My Top Pick For 2019 Update: Brookfield Asset Management Continues To Shine

The valuation - while not as compelling as it once was - remains fairly attractive.

Growth continues to surge across the business, with solid performance in both asset management as well as invested capital.

My top pick for 2019 is strongly outperforming the S&P 500 by over 2-to-1.

At the beginning of the year, I highlighted Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as my top pick for 2019. Since then, it has rewarded my vote of confidence with an outperformance that has more than doubled the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY):

Q2: Robust Growth

Q2 results released earlier this month confirmed that the company's strong growth momentum is continuing. FFO per share of $1.09 surged 41.6% year over year and crushed consensus estimates by $0.29. Revenue also crushed consensus estimates and grew by 27.1% year over year. Spearheading this growth was the 33% growth in performance fees and overall asset management FFO growing by 66% year over year. This performance led to quarterly cash available for distribution to grow by 33% year over year.

With $35 billion in uncalled funds available as of quarter end, the ability to invest in significant further growth is also readily available. This leaves the company in a great position to capitalize on volatility in global markets.

In the meantime, the company currently has $164 billion in fee-bearing capital, which was a 10% sequential increase and a 27% year-over-year increase.

Balance Sheet Resiliency

Even as it has grown rapidly, the balance sheet also remains robust. The company maintains over $6.5 billion in corporate liquidity, which is up substantially year over year from just over $4 billion. On top of that, the company has tremendous liquidity ($49.2 billion) when combining its underlying holdings and uncalled funds. This too is a strong increase year over year from its $34.4 billion level last year.

The other piece of good news for the balance sheet is that corporate debt to capitalization was just 17% (~$7 billion of corporate debt) with a weighted-average term of 10 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 4.6%. Given its substantial free cash flow generation, this level of debt is quite conservative. The remainder of the debt burden is tied to its invested capital, making it low risk for the company.

Real Asset Outlook

While the current performance is strong and the balance sheet is well positioned to weather a downturn, the long-term outlook for real assets remains very attractive. This is because, in a world of low interest rates, real assets offer:

(1) Higher income yields: The 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 2%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6-10% range and can be leveraged at very low interest rates to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns.

(2) Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns. This is further compounded by the fact that long-term debt is available at low interest costs right now.

(3) Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. Real assets serve as a cash flowing hedge against this destructive force, as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation.

(4) Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are highly volatile. However, adding real assets - with their more stable long-term cash flows - to a portfolio can create stability in returns.

This thesis has already begun to play out, as in just 10 years, institutional capital in this space has almost tripled, and another ~$50 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

This trend will likely continue to drive strong growth in the asset management business for large, competitively advantaged real asset managers like BAM for years to come.

Valuation

Despite the outperformance thus far this year, BAM shares remain attractively valued. Management's estimates put the value of shares at $67.58 per share.

Even if some believe that this is a bit rich due to assigning too much value to the asset management business, even applying a much more conservative 7.5x multiple to net target carried interest and 15x multiple to annualized fee-related earnings gives us a fair value estimate of $59.4 per share. With shares trading at $50.9 right now, this is still a fairly sizable discount.

Investor Takeaway

BAM has rewarded investors very well this year. With interest rates looking poised to remain lower for longer, the shift to real assets will likely only accelerate. Experienced and competitively advantaged owner-operators like BAM will be in a prime position to benefit from this trend. While shares are no longer a strong buy, they remain attractively priced as a fairly conservative, long-term investment. More opportunistically priced options within the Brookfield empire for those willing to take on a bit more risk are Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU).

