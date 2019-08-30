DocuSign Looks Like A Good Bet Under $50

Following Q1-20, shares tanked from $54 into the $40s due to decelerations in subscription revenue/billings growth, but soon recovered before macro events pressured the price into the $40s again.

DocuSign has doubled its addressable market to $50 billion with the addition of new solutions and has years of growth ahead of it.

Thesis

I was initially skeptical of DocuSign (DOCU) as a viable standalone business. Before reading about the company, I wondered what was so unique or moat-worthy about electronic signature software for contracts.

Having spent more time studying the company, I have initiated a small position. The company is growing revenue at a 30%+ rate and recently doubled its addressable market to $50 billion with the introduction of solutions that complement its core eSignature software and strengthen its value proposition. The company faces multiple competitors, notably Adobe (ADBE), and it remains to be seen how long the company can continue to deliver strong revenue growth.

The company's valuation has compressed due to revenue and billings growth deceleration in Q1 and general economic fears. The company is trading at price/sales ratio of 8 and had traded at much higher levels prior to growth concerns kicking in. Compared to other fast-growing SaaS companies, DocuSign looks cheap at a forward P/S of 8.

DocuSign Doubles Its Addressable Market to $50B

DocuSign's core product is electronic signature software for contracts and documents. The eSignature solution is helping customers with what is generally referred to as digital transformation, the process of streamlining business operations with digital technology.

When the company went public last year, it boasted a client roster of ~350,000 and that number now exceeds 500,000. Until last quarter, the company had touted a total addressable market (TAM) of $25 billion for eSignature.

With its recent introduction of complementary solutions, the company believes it has now doubled its TAM to $50 billion vs. its expected revenue this year of $1 billion. The company has a leading position in the market - has essentially become a verb, "I DocuSigned it..." - and is incorporated into multiple enterprise platforms from providers such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), etc.

The company introduced its new suite of solutions in Q1. The new solutions are included in what is called the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, which consists of its eSignature and SpringCM contract lifecycle management solutions (acquired 2018) and the following new additions:

DocuSign Gen For Salesforce - Available on Salesforce AppExchange, enables Salesforce users in small-/mid-size companies to automatically generate signature-ready contracts with a few clicks. DocuSign Click - Allows organizations of any size to capture consent to standard agreement terms on websites, such as a privacy policy, with a single click. DocuSign ID Verification - Automates verification of government-issued IDs and European eIDs when used in confidential or sensitive transactions. For example, opening a bank account would normally require signer to physically present a photo ID. DocuSign ID Verification allows process to be automated, enabling signers to verify identity on mobile device from almost anywhere.

The addition of these three new items has doubled TAM to $50 billion, per the company. The company believes it has effectively created a new cloud market by introducing these solutions and that these new solutions give it an additional advantage over competing digital signature solutions. The additional $25 billion TAM estimate was generated by the company itself using its own internal data and data from an unnamed global consulting firm.

Going Into Q2-20

Shares tanked after the Q1-20 report. Q1 revenue grew 37% and subscription revenue was up 36%, a slight deceleration from Q4-19. Additionally, billings growth decelerated to 27% (vs. 33% Q1-19 and 31% Q4-19) as the sales cycle for new solution sales bled into the next quarter. It will be interesting to see how subscription revenue growth and billings growth fare in Q2-20. Shares could be punished again if there are further signs of deceleration.

Subscription revenue comprises 94% of the company's revenue. Companies subscribe to the company's eSignature solution typically in one- and three-year increments. Service revenue comprises the remainder of revenue, and in Q1-20, strong service revenue growth largely consisted of performing statements of work to implement the company's new multi-product solutions.

Multi-product sales are more complex than stand-alone eSignature sales and they elongated the upsell cycle in Q1 for existing customers seeking add-on solutions. The extended sales cycle impacted billings in dollar net retention in Q1. Still, the company said its dollar net retention rate is 112%. In the SaaS world, the conventional thinking is that companies ideally want a dollar net retention rate of at least 100%, which would indicate month-over-month revenue growth from its existing client base.

Competition

DocuSign has several competitors in the electronic signature market, including Adobe (ADBE), which is a $140 billion beast focused on multimedia and creativity software. Adobe entered the electronic signature market via an acquisition in 2011. Comparatively, DocuSign began in 2003 before going public last year.

Adobe doesn't always report details of how its Adobe Sign solution is doing in the market. There is no line item in the financials for Adobe Sign. It is part of the Adobe Document Cloud portfolio of products, which is part of the Adobe Digital Media business segment. Adobe's Digital Media segment grew revenue by 26% in 2018. On some conference calls, Adobe calls out the specific revenue growth rates of Adobe Sign, which in both Q3-18 and Q4-18 were reported at 25% revenue growth. In Q2-18, the company also reported that more than half of the Fortune 100 companies were Adobe Sign clients.

Third-party reviewers online have attempted to compare the features and customer satisfaction of both DocuSign and Adobe Sign. G2 provides a user-review comparison of the two products, and it appears DocuSign narrowly edges Adobe in most feature categories, though I don't know who the user reviews or ratings are from, and I don't know if it's skewed in favor of DocuSign unfairly. Gartner also has a snapshot page, and the results appear comparable to those reported by G2.

As someone who has not used either product, it appears the differentiation in electronic signature products between DocuSign and Adobe Sign is slight at best and that DocuSign's recent portfolio expansion is an attempt to further embolden its position in the market and strengthen its chances of retaining and growing subscription revenue.

DocuSign has a strong brand and is exclusively devoted to the signature and contract management market. Adobe is a doer of many things, and it does many things well, including signatures, but a snapshot of Adobe's presence in the space shows a slower revenue growth rate and Adobe isn't exclusively committed to the electronic signature space, which may give DocuSign a brand advantage. That said, it may be more convenient for a preexisting Adobe clients to adopt Adobe Sign if Adobe is offering discounted pricing for bundled software packages.

Valuation

DocuSign is unprofitable and is attempting to aggressively expand its market presence and retain existing clients. I think valuing DocuSign comes down to justifying a purchase price based on price-to-sales ratio. For a SaaS company, DocuSign's price-to-sale ratio of 8 seems reasonable when you consider the company's revenue growth rate, its TAM, and the P/S valuations of other SaaS companies. Most other hyper-growth SaaS companies like Shopify (SHOP), Q2 Holdings (QTWO), ServiceNow (NOW), Workday (WDAY), Zendesk (ZEN), and Veeva (VEEV), among others, have comparable revenue growth rates to DocuSign and P/S ratios that dwarf that of DocuSign.

Conclusion

I have initiated a small position in DocuSign under the belief that the company's strong growth will continue for the foreseeable future given its brand advantage and expanded suite of solutions. However, it's possible that the company comes up short again on growth expectations in Q2 and shares get hammered.

