Enbridge: This High Yielding, Soon To Be Dividend Champion, Is Too Cheap

Short-term headwinds exist, yet I continue to believe that this blue chip name has what it takes to overcome them.

When the stock market is volatile, I take solace in the passive income that my portfolio generates. These days, it's becoming increasingly difficult to be bullish on the market (in the short-term, at least) because of the escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China. When the two largest economies in the world are opening feuding like this, the idea of the synchronous global growth story that really lifts all boats and, therefore, major market averages, playing out becomes farfetched. When globalism is cast aside for nationalistic policies, I worry about the growth trajectories of the big U.S. multi-national companies that I tend to focus on as a dividend growth investor. Slowing growth should result in smaller market premiums and that will hurt share prices. And, while the Federal Reserve appears to be accommodative to the market with regard to combating current trade issues, with rates so low, I fear that the Fed has very few bullets left to fire. But, regardless of what the macro environment looks like, I do my best to ignore a lot of the noise that I hear and focus on the fundamentals of individual companies. I'm always looking for deals in the market, but I have to admit that when my macro outlook dims, I begin to favor higher yielding investments. Higher yields help to comfort the potential blow of a bear market's impact on my portfolio's value. In a low yield world, they're also especially defensive. With this in mind, I want to talk about my favorite names in the energy space, Enbridge (ENB).

Enbridge is a pipeline play. This former Master Limited Partnership, or MLP for short, recently restructured into a C-Corp. This simpler corporate structure makes equity ownership easier for me. I don't necessarily have a no K-1 rule in my portfolio, but I'd certainly prefer to own common stock when April rolls around and it's tax time.

Enbridge is the oldest and largest North American midstream energy company, in terms of enterprise value. The company's assets deliver roughly 25% of North America's crude oil (including ~65% of U.S. bound Canadian crude exports), ~20% of natural gas consumed in the United States, and ~2b cubic feet of gas in Ontario on a daily basis. ENB operates tens of thousands of miles of pipelines across the U.S. and Canada, processing plants, terminals, regulated natural gas distribution utilities, and a portfolio of renewable energy assets. In short, this large-cap player is a dominating force in its industry and these are the types of companies that I like to own.

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, page 3

I've been long ENB since December of 2018. Late last year, many of the MLPs and the midstream companies sold off, and I had the opportunity to buy ENB shares at $31.07. At this price point, the stock was yielding 7%. That 7% threshold had been my price target, and I was happy to start building a position.

During the Christmas Eve crash, ENB shares dipped down to their 52-week lows of $28.82. In hindsight, I wish I had averaged down at those levels. But, at the time, there were all sorts of bargains in the market and ENB wasn't near the top of my priority list. Yet, like the rest of the market, ENB shares bounced back sharply, trading up to 52-week highs above $38 in short order.

At that point in time, I wondered if I would ever have the chance to fill out my position (my entry-level purchase was about ¼ of a full position) at lower prices. I haven't been in a hurry to raise my cost basis with another purchase, but now with ENB shares trading weakly and falling back towards my original cost basis, I thought the stock was worth another look.

Even though shares aren't back down to the lows, it's worth noting that ENB has posted low-single-digit distributable cash flow growth in Q1 and Q2, so while shares are currently trading ~5% above my cost basis, on a relative basis, using the new DCF levels, that gap is even narrower.

When buying into energy names (it doesn't matter if I'm talking about a major integrated player, a midstream company, or more of a pure-play on a specific region), I'm always looking for a significant discount to fair value. This margin of safety is important to me because I worry about long-term secular headwinds in the oil/gas space. With this in mind, I think ENB is a worthy stock for income-oriented investors to potentially consider for their portfolios because I believe that fair value lies in the $37 range, implying a ~13% discount at current share prices.

In 2018, ENB produced DCF/share of $4.42. Year-to-date, ENB's DCF is up 2% y/y. At the end of Q4, the company guided for DCF/share of ~$4.45 (at the midpoint) in 2019 and ~$5 in 2020. During its second quarter report, ENB re-affirmed its full-year DCF/share guidance range for 2019 at $4.30-4.60.

Source: ENB Q2 CC Slideshow, page 4

It's this strong DCF generation and growth prospects that allows ENB to pay a high, relatively safe dividend yield. It's also what gives the company such high dividend growth prospects. It's rare for a company with a yield of nearly 7% to have high single digit/low double digit dividend growth prospects. However, ENB's most recent dividend increase was 10%, and the company's management team has previously discussed plans for another 10% increase in 2020. Beyond 2020, management expects to see DCF gains of ~5-7% on an annual basis. I suspect that moving forward, we'll see dividend increases that are essentially in-line with the annual DCF gains.

Now that ENB has pursued the self-funded model (which I'm really happy to see the company pursue because this means it won't have to raise capital, and therefore, damage balance sheet and/or dilute shareholders, to fund growth, but instead, fund growth projects with retained cash flows) this seems prudent. There could be years where investment is necessary to propel growth and in that case, dividend growth could be significantly less than DCF growth. Yet, historically this management team has been quite generous to shareholders and I don't see that trend changing anytime soon.

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, page 12

Not only has management been generous, but they've done it in a responsible way. Enbridge has posted 24 consecutive years of dividend increases. Management has a ~65% target set for DCF, which seems appropriate given the company's recent change to the self-funded model. ~65% of the current 2020 DCF/share of ~$5 is $3.25. Considering the fact that the current annual dividend is ~$2.00 (since ENB is a Canadian company, its dividend fluctuates because of foreign exchange between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. Dollar), that represents significant dividend growth prospects in the near term.

Management has already guided for ~10% dividend growth in 2020. And, while this sort of dividend growth may seem too good to be true from such a high yielding name, I think this page from the company's recent August shareholder presentation speaks volumes about the reliability and predictability of the company's cash flows. As you can see below, ~98% of ENB's EBITDA is derived from regulated services or long-term contracts from creditworthy partners/customers. ENB's EBITDA has risen fairly steadily throughout the recent oil price volatility, showing the relatively defensive nature of the company's business model.

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, page 5

While rewarding investors with all of these dividend increases, ENB leadership has also done a fine job of managing the balance sheet. At the end of Q2, ENB's debt-to-EBIDTA ratio was down to 4.6x. A ratio in the mid-4x range seems appropriate for the self-funded model, and I've been impressed by management's ability to hit its balance sheet related targets (in 2018, the company exceeded its 5x target, ending the year with a 4.7x ratio).

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, page 10

But, getting away from shareholder returns and back to the fundamentals, we see that ENB shares are essentially trading at their cheapest valuations in decades. Right now, the stock trades for ~16.5x earnings and just 7.35x operational cash flows. Looking at a long-term chart, other than the deep dip that the stock took in late 2018, you won't find cheaper multiples. And considering the fact that ENB continues to grow its cash flows and improve its balance sheet, these bargain barrel multiples don't appear to make sense.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Actually, it's more than that. To me, at first glance, it seems crazy that soon-to-be dividend champion with such a high yield is trading at such a deep discount to the market, its historical valuation, and even its peers. It's clear that the market hates this stock at the moment. Usually, this sort of hatred proven to be irrational and that's exactly when I like to buy shares. But, when you look at a lot of the news surrounding this company, it's rather disturbing.

In the month of August alone, ENB has experienced a pipeline explosion in Kentucky and the company also reported that erosion had caused a gap to open up in its Great Lakes pipeline. This is a lot of bad press in a relatively short amount of time and it goes to reinforce the ideas that opponents to other large projects like the Line 3 replacement that has been caught up in the courts, hang their hats on. ENB's age and size allow it to generate massive cash flows, yet it also means that the company has a lot of aging infrastructure to maintain. It also makes this company the poster boy for regulatory reform.

Only time will tell if this series of unfortunate events will prove to be short-term headlines that the market overreacted to or serious issues that point towards systemic mismanagement. ENB's valuation certainly reflects the concerns that the market has regarding increased costs of current projects and slowing future growth as parts of the pipeline are called into question. Yet, all risks considered, I continue to believe that the dividend is safe (as I said before, it's well covered by cash flows) and while it's never easy to buy shares of beaten-down companies, investors who are brave enough to own ENB with so many negative headlines swirling around it will be paid handsomely for their patience.

And speaking of patience, when I look at the analyst estimates when it comes to future DCF expectations, I think that this company has the potential to generate strong double-digit total returns moving forward. When the ~7% dividend yield is combined with the prospects of multiple expansion via mean reversion from these depressed levels, I think ~15-20% annualized returns over the next 5 years or so aren't out of the question.

Historically, this is a company that has traded with the low beta of utility names. During the December pullback, ENB shares out-performed the S&P 500 by ~5%, which is better than many of the dividend aristocrats that DGI investors view as defensive investments. Furthermore, during the Great Recession, when we saw the S&P 500 fall some 55% from 2007 highs to 2009 lows, ENB significantly out-performed. During this same period of time, ENB shares only dropped ~23%. Obviously, a lot has changed since 2009 and the past cannot accurately predict the future, but I think it's clear that although the market appears to have put ENB in the dog house as of late, historically, this has been a high quality, low beta holding, which leads me to believe that the recent weakness is overdone and unjustified.

Once the market realizes this, I could easily see ENB's P/OCF ratio increase from the ~7.4x level where we see it in the present back up towards its long-term average of ~12.5x. I think some discount is warranted due to the issues the stock has had in recent weeks and the fears surrounding regulation and litigation moving forward, yet a ~40% discount seems like a bit much. To me, a 10-20% discount makes more sense considering the fact that most analysts believe that the recent news items are nothing more than short-term issues.

With this in mind, let's assume that the stock rebounds to a ~10x P/OCF multiple (over the last 5 years, ENB's average P/OCF average is ~11x). Using the 2020 estimate, this would result in a share price of ~$46, or an increase of some ~40% from today's depressed share price levels over the next 16 months or so.

But, let's say that you believe that the current ~7.5x ratio is the correct level for the stock. I don't think so, but it never hurts to be conservative in the high yield space. Well, using management's ~5-7% annual growth target post-2020, let's slap a 6% annualized growth figure on the current OCF and looking out 5 years or so, we still arrive at double-digit annualized returns. This is the power of such a high starting dividend yield combined with steady fundamental growth.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Will Enbridge provide double-digit returns to investors over the medium term? There's no way to know. Your guess is as good as mine. I can't predict the future. All I can do is look at the current numbers, trust management in its guidance, and figure out what is an acceptable multiple to place on those future expectations.

Investing always involved speculation, but when I look at ENB's cheap valuation, I can't help but get excited. The midstream space has been beaten down in recent months, yet analysts and government agencies expect North American energy production (especially in the natural gas space) to continue to increase in the coming decades.

Enbridge agrees. Here are a couple of imagines including the company's expectations for production growth in the oil and gas space.

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, pages 16 and 27

Enbridge should be a major beneficiary of this trend (especially if energy exports continue to rise because ENB's pipelines play a major role in moving resources from the ground to the shipping ports). Also, ENB expects to see continued growth in its smaller utility and renewables segments as well. The company continues to invest in solar and wind energy projects which it believes share many of the same long-term value propositions in terms of low-risk returns, long-term scalability, and minimal commodity risk. And, as you can see below, the Ontario region that ENB services from a utility standpoint are expected to continue to grow in the coming decades. Toronto, in particular, is gaining notoriety on the world stage and the image from ENB's presentation speaks volumes in that regard.

Source: ENB August Investor Presentation, pages 36

At the end of the day, regardless of the headwinds that midstream companies face, oil and gas aren't going to stop flowing through the many thousands of miles of pipelines that cross North America anytime soon. ENB will continue to generate significant cash flow and return it to investors via its diversified business segments, and I think this blue-chip name has the potential to continue to be a low beta, defensive investment. With that in mind, I want to buy shares when the market seems to have forgotten this. Buy when there's blood in the streets, they say. Well, a 7.4x P/DCF multiple relative to long-term averages in the double digits seems to point towards a massacre.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.