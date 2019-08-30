Mohawk Industries Looks To Go Lower

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) operates a relatively simple business in that it is a flooring manufacturer - the largest one globally, in fact. It is primarily geared to a higher number of residential constructions, as well as a higher number of renovations. These two factors currently combine to paint a rather negative picture for Mohawk, which is currently seeing both pricing and volume weakness across its business. Despite a cheap valuation, the short term is highly uncertain for the company, and I don't believe there's a hurry to buy this stock. When construction data starts to inflect, on the back of lower interest rates, then the thesis can be revisited.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Current Fundamentals Point To Further Weakness

Mohawk's business is primarily centered around two segments: Ceramic & Stone and Carpet & Resilient. The third and fourth segments, Laminate & Wood and Other, combine to make up about $600 million in revenue for the quarter, which is only about 60% of one of the larger segments. Ceramic sales actually performed quite well during the most recent quarter, up 3% YOY and 5% on a constant currency basis. Flooring for the Rest of the World segment actually also posted a strong increase, with sales up 9% and 15% on a constant currency basis (negatively impacted by dollar moves higher). The weakness for the company rather extends from the North American flooring segment, where sales were down 7%.

I'll remind investors that Mohawk isn't entirely a domestic corporation. While the United States is its largest market with $1.5 billion in sales during the quarter, the company retains a 26.4% exposure to Europe, as well as a 3.67% exposure to Russia. At a higher level, the company has manufacturing operations in 19 countries and its sales extend to more than 170 countries, making this a true multinational corporation. That also brings a slew of risks along with it, something we should be concerned about in light of a constantly evolving macro environment.

Source: Investor Presentation

The real debate right now is when exactly will lower interest rates, which seem to accelerate lower each session, start to provide a benefit for the company in terms of more individuals buying houses and taking up renovation projects. What about the below slide screaming "positive fundamentals"? New housing starts have dropped for the third straight month, and there's a notable pocket of weakness in multi-family housing. Global growth has been slowing and looks to slow for the considerable future, which doesn't create a positive setup for this company.

Source: Investor Presentation

Mohawk's stock collapsed to kick off August on the back of a weak set of earnings, driven by a lower top-line versus estimates. Revenue was only up 0.3% YOY, but analysts were looking for a $2.65 billion figure against the reported $2.58 billion. Interestingly enough, the company actually beat on adjusted earnings, with EPS coming in at $2.89 versus the expected $2.87. The issue lies in the outlook for the business, for which a quote by CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum addresses it well at a high level:

Most markets we operate in remain soft, with pressure on volume and pricing, and we anticipate the environment to remain difficult.

Normally, press releases and, later, earnings calls can be a way for management's commentary to provide support against a weak set of results, but this is entirely blunt. What makes matters worse is that it is a two-pronged issue: both volume and price. Normally, if it was just one, investors could find a silver lining, as could the company, and raise one to offset losses in the other, but that simply isn't the case here. Pricing negatively impacted the Ceramic segment this quarter as a result of higher competition and high inventories, both difficult to overcome and will remain in place for at least the short term.

I'll say that investors who want to be optimistic on this name in the future should look to new housing permit data. This may be the best view into the potential that lower interest rates will have on the economy and speaks to the lag that there is between new housing starts and lower interest rates. Housing permits have currently risen to a seven-month high, creating quite the positive data point. It's small, in context, but this gauge can jump rather dramatically, and considering the movement in yields that we've had recently, it's not out of the question to see a spike in permits in the coming months.

Source: Forbes

Valuation and Current Income Considerations

If investors are just looking at this stock on a P/E basis, for which MHK currently trades at 10.4x earnings, it's undoubtedly cheap. It's hard to find many multi-billion-dollar companies trading near 10x earnings anymore. The company also trades at 1x price/sales and 6.5x EV/EBITDA. It's even trading a 1x price/book. However, it surprises me that a company like this doesn't pay a dividend. Despite the low valuation, investors should absolutely be paid to wait with a cyclical name like this, let alone one prone to as much risk as Mohawk, given their global business and increased growth capital expenditure in the last few years.

Rather, to compensate investors, the company currently has a $500 million stock repurchase program in progress, which equates to a current buyback yield of 6.12%. However, that's not to be thought of something that replaces a dividend yield. While I'd be shocked to see on the Q3 report that the company didn't buy a significant amount of shares during the current quarter, there's no timeline communicated as to when the authorization will be fulfilled. Thus, investors can't rely on this, until Mohawk gives the market a sense of their pacing.

The company also has to think about debt service. The company is active in the commercial paper market, so much of the debt is rolled frequently, but the company does still have $3.11 billion in total debt. This is against about $128.1 million in cash on the balance sheet. I'll caution investors in that reading the fine print is necessary as $103.5 million of that $128.1 million in cash sits outside of the United States, which doesn't leave the company with all that solid of a liquidity buffer to handle short-term expenses that may arise. The company produced $387 million in free cash flow in 2018 and has produced $285 million in free cash flow on a YTD basis, so there is the ability to pay down debt and help increase the stock's valuation. Additionally, that annual sum and the YTD free cash flow leaves room for a dividend. Which, again, surprises me that there isn't one currently in place.

Source: 10-Q

The leverage itself doesn't concern me, but rather the leverage coincides with a period of high spend. Last year, the company spent $790 million in growth capex in order to increase capacity, create new products, and improve the general efficiency of the business in order to generate positive margin development. These are all welcomed additions to any business. They just unfortunately come at the expense of free cash flow. With that being said, 2019 is a high spend year as well, as the company continues to try and expand, as well as increase productivity. Free cash flow, so far, looks to be unaffected, but the back half of 2019 will be quite telling, given the weak fundamentals.

The stock's performance has been especially dismal. The response to earnings created a stock that was heavily oversold, but the market hasn't been quick to pick this stock up out of its rut. The fundamentals are quite negative, and the fixes aren't quick. Essentially, investors are waiting for positive construction signals to come through before purchasing a stock like this. I don't believe it's an optimal use of capital right now to buy this stock purely on the basis that it's cheap.

Source: StockCharts

A cheap valuation also doesn't mean much when the profitability of the underlying business is deteriorating because of cost pressures. For example, the Global Ceramic business for Mohawk declined to a 12% EBIT margin as a result of inflation, shutdown costs, and marketing investments. There seems to be a bit of productivity gains coming through, according to the company, but they weren't enough to offset both external and internal pressures. Additionally, as previously mentioned, with the North American flooring segment seeing weakness, the corresponding EBIT margin of just 6% was negatively impacted by lower volumes, inflation, and ramp-up costs of luxury value tile. When there is an inflection in profitability, investors can start to be more positive on the stock.

Conclusion

Investors should look to be opportunistic with Mohawk's stock if we see both construction data start to improve as a result of lower interest rates, as well as cost pressures abating with the company seeing some pricing strength. Considering how far the stock has fallen in just a matter of weeks, the knee-jerk reaction is for investors to pull the buy trigger, but there are serious risks here that aren't overnight fixes. Investors need to look for tangible signs of improvement in the macro environment before capitalizing on this cheap stock, especially since they are not being paid to wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.