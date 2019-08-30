Strong Platinum ETF Demand Trumps Sluggish Automotive Demand

Platinum has usually been more expensive than gold historically. Lately, the arbitrage between the two metals has been exploding since gold moved up in 2019 (see chart below). Investors who want to bet on this arbitrage opportunity might want to get into the platinum market now.

In May 2019, the World Platinum Investment Council put out a report on the demand and supply fundamentals of platinum in Q1 2019. One of the ongoing trends is that autocatalyst demand has been declining.

As automotive demand (38%) is the largest portion of total platinum demand (see figure below), the decline in automotive demand is putting significant pressure on the platinum price.

China vehicle sales have been declining due to the slowing economy (see chart below from ING), but the pace of decline has softened a bit recently.

India is seeing a downturn as well.

The second largest part of platinum demand comes from jewellery (29%). The trend here is also down as can be seen on the following chart.

The third part comes from industrial demand (24%), which was essentially flat (see chart below).

The only sector that was keeping platinum from falling through the bottom was investment demand (10%), which had its largest increase since years (see chart below). We haven't seen such kind of demand since 2013.

So, what are these platinum investors betting on? I believe they are betting on the arbitrage opportunity between gold and platinum. Moreover, South Africa, which is the largest supplier of platinum accounting for 73% of global supply, has cost problems at these platinum prices.

When we look at the marginal cost of production (see chart below from Minxcon Group), we notice that 60% of South African production is being cut off at the current platinum prices, due to the high costs of production. Some of the reasons for these rising costs are deeper mining shafts and higher maintenance costs of older mines. Even though South African mine supply has been rising in recent years, surely this is not sustainable in the long term. A lot of mines will need to close down at some point.

The conclusion is that sluggish automotive demand has been hitting the price of platinum, but we see some improvement coming. For example, China has eased restrictions on automobile purchases. On the supply side, we see that South Africa is still increasing production, but this cannot be sustainable in the long run at these platinum prices. As a result, ETF investors are starting to move into platinum to bet on a rise in the platinum price in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.