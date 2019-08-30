Rostelecom: Establishing A Basis For Further Growth

I’m cautiously positive on the stock as the deal still lacks some details, and will keep an eye on the company's future performance after the merger with Tele2.

Rostelecom has reached an agreement to buy 100% of Tele2 Russia. The company expects to close the deal by the end of 2019.

Since my last article about Rostelecom, the company has been performing better than I expected.

Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) was the first company I wrote about on Seeking Alpha a year ago, and since that time many interesting things have happened. The company moved its business from fixed-line to digital services more rapidly than I expected, which is a result of a surprisingly good job by management. Also, the upcoming Rostelecom-Tele2 deal can be potentially lucrative, as Tele2 is the only Russian telecom operator showing stable user base growth. However, the final terms of the deal and how well the M&A potential will be used would play a crucial role in the company's investment case.

Company Overview

Last year I was quite skeptical about the company's long-term perspectives. Nonetheless, for the time being, the company generated even better returns than its Russian rival Mobile TeleSystems (MBT).

Let's take a look at the company's financials for Q2 2019. Revenue grew by 4% to 80.2 billion rubles compared to Q2 2018. Revenue growth is very, very gradual, which is a common thing for a mature telecom company.

OIBDA increased by 13% Y-o-Y to 27.2 billion rubles. OIBDA margin increased by 2.9% to 33.9% compared to Q2 2018. This is a clear positive because last year I expected a continuous decline in OIBDA margin, but faster fixed line-to-digital transition supported the margin growth.

Net profit increased by 40% to 4.3 billion rubles compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Capex amounted to 15.2 billion rubles, an increase of 6% compared to the same period last year. Rostelecom continues to stick to its 65-70 bln rubles estimate of capex for 2019.

FCF improved to 11.4 billion rubles vs. -0.8 billion rubles in the second quarter of 2018.

Net debt increased by 8% since the beginning of the year and amounted to 201.6 billion rubles or 1.9x Net Debt/OIBDA.

As we can see from the company's presentation slide, Rostelecom has an optimal debt structure nominated in rubles only with no significant payments before 2022, which gives plenty of time for the company to extract value from the Tele2 deal.

The number of internet access subscribers in the household segment in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 0.1% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 12 million. The consumer internet services segment is oversaturated in Russia, so there's no surprise to see a near-zero growth here. ARPU for the segment increased by 5% to 398 rubles.

The number of internet and VPN access subscribers in the corporate user segment increased by 4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1 million. ARPU increased by 13% to 3,510 rubles.

The number of Rostelecom mobile users (an MNVO based on Tele2's infrastructure) was 1.3 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year. The number of fixed-line telephone users decreased by 9% to 16.6 million. With a competitive pricing policy, Rostelecom managed to increase its mobile user base from 200k users to over 1.3 mln in just two years, which can be considered as a major success.

Overall, both the company's quarterly and yearly operational performance is pretty satisfying and provides a proper background for the merger.

Rostelecom-Tele2 Deal

Rostelecom expects to close the deal by the end of 2019, the president of the state operator Mikhail Oseevsky said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel. Rostelecom owns 45% of Tele2. The other stake is owned by Tele2 Russia Holding AB, in which VTB has 50% of shares, Invintel B.V. owned by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov - 40%, and the "Russia" bank - 10%.

The full control of Tele2 will improve conditions for convergent tariffs: Rostelecom, which is virtually a monopolist in the fixed-line market, and Tele2’s mobile business will be able to complement each other. In addition, the transaction can help Rostelecom reduce costs, for example, by getting rid of duplicate divisions.

The consolidation of Tele2 results will allow Rostelecom's financials to look more advantageous: Tele2 is growing much faster in the mass segment. Now the company has 16% of all mobile subscribers (and 15% of revenue). The nearest competitor, VimpelCom, has 22% of subscribers, according to TMT Consulting, as of the end of 2018. At the same time, Tele2 has significant revenue growth due to an increase in the average monthly income from a mobile subscriber (ARPU). In addition, the merged Rostelecom and Tele2 will be able to successfully develop 5G infrastructure and use the existing 4G infrastructure.

Initially, the purchase of 55% of Tele2 shares will be financed by existing Treasury shares of Rostelecom, new shares (the company will issue 20% of new shares) and cash. One ordinary share of Rostelecom for the purpose of the transaction was valued at approximately 90 rubles, and one preferred share at ~75.6 rubles. Given that the total value of the shares used in the transaction will be approximately 75 billion rubles, the cash component will be approximately 25 billion, so the structure of the transaction should be quite comfortable for Rostelecom since in this situation, the company won't need to attract a large amount of new debt.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy of the company, Rostelecom directs 75% of free cash flow (FCF) to dividends, but not less than 5 rubles per share per year. I expect the annual dividend yield including interim dividends at around 6-8%, which is less compared to a ~10% dividend yield of the company's close competitor - MTS.

Nevertheless, positive trends may appear in this matter: On April 26, the company announced the revised dividend policy which will include state subsidies in the FCF for calculating dividends.

After the consolidation of Tele2, Rostelecom has no plans to change the dividend policy. This was announced by the head of Rostelecom, Mikhail Oseevsky, during the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Final Thoughts

Possession of such a strategic asset as Tele2 will allow Rostelecom to improve its financial situation in the long term. The main driver of the company's future growth is mobile communications in the face of Tele2 which will likely continue to grow at a ten-digit pace. Now investors who hold Rostelecom shares have a serious argument to hold them further; reasons to buy will apparently appear when the deal will be finally closed.

In the worst-case scenario, an investor will receive a 6-8% dividend yield and more dynamic growth of the company. At best, investors can get an almost instantaneous increase in stock price on the announcement of the transaction's price parameters.

