827.pdf

(Clicking the link will present the PDF file in the lower left-hand section of your browser - which will then have to be clicked again to pop-up the PDF.)

As a bonus for our loyal Daily Round-Up patrons, we're including the full Daily Ratings Report in our Daily Round-Up Articles for the remainder of this week. While the full DRR is still delayed, you get to see the entire population of insider-inspired investment ideas generated during the session instead of just the sub-set of high dollar-value transactions.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PBF Energy (PBF);

W. R. Grace (GRA);

DISH Network (DISH); and

Camping World (CWH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Wayfair (W);

Tenet Healthcare (THC);

Red Rock Resorts (RRR); and

Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Purple Innovation (PRPL);

Progenics Pharm (PGNX);

UniFirst (UNF);

SI-BONE (SIBN);

NeoGenomics (NEO);

Morningstar (MORN);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

HP (HPQ);

Fair Isaac (FICO);

Estee Lauder (EL); and

Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Arconic (ARNC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fertitta Frank J Iii DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR B $10,711,600 2 Defranco James VP, DIR DISH Network DISH B $9,354,000 3 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,927,460 4 Kumin Michael Andrew DIR Wayfair W B $3,182,610 5 Abrams Capital BO Camping World CWH B $2,187,299 6 40 North Latitude Fund BO W. R. Grace GRA B $1,847,854 7 Glenview Capital BO Tenet Healthcare THC B $1,684,033 8 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $1,139,510 9 Velan Capital BO Progenics Pharm PGNX B $878,601 10 Coliseum Cap DIR, BO Purple Innovation PRPL B $750,750

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cook Timothy D CEO, DIR Apple AAPL AS $54,667,180 2 Elliott Assoc BO Arconic ARNC S $31,442,898 3 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $20,230,584 4 Weisler Dion J CEO, DIR HP HPQ AS $7,873,450 5 Deal Richard VP Fair Isaac FICO S $6,334,126 6 Jones Steven C DIR NeoGenomics NEO S $4,518,661 7 Lauder Ronald S Foundation BO Estee Lauder EL S $3,230,456 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,974,222 9 Freund John Gordon DIR, BO SI-BONE SIBN S $2,805,181 10 Levenstein Cecelia BO UniFirst UNF S $2,279,673

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

