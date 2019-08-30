Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream operators in North America. The MLP has an average Seeking Alpha author rating of 3.71/5 and a Sell Side rating of 4.62/5. The bullish sentiment is not surprising considering the solid performances the company delivers each quarter. Oddly, Enterprise does not yield the kind of returns one would expect with a strong performer of the company's caliber.

Does Enterprise Cut The Mustard?

At this point, I am confident to lose a few readers since they might have a different opinion on "the kind of returns one would expect". Some would consider Enterprise adequate if it continues to reward shareholders at the current distribution yield of approximately 6.2%. Others would be glad to own a piece of a stellar business on a promising, long-term strategy. Nonetheless, I would consider the primary purpose of an investment is to generate the greatest rate of return by leveraging the least amount of risk. As an active investor, the base case should always be the S&P 500. On this litmus test, Enterprise has failed, and at an astounding margin at that.

Strong Fundamentals Behind Enterprise

Do not misread this as an attack on Enterprise or its business. I have been and continue to be a strong believer in the Enterprise Products Partners' business model. As those familiar with the diagram above know, Enterprise leverages its fully integrated midstream asset footprint to satisfy growing domestic and global energy demand. Enterprise does not only transport and store hydrocarbons like many other MLPs do, but also processes raw input through the different stages before its ready to used as feedstock or exported to international markets.

From a financial perspective, 84% of Enterprise's gross operating margin is fee-based. Fee-based income is preferred as it is based on demand from producers and customers and not determined by the volatility in commodity prices. Moreover, the majority of fee-based asset capacity is usually locked into take-or-pay contracts shielding Enterprise from uncertain demand. Consequently, unitholders have been rewarded with a distribution growth rate of 7.3% CAGR over the past 20 years.

What Gives?

Considering the quality of the company, it is definitely confounding to rationalize the unit price movement for the past few years. The unit has been trading rangebound since 2016, unable to break the price ceiling of $30. A primary factor affecting the unit price is the general bearish outlook for the energy sector. While the emergence of shale oil and gas kick-started the domestic production rebound, excess energy across the globe is depressing energy prices.

Another factor would be the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade war. As the battle rages on between Washington D.C. and Beijing, fears of a global recession are increasing with the recent yield curve inversion. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a way forward for both countries to resolve their differences amicably, potentially throwing the world economy into a tailspin.

I would also consider the fact that the unit price of many MLPs skyrocketed after the magnitude of shale dawned on the investing community. Instead of importing and shipping hydrocarbons to domestic customers, MLPs needed to rebuild the US energy infrastructure to handle the abundant domestic production. Enterprise is currently at the forefront of the US energy export strategy. The optimism for the energy boom to be sustainable allowed the Enterprise unit price to grow about 270% over seven years, from 2009 to 2015. After the oil price crash, the optimism has been tempered.

Conclusion

Honestly, as a long-term investor, I am going to continue holding on to my units with the hope that Enterprise would one day leave orbit and reach for the stars again. Figuratively speaking, of course. Many other successful investments required investors to be patient during periods of uncertainty while the business and markets recalibrate. I am looking at BX and MSFT. However, it is also vital for investors to evaluate the short-term performance of the unit and weigh the risks of missing out on other more lucrative investments.

My hope with this article was to draw attention to the flat price movement, which has definitely reduced returns for unitholders. I expect investors to reevaluate Enterprise, factoring in this new piece of information before making any decisions on the unit. Finally, I would recommend a HOLD on Enterprise Products Partners, at least until the markets are able to determine the next catalyst to propel the stock higher.

