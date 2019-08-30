SM Energy Should Generate FCF To Regain The Market's Credit

Unfortunately, in the case of SM Energy, an upward movement in WTI price is not enough to stimulate bullish sentiment. Cash flows should also be enhanced.

The market experiences a noticeable shift in sentiment, and E&P players that are not able to remain with a cash surplus after covering capex suffer from lack of investor credit.

The company, which currently trades at ~3.7x EV/EBITDA, has been consistently outspending its operating cash flow and has not been able to cover capital investments without using borrowed funds.

SM Energy (SM), an American E&P company focused on the prominent Permian Basin, now trades at only ~0.4x P/B and has ~27% DD&A and debt-adjusted earnings yield (or ~3.7x EV/EBITDA). Energy investors who ponder options to initiate a long position in a drastically undervalued E&P company probably consider SM Energy attractive. The purpose of this article is to give an independent assessment of the firm's financials, growth prospects, and the current market sentiment to conclude if its equity is worth buying at these levels or not. Before we delve deeper, I should remind that the YTD return of SM has been lackluster due to WTI volatility spurred by a trade war, while issues in the Persian Gulf and Venezuela gave only temporary stimuli to oil bulls.

Data by YCharts

Apart from the commodity prices, the firm had a few specific issues that hindered it from showing better returns than the E&P industry (I prefer to use SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) to gauge its performance).

Data by YCharts

As the bulk of common equity (~99.16%) of the company is owned by institutional investors (see data presented by CNN Money), I expect that their opinion will remain crucial, and the capital gain is barely dependent on the sentiment of the general public. So, the share price movement depends on the assumptions they use while modeling the intrinsic value. In this sense, I am fairly certain that the company should turn FCF positive as soon as possible to gain their appreciation and prop up the deep value of the stock. Without FCFE, even bullish sentiment on the oil market will not be enough to bolster returns.

The Top Line

Founded in 1908, now SM Energy is focused on the production of unconventionals in the Midland Basin (part of the Permian Basin) and South Texas (the Austin Chall and Eagle Ford). Its production, which amounted to 136.5 kboepd in 2Q19 (118.7 kboepd in 1Q19), is more gas-weighted (44% is oil, as of June 30) and, hence, has a lower margin. The company's priorities like "growth within cash flow," "reduce leverage, and "prove-up and grow inventory" mentioned in the presentation are self-evident and are not new in the upstream. The problem is that, by end-2019, its leverage (Net debt/EBITDAX) is anticipated (by the company itself) to approach ~3x, while it has never been FCF positive since at least 2009. I will touch upon that matter below.

While looking at the most recent Form 10-Q, an investor might be slightly puzzled with the abrupt plunge in SM's total operating revenues and other income in 1H19 and ask a fairly apt question if the firm had issues with output or turnarounds. However, the main culprit of a 38% decline was a net gain on divestitures that distorted 1H18 revenue. Also, despite "best in class well performance" (e.g., the Sarah Connor 1050WA well), oil, gas, and NGL revenue also fell 4.8%, while production expenses went up. Lower commodity prices were the main culprits. I also noted an uptick in G&A expenses, 12.5%, which is not acceptable, as the company struggles to improve operating margin. In the presentation, the firm mentioned "continuing focus on reducing total G&A as a % of revenue," but G&A/Oil, gas and NGL revenue equaled 8.4% in 1H19 and 7.2% in 1H18. So, in sum, the company switched to a loss in 1H19 despite positive 2Q19 GAAP net income.

Here, I suppose it is worth briefly focusing on the company's debt, which now looks quite burdensome (Debt/Equity of 0.97). Borrowed money, at first glance, looks like necessary succor amid weaker organic cash flows, but when a company overuses credit facilities, it will inevitably end up in a quandary and on the brink of insolvency. One of its closest peer in the Eagle Ford Sanchez Energy Corporation (OTCPK:SNEC) has recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which sends an unambiguously chilling message to the small-cap E&P companies focused on unconventionals. Also, apart from bankruptcy risk, considerable interest payments reduce the amount of free cash flow attributable to shareholders and, thus, the cumulative present value of FCFE (a portion of the intrinsic value) also will be lower than in the case of a company with lower leverage. So, SM's principal goal now is to exert muscles and push Debt/Equity lower in 2020 to persuade the market that its balance sheet is becoming more robust.

Ultimately, assuming that 2019 production will remain gas-weighted and total hydrocarbon output will add up to 47.0-47.8 MMboe, its revenue could reach ~$1.56 billion (24.4% lower than in FY18), while analysts anticipate more pressure on margins and negative net income.

Free Cash Flow

The bitter truth is that SM Energy has never been levered FCF (FCFE) positive since at least 2009, assuming that FCFE is defined as net CFFO minus capital expenditure. For instance, LTM capex equals $1.16 billion, while LTM net operating cash flow was only $787.5 million (see data presented by Seeking Alpha Essential). Even when oil approached record levels a few years ago, the company was barely generating cash flow surplus. 2Q19 improvements in EBITDAX were also not enough to switch to positive free cash flow. Drilling & Completion has always been its primary concern that hammered liquidity. Thankfully, there is a silver lining that capital efficiency in South Texas is improving (e.g., longer laterals and lower sand costs, see p. 13 of the presentation), and capex is going down because of that.

While being unable to cover capex, the company even slightly increased its 1H19 dividend (by 0.5%) compared to 1H18. As I shun stocks that are not able to cover shareholder rewards using funds from operations, I should label it as an apparent red flag. However, I reckon the critical reasoning behind minuscule but stable dividend distributions even despite an inability to fully cover capex is not to provoke a backlash from institutional investors, which likely have requirements to trim exposure to non-dividend-paying stocks stated in their investment policies.

According to the guidance, the firm expects to show FCF in 2H19 (see p. 18 of the presentation). The same was reiterated in the 2Q19 results news release,

We ... are on course with our long-term plan to deliver a positive free cash flow yield and de-lever the balance sheet.

However, I have not found the company's definition of this non-GAAP figure in the Form 10-K and the press release. I reckon it will have to generate no less than $1 billion in FY19 net operating cash flow to fully cover capex; so, I regard it as extremely tough and nearly impossible.

Valuation

The essential merit of the company is its valuation. SM Energy currently trades at 3.7x EV/EBITDA, well below the sector median of 5.93x and its 5-year average of 8.6x. But when picking up a stock which trades below the market, an industry or peer group median, it is essential to keep in mind what factors have led to such a cheap valuation. Above all, an investment thesis built only on low EV/EBITDA is not a perfect one. So, I think the main culprits of such low multiple are the company's inability to show FCF in 1H19, high Debt/Equity, and anticipated 2019 loss.

Now, let's take a look at the current trading multiples of its peers Callon Petroleum (CPE), PDC Energy (PDCE), and Cimarex Energy (XEC). The companies trade at 4.2x, 2.8x, and 4.2x, respectively. So, SM looks slightly undervalued compared to two of them. It is worth noting that all the peers above are far less leveraged, which partly explains SM's undervaluation compared to Callon and Cimarex.

Conclusion

SM Energy is a competent hydrocarbon producer. Encouraging results of the Sarah Connor 1050WA well support that point. It is also undervalued compared to the sector and a few peers. Yet, it is FCF negative and has sizeable leverage, which partly justifies softened market sentiment. The company is also headed towards 2019 loss.

SM Energy's prevailing priority is to cut capex and increase net CFFO margin. Apart from the WTI price trajectory, which depends on economic data, stimuli undertaken by the Fed to spur growth, the trade war, and geopolitics, I see cash flow improvement as a principal catalyst that could restore investor confidence. In sum, SM Energy is a "Hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.