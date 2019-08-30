Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OLLI) is a big box type discount retailer with a growing presence along the eastern and southern part of the United States. The company bills itself as "One of America's largest retailers of closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise." The model worked in recent years with annual revenue growth that has averaged 18% since 2014 driven by a steady expansion of new stores. OLLI became a darling of Wall Street, reaching an all-time high $103 in May of this year.

Much of that enthusiasm was based on the notion that the business model would be resilient against a potential economic downturn as shoppers gravitate towards the "extreme value" pricing and store concept. This thesis however took a major step back when the company reported its latest Q2 earnings that both missed expectations and more shockingly presented a decline in same-store sales. Management also revised guidance lower citing margin pressures. This article recaps those results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

OLLI reported Q2 earnings on August 29th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.35, down 12.5% year over year, missing consensus expectation of $0.46. GAAP EPS of $0.38 also missed by $0.09. Revenues of $333.9 million increased 15.9% y/y, although this was entirely based on the addition of new stores with the company adding 29 locations in the first half of the year, increasing its store count by 17.7%. Indeed, the decline in same-store sales was a real shocker down 1.7% y/y compared to a 4.4% increase in the same period last year.

During the conference call, management pointed to the pace or "cadence" of recent store openings which may have resulted in cannibalization in some markets. For example, the company opened a third location in the Washington D.C. area which it now recognizes may have been "too aggressive." Separately, Ollie's last year acquired a number of old Toys "R" Us locations after the retailer filed for bankruptcy. These locations featured a store space with higher average square footage than the typical Ollie's outlet creating some supply chain issues. Management noted many stores opening in a relatively short period of time as one factor explaining the weak quarter. These explanations may have some metric, but nevertheless, the decline in same-store sales raises the question of brand momentum and store level execution.

The financial numbers were objectively poor with a decrease in the gross margin by 190 basis points to 37.2% from 39.1% last year. Management cited labor costs and the timing of inventory purchases with reduced markups. From the press release:

Gross margin in the period was impacted by both the deleveraging of supply chain costs and lower merchandise margin. The deleveraging of supply chain expenses was driven by increased labor costs and the decrease in merchandise margin was due to the timing of deal flow which reduced markup on inventory purchases as well as a concentration of lower margin product sold during the quarter.

The lower gross profit margin drove weaker results down the income statement with management's adjusted EBITDA total of $37.5 million down from $40.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, a decrease of 6.8%. Keep in mind this occurred even as the company increased the store count by over 40 locations in the past year.

Full Year Guidance

The company updated its full year 2019 guidance, revising lower the outlook for net sales which if confirmed would represent an increase of 14.8% driven by the continued addition of new stores. The biggest disappointment here is that the company now sees comparable sales declining in the range of between negative 0.5% to 1.5%, basically a continuation of the Q2 results. This is in contrast to the guidance issued in Q1 that saw comparable store sales climbing between 1% and 2%. Adjusted EPS for the year at a midpoint of $1.975 is 8.1% lower from the previous Q1 guidance midpoint at $2.15.

Overall, the operating and financial outlook weakened but we want to be clear that this is a company that remains profitable. There's no reason to expect a more significant deterioration in the operating results from here. Management continues to have a positive view on the addition of new stores as the growth driver. From the press release:

“The strength of our new stores is, undoubtedly, the fuel for our growth. Despite the short-term impact on second quarter results, we are thrilled to see continued strength in these store openings and we remain committed to our long-term objectives driven by highly profitable new stores. We remain confident and bullish on the strength of our model and our ability to deliver strong results and continued growth.”

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Shares falling by as much as 30% the day after the report highlights how far off the market was in understanding this stock. We believe the results here completely reset the prior bullish expectations especially considering this was a stock that traded with a forward price to earnings ratio of 48x just a few months ago.

Ollie's previously commanded a large growth premium among other discount retailers including a peer group of companies like Dollar General Corp. (DG), Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), and Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on the belief that the company had a unique business model with a long runway for growth.

The chart above tracking forward price to earnings multiples is based on a current share price of $56.50 on the full year EPS management guidance at $1.975. OLLI trading at ~29x 2019 EPS represents a 22% premium to Dollar General which appears to now have some stronger momentum. The point here is to highlight that despite the massive drop in shares already, there may still be more downside for the stock to trade at a comparable earnings valuation with peers.

Dollar General just reported a solid Q2 earnings report with comparable sales up an impressive 4% y/y. Dollar Tree also had an increase in the closely watched metrics of comparable stores sales at 2.4% in Q2. Indeed, the premium for Ollie's looks more and more unjustified.

To be balanced, Ollie's does still have some strengths relative to this group including a clean balance sheet with no long-term debt, while the others are leveraged. Ollie's gross margin this quarter, despite the weakness at 37.2% is still above Dollar General and Dollar Corp. which have presented a gross margin average closer to 30% over the past year. The net sales growth of Ollie's for 2019 is expected near 15%, driven by new store openings, which is above the 4% expected this year by Dollar Tree and 8% from Dollar General. All things considered, there are still some reasons OLLI should trade at a premium but likely at a smaller spread compared to previous levels.

The biggest concern for us is that these results came at a time when consumer spending which has been a strong point in the U.S. economy has been particularly strong. We question what Ollie's sales dynamic would look like if an economic downturn does occur. There's also a question here as to whether Ollie's expansion ambition of 50+ stores per year over the next decade is even realistic. The bearish case remains that the store concept and operating model faces the same challenges as every other retailer and doesn't have a clear competitive advantage.

Conclusion And Takeaway

We previously covered OLLI in a bearish article here on Seeking Alpha, citing "aggressive assumptions out over the next decade that remain far from certain"; while stating the company "does not have a significant advantage in the highly competitive brick-and-mortar retail space." At the time with the stock trading near $100, our base case was one of a gradual pullback expecting the short thesis to play out over a longer time period. Clearly, the speed of the decline here exceeded our expectations. Our message today is that we are upgrading OLLI from a sell to a 'hold' rating, balancing the greater uncertainty regarding its growth outlook with something of a more reasonable valuation at the current level.

We think the move here has gone far enough that OLLI is no longer a "good short candidate" but neither a compelling buy. We expect sentiment to remain weak in the near term with no catalyst beyond the next earnings release in November. There's no reason to expect a sharp rebound in the stock price back to the old highs in the near future. Based on the current numbers, we think OLLI should trade with a forward P/E ratio somewhere around 25x implying a stock price at $50. We would be buyers of OLLI under ~$45 if it gets to that level.

Ollie's continues to have some strengths including its clean balance sheet and higher profitability compared to peers. A bullish case for the stock from here could be made on the basis that this quarter was simply a fluke and management will learn its lesson. Going forward, same-store sales will be the key monitoring point.