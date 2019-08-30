Intuitive Surgical: Shares Still Attractive After Solid Q2

The company took advantage of a deflated stock price by repurchasing $200 million in shares at an average price of $477.

Thesis

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported a quarter of solid revenue growth. Compared to Q2 a year ago, the company exhibited mild improvements in total revenue growth, overall recurring revenue growth, and growth in the sales of surgical instruments and accessories.

The company revised annual guidance upward for both gross margins and procedure growth. The stock took a major hit last quarter after earnings narrowly missed expectations. In the months since, the stock has hovered in the $500 range and recently dipped back below $500 due to accelerating U.S. trade war tensions with China.

The company wisely took advantage of the selloff last quarter and repurchased $200 million in shares at an average price of $477, which is 20% off its highs of $589. The company has $1.8 billion available under its repurchase program. If we continue to see a depressed stock price due to macro issues, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company continue to buy back shares.

Given the strong report and the fact that the stock has gone sideways since Q1's report, I still view shares as a good buy at ~$500.

Q2: Strength Across the Board

Intuitive not only beat consensus revenue and EPS estimates, but it also saw pretty strong revenue growth in multiple areas. The notable strength here was in Instruments and Accessories, which comprises the largest source of revenue (53% in Q2) for the company. Intuitive sells robots that assist surgeons in performing a variety of procedures. But the robots themselves aren't the company's largest source of revenue - it's the instruments and accessories used by those robots that must constantly be replaced. Revenue growth in Instruments and Accessories accelerated 22% this quarter vs. 20% this time last year.

Q2-19 Q2-18 Overall Revenue Growth 21% 20% Recurring Revenue Growth 21% 18% Instruments and Accessories Revenue Growth 22% 20% Systems Revenue Growth 24% 25%

Improved Guidance

The company saw procedure growth using its system increase 17% yoy and 7% vs. last quarter. Most of the procedure growth is being driven by general procedures domestically (16% growth) and urology procedures worldwide (20% growth). Given the procedure trends, the company guided that procedures for 2019 are expected to grow 16-17%, which is a slight revision upward from the 15-17% guidance earlier this year.

Source

Additionally, gross margins will likely come in better than expected this year. The initial range was 70-71%, but the company expects that figure to hit 71%.

Valuation

While Intuitive's forward PE ratio is 70% higher than comparable firms tracked by Seeking Alpha, Intuitive's revenue growth rate is twice that of comparable companies. Revenue growth is strong and the runway for growth is sizable. There are several companies in the robotics surgery space, but Intuitive Surgical holds a dominant position because it was a first mover. The company's first system was approved by the FDA in 2000 for general laparoscopic surgery.

Source

Today, the company has more than 5,000 robots installed in hospitals around the world. Surgeons have been trained on Intuitive's technology and this entrenchment, in both hospitals and in the knowledge base of surgeons, provides the company with a competitive advantage over competing solutions. The company is also a strong generator of free cash flow and, like revenue, net income, and recurring revenue, has grown this FCF figure in the mid-teens rate over the last decade.

In addition to this, the company has $1.8 billion remaining on its stock repurchase program. The company acquired $200 million in shares in Q2 at an average price of $477. I wouldn't be surprised to see more purchases if the stock remains below $500.

Conclusion

As was the case three months ago after a sharp selloff, I believe Intuitive Surgical is a great company trading at a fair price and will continue to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.