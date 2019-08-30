Agriculture: Commodity Prices To Remain Range-Bound/Mixed With Weather, Trade, And Export Data Weighing

Weather pattern over the next couple of weeks remain favorable for crop development with no signs of heat risk and precipitation normal to drier than normal.

USDA's net export sales report came in mostly in line with trader expectations; export sales for 2019/2020 crop were strong for wheat and corn.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture prices should remain within a range or trade mixed with favorable weather expected over the next two weeks, continued trade uncertainties, and export data in focus.

Grain markets finish Thursday mixed with corn and wheat lower, and soybeans higher

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 0.17% to $3.7038, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.39% to $8.6838 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 0.47% to $4.7275. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished lower on Thursday 0.03% ($0.02) to $14.79, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.27% ($0.04) to $14.96 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.59% ($0.03) to $5.05. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 2.4 cents to $4.726, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 3.6 cents to $4.004. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.080 to $4.794. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA net export sales come mostly in line with expectations; 2019/2020 corn and wheat export sales strong, soybeans weaker

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending August 22, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending August 22, 2019, came in at 661,700 metric tons. This came within (but on the higher side) traders' expected range of 250,000-700,000 metric tons. The 661,700 metric tons were up 11% from the prior week and 37% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from South Korea, Mexico, unknown destinations, Japan, and Nigeria.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending August 22, 2019, of 2,500 metric tons exported came well below traders' expectation range of 50,000-250,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from Mexico and El Salvador. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending August 22, 2019, of 858,900 metric tons came in above traders' range of 350,000-800,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, unknown destinations, and Guatemala.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending August 22, 2019, of 95,200 metric tons exported were within (on higher end) traders' expected range of 20,000-100,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from China, Japan, and South Korea. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending August 22, 2019, of 353,100 metric tons were within (on low side) traders' range of 350,000-900,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations and Mexico.

Weather pattern largely favorable over the next couple of weeks for crop development; U.S. drought expands week/week; expansion will likely continue next week (especially across the southern U.S.) with a mostly drier than normal pattern expected

In the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, moderate to extreme drought now covers 10.5% of the U.S., a 2.5% increase from 8% last week. Figure 5 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

The main storm track for this time of year and as of last week is along the U.S.-Canadian border. Last week, the weather pattern across the country was amplified with upper level troughing (centered over the Hudson Bay region) playing a dominant role over central and eastern Canada, and mostly the north-central and Northeast U.S. of the Lower 48. This upper level trough has been associated with a series of cold fronts and mid-upper level shortwaves that ultimately yielded cooler than normal temperatures across the grain belt and in some cases wetter than normal conditions across the grain belt/central U.S.

Meanwhile, much of the West U.S. and Texas last week experienced blazing heat, hotter than normal and drier conditions courtesy of upper level ridging centered over the Southwest U.S. The net effect of this weather setup was an expansion of drought and abnormal dryness across the Southwest U.S., and parts of the Great Lakes, Northeast, southern Plains, and Southeast. Some areas got some relief from the dryness including the Ohio Valley and parts of the southern Plains, and Southeast. Ultimately, expansion outweighed contraction of drought conditions week over week. Figure 6 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Source: NOAA/USGS

Over the next week, we will see the pattern become more zonal as the upper level trough continues to rotate around the Hudson Bay area and concentrates more on Canada. This will allow for the warmth/heat over the West U.S. to spread eastward and for temperatures to warm up across the central and eastern U.S. this weekend through early next week. Once we approach the middle to end of next week, the next cold front will slide southeastward from Canada bringing a return to a cooler and drier Canadian airmass across the north-central and northeast U.S.

Overall, temperatures over the next 7 days will average out warmer than normal across much of the country outside of the northern tier states (cooler than normal) from the Dakotas to Maine. Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-8 day (August 30-September 6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-14 day (September 5-12) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Precipitation-wise, the main story will center around Hurricane Dorian and its track towards the Southeast U.S. coast late Sunday into Monday. Current forecast has Dorian reaching the east coast of central Florida as a major category 4 hurricane by Monday. Figure 9 below is a map depicting the projected path of Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian is forecast to move through the Bahamas this weekend and strengthen to a major Category 4 storm as it approaches the Florida East Coast.

Source: NOAA/NHC

Heavy rainfall is expected to fall over much of Florida through early next week. Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday morning to next Friday morning) over the Southeast U.S. exclusively from Hurricane Dorian.

Source: NOAA

Elsewhere across the Lower 48, a relatively dry pattern can be expected with precipitation normal to drier than normal across much of the country through next week. Outside of Florida and areas nearby, the only area that will see above normal rains will be over sections of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Figure 11 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday morning to next Friday morning) across the Lower 48. Heavy rain from the Florida Peninsula and along the Southeast Coast stands out due to Hurricane Dorian.

Source: NOAA

Figure 12 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a mostly normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (August 29-September 5).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 13 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a mostly normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country in the 8-14 day time frame (September 5-12).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

With the weekly net export sales falling mostly in line with expectations on Thursday, weather not really posing a risk to crops in the grain belt, and questions surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations, prices should remain range-bound in the near term.

