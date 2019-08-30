Weekly Edge: Bond Yields Continue To Signal Recession

Trade relations between the U.S. and China have been deteriorating, causing investors to stay mindful of their investments.

The Fed's preferred metric for yield inversion is the three-month Treasury and 10-year note. The spread between those just increased to 0.545%, the widest it has been since the 2008 financial crisis.

The rate on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond fell to an all-time low on Wednesday morning, inverting the U.S. yield curve further.

By Ansh Chaudhary

The rate on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond fell to an all-time low on Wednesday morning (August 28), inverting the U.S. yield curve further. The yield on the 30-year bond fell to 1.907%, lower than the previous all-time low of 1.916% from early August, reports CNBC. Three-month and one-month T-bills have higher yields than the 30-year Treasury bond, keeping the yield curve inverted.

The yield curve between the two-year and 10-year yield is what most investors look at as a signal of an impending recession or economic drawback. This inversion worsened Wednesday morning as the 10-year Treasury fell even further below the two-year note. The two are now at 1.454% and 1.5%, respectively, says CNBC. The Federal Reserve's preferred metric for yield inversion is the three-month Treasury and 10-year note. The spread between those just increased to 0.545%, the widest it has been since the 2008 financial crisis.

Of course, trade relations between the U.S. and China have been deteriorating, causing investors to stay mindful of their investments. The last few months have been a good time for investors to allocate to U.S. Treasurys, as longer-term yields have been falling and bond prices have been rallying. With the Fed also having a hard time raising inflation to the 2% target, bond investors are locking in rates they believe will exceed inflation in the long term, reports CNBC.

Inflation expectations are fairly apparent in the yields on the Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). "TIPS are like other Treasury bonds, but differ in that they're adjusted for inflation on a regular basis. Therefore, the spread between TIPS rates and those on standard Treasury bonds can be used as an approximation for the market's inflation outlook," explains CNBC. The following chart shows how markets have been pricing in inflation expectations.

Although Asian markets are where the bid for Treasurys began on Wednesday, the United Kingdom added to the tensions in global markets. "U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for October 14 in a move that would limit legislative time before the country's Brexit deadline and heighten the odds of a no-deal departure," says CNBC. A no-deal departure worries investors, as the U.K. would be severing ties with its biggest trading partner.

The global economic signals are mixed. Long-term Treasury yields are lower than shorter-term yields. The trade war between the U.S. and China and the U.K.'s chances of a no-deal Brexit have been exacerbating worries of a recession. Meanwhile, economic data in the U.S. shows a strong economy with low unemployment. Investors should remain patient at a time like these, as headwinds can appear at any time.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from -2.45 to -7.55. The momentum score for Utilities increased by 1 point while Consumer Discretionary remained neutral. The scores for all of the other sectors decreased for the week. Utilities jumped to first place after Real Estate's momentum score lost 2 points. Energy remained the laggard after a 10-point decrease in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from -5.08 to -9.83. Momentum decreased in all 12 factors last week. Small Size had the largest decrease in momentum score, falling 9 points. Low Volatility, Momentum, and Sustainability remained the three top factors. High Beta fell to last place after a 6-point decrease in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from -18.09 to -19.09 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in only four of the 11 regions last week, while one region remained neutral. Japan secured first place from the USA and Canada after a 1-point increase in momentum score. Latin America remained the laggard after a 10-point decrease in momentum score.

Disclosure: No communication by Dynamic Performance Publishing or our employees to you should be deemed as personalized investment advice. Any investment recommended in this newsletter should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company. Dynamic Performance Publishing, its affiliates, and clients may hold positions in the recommended securities. Results are not indicative of holdings for clients of Flexible Plan Investments. Forwarding, copying, or otherwise duplicating this information for the use by anyone other than the intended recipient is expressly forbidden. These results are not representative of those achieved by clients of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI) due to differences in security selection, timing of trades, transaction fees, and FPI's management fees.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.