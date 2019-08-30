Closing Above 2,930 Confirms New Highs - Here's Why. Also: Buy Tesla; Ulta Beauty Sandbagging

Legendary chart analyst Louise Yamada: ... "The bigger the base, the higher in space..."

We have had this sideways movement since June, but let's focus down on this nearly mechanical up-and-down motion between 2,820s and 2,930 starting at the end of July. This is clearly a significant pattern. Even if you DON'T believe in technical analysis and a chart is just squiggles to you, most market participants believe in this voodoo and will act accordingly.

Let's focus on the sideways movement from the end of July 'til today. We have an extremely well-defined resistance level at about 2,930. A great rule of thumb to size the possible rally is to measure the bottom of the dip to the top and add that to the high.

3,027.98 - 2822 = 205.98 + 3,027.98 = 3,233.96

2,930 - 2,822 = 108 + 3,027.98 = 3,038

I have calculated two "tops". One is the lower bound to our interim top of 2,930 giving us 3,038. This number seems attainable in the near-term future. The higher number of 3,233.96, let's call it 3,234, seems like a number we could reach by the end of the year. I agree that from this viewpoint, 3,234 is a shocking level. I also know that the market tends to do what no one expects, so with the hatred and disdain for equities as strong as I have seen as far back as 2008, I think this number is attainable.

The stock market is discounting a lot of negative headwinds and yet is only a few percentage points from all-time highs. Consider again the notion, "The longer the base, the higher in space", think about why that makes sense...stocks should have cracked 7% and stayed there if there was a recession coming. Stocks by nature defy gravity, and eventually, regression to the mean - rising - will resume. Let's acknowledge that Q2 earnings were widely assumed to be negative - an earnings recession if you will. That did not happen. I believe that the market is sniffing out that Q3 earnings will be even better, and at that point, market participants will be looking into 2020. Do you know what they won't find? That's right, they won't find a recession. WE ARE GOING HIGHER...

My only caveat is Trump tweets and China retaliation, or god forbid the PLA invades Hong Kong and goes Tiananmen Square on the protesters. Even so, the market will grind higher.

One of the big complaints against this economy is that there is not enough investment in capital equipment, yet Dell reported rising PC sales and raised guidance. Since you tend to buy a new PC with additional hires, I expect employment to continue growth. I expect good productivity growth to continue. Productivity = higher GDP = higher S&P 500

China exempts import tax on Tesla cars

As of this writing, China is exempting Tesla (TSLA) on import taxes. TSLA is expected to begin China production by year-end. TSLA has been basing for months, and I think it goes back up strongly on this news, perhaps back to 300 again. The symbolism will not be lost on market participants and even Trump. What if Trump uses this as an excuse to postpone the Tariff jump this Sunday? He can claim victory on a more conciliatory China and at the same time remove the impediment for the Dow to go higher, his "Nielsen" rating. I think TSLA, and Boeing's (BA) soon to be announced 737 Max return to the skies, will add to "animal spirits".

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Predicts Lower Make-Up Sales

Whuh??? Ask your significant other who puts on make-up (was that woke enough?) to stop wearing make-up. See if you make it through the morning alive. The very able CEO Mary Dillon pulled back strongly on forward guidance because the latter weeks of the quarter had lower-than-expected revenue. I say BS; I say this is "Sandbagging" on guidance. Look at the charts, look how often ULTA drops hard...It happens A LOT. I would not pick it up today. I would wait for it to bounce, and with patience, you will get significant alpha out of this name. Cosmetics have not been outlawed, and ULTA does not have any real competition. Maybe Kylie isn't selling as much, don't worry they will find the next "It girl" (any way you want to define girl is fine by me) whew! So don't fall for this. If you are already in the name, you can write calls against your holdings. Just remember that each contract is equivalent to 100 shares. I would not sell; unless you are a fast money trader, then yeah maybe.

Insider Corner

There was plenty of insider buying reported this morning, but this is the most interesting. In the wake of horrible results in Department Stores, the venerable J.C. Penney (JCP) has insider buying! If you would tap the shoulder of the most likely Dept. Store to go bankrupt, I bet 9 out of 10 times you will get JCP as the answer. Maybe there is an announcement that it got new financing. I don't know. Maybe this is a false positive, but no one spends nearly $300K of their own cash easily. Maybe this is some kind of head fake, but it's two insiders doing this. Michelle Wlazlo (EVP) buys 100,000 shares for $59,000 and Javier G. Teruel (Director) buys 500,000 for $295K.

My take: Should you follow these insiders and buy JCP? I say if you have a betting heart, buy 300 to 500, even 1,000 shares for the laugh. Any more than that and you need to get counseling.

Happy Labor Day!!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.