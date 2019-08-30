August Portfolio Update - We're Back To Buyin'

My current focus is on investing in NA, with more capital allocated towards conservative dividend stocks.

Dividend payouts have been very strong, thanks in no small part to extraordinary swedish dividends.

With the return of volatility comes the return of appealing valuations - I've taken advantage and invested all of my sizeable capital garnered during August.

Summary

I invested quite a bit of cash, most of the cash I had on hand from previous month savings as well as the dividends received this month. It's been a good month with plenty of undervaluation in appealing companies.

Dividend payout levels were heavily influenced by the payment of an extraordinary dividend from Swedish telecommunications company Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) - but even without this, we're looking at impressive dividend growth compared to the same period of 2018.

Let's run through what we've got going on.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments which enable me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~124% of expenses.

I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses run parts "themselves".

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future.

August 2019 news update

August has been a very interesting month due to the return of volatility, with a small dip during part of the month (where I took advantage of things and purchased several stocks) as well as ending the month on a mostly positive note - pushing the portfolio to nearly all-time highs.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. The difference from last month is taking a small step back in terms of risk tolerance. I noted a tendency in myself to accept a greater degree of risk/higher yield in newer purchases, simply mentally justified by the fact that I'm financially independent already and therefore can "take" the risk and potential loss of a holding.

This is not a mindset that I want to have, nor one that I want to represent to my readers in the articles I write. While I don't consider that I've yet posted a recommendation or a company that's unacceptable in terms of my risk tolerance, the example that comes to mind is Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF). While I believe in the company and will continue to hold (and I've added to my position this month), I also don't believe the company to represent a conservative opportunity of the like I "usually" want to be writing about.

Going forward, you can expect more conservative articles - and it's unlikely that I'll post further articles on stocks yielding above 8-9% (barring stocks like Swedish banks), or companies that I somehow consider uninvestable for the conservative investor.

I don't believe there is a reason why an investor, any investor, with the mindset or goal of financial independence through dividend growth/payouts and the patience required to do so, needs to invest in stocks that don't offer at least a modicum of safety. While I have holdings that yield a lot of money at high percentages, over 98% of them are companies I consider stalwarts and forever-holds.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing August 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of August 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Income Fund (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

AT&T (T)

General Mills (GIS)

CVS Health (CVS)

Knot Offshore Partners L.P (KNOP)

MPLX L.P (MPLX)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Energy Transfer (ET)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tele2 - Extraordinary Dividend

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $1150.32. As with other months, this cash is moved to my savings account.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,219.59. The small increase is due to offsetting FX with the USD/NOK/SEK/EUR/DKK, not completely weighed up by the investments I've done this month.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends).

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of August 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

AbbVie

Ameriprise Financial

Energy Transfer LP

MPLX LP

CVS Health

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $57.86. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $ 49.20.

Transactions during August 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market. This month's purchases were few and relatively small in scope.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Looking forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

Despite my continued investing, these are offset by further injections of capital and the small growth provided by interest rates. There's also been a one-time cash income during this month, further increasing this position by 0.2%.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant part as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more". A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working in something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to do at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

I'm a little bummed that the dip during August didn't last longer, and that we currently seem to be entering a bit of an upward trajectory again. It means that there's not all that much to buy at this time. However, the important thing is the continued dividend income of my portfolio - and this continues reaching all-time highs month by month.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.