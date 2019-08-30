HP: Investors Might Want To Wait For Better Visibility

Investment Thesis

HP Inc. (HPQ) delivered a disappointing Q3 F2019 as the company saw a revenue decline of 5.3% in its printing business. Looking forward, its personal systems and printing segments both face structural declines as the PC upgrade cycle lengthens and the demand for printing diminishes. The company's effort to enter the A3 printing market and to grow its 3D printing business may help offset these structural declines. However, the result remains to be seen. Despite its slightly discounted valuation, investors may want to wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2019 Highlights

HP delivered a weak quarter as the company saw a slight increase of 0.1% in its total revenue. The 3.1% growth in its personal systems segment was offset by a decline of 5.1% in its printing segment. Its effort to constraint growth in components and supply chain costs have helped it to achieve 0.4 percentage points growth in its operating margin. As a result, its operating profit increased by $64 million.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Looking forward, we are concerned about HP's business for the following reasons:

A lengthening PC upgrade cycle

HP delivered 3.1% revenue growth in its personal systems segment thanks to its customers upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10 systems. This has significantly boosted its operating profit. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating profit of $547 million represents about 5.6% of its total personal systems revenue.

Source: Q3 F2019 Earnings Presentation

While HP has benefited from the Windows 10 upgrade cycle lately, we do not think this trend is sustainable in the long-term. As can be seen from the table below, personal computing device is expected to decline by about 1.2% annually from 2019 to 2023 due to a lengthening PC upgrade cycle caused by the maturing PC market and the Software-as-a-Service trend. Therefore, it will be challenging for HP to grow this segment.

Source: IDC

Declining printing demand

HP's printing segment represents about nearly 60% of its total operating profit in Q3 F2019. This segment is facing structural decline as the increase of digital media has significantly result in fewer printing tasks.

Source: Q3 F2019 Earnings Presentation

The chart below shows the global demand for printing and writing papers in the past 2 decades. As can be seen from the chart below, global demand for printing and writing papers is on a declining trend since 2008. Fewer printing tasks may be good news for environmentalists, but not good news for HP as it will likely result in lower printer and cartridge sales in the future.

Source: Paper 360

Entrance into A3 and 3D markets may help offset the decline in its printing business

It seems that the only way to offset the sales decline is to increase its market share. The company is not muted on this front. In fact, HP's acquisition of Samsung's printer business in 2017 is an example of its effort to win market share in the printing market. The acquisition of Samsung's business enables HP to enter the $55 billion A3 copier market. Management indicated that HP has now reached 10% of the market share in the A3 market by the end of Q2 F2019 and this market share is expected to increase to 12% by the end of F2020. While management appears to be optimistic about its strategy of increasing scale in the A3 market, we are skeptical about whether this will help offset or even grow its printing business due to long-term structural decline. In addition, it has been nearly 2 years since the acquisition of Samsung's A3 business, and we have yet to see a rebound in revenue growth in its printing segment.

HP is also involved in developing 3D printers. This segment has a lot of growth potential and we believe HP will gradually gain ground given its scale and the R&D resources available. However, HP's 3D printing business is still in the initial stage and may not represent a significant portion of its printing segment in the near-term.

Source: Statista

Valuation Analysis

HP is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 7.86x. This is about 1.5x multiples below its 5-year average of 9.41x. HP currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.4%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past 3 years. Its dividend yield of 3.4% is towards the high end of its 3-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

CEO Succession

HP announced that its CEO Dion Weisler would be stepping down in November 2019. Its newly appointed successor Enrique Lores has several decades of experience with the company (the head of the Printing segment). While this may be a seamless transition, change in management may bring some uncertainties.

Escalating trade tension

Trade tension can be an issue not only in additional expenses. The uncertainties caused by trade tension can result in businesses cutting their IT expenses and delay computer upgrades. This may negatively impact HP's revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its below historical average valuation, we are concerned about HP's growth outlook. The trend of structural decline in its personal systems and printing segments will likely continue. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.