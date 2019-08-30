Cardlytics: Exceeding Expectations

I remain very bullish on the company's future and am raising my target valuation from $560 million to $1 billion, a 15% potential increase from current prices.

Given this outperformance and the fact that the company has bagged Wells Fargo, one of the largest institutions in the United States, I believe the company is still undervalued.

Cardlytics has outperformed my expectations over the last year and a half as they increase brand awareness and take on new partnerships with major financial institutions.

Early in 2018, I came across Cardlytics (CDLX) and was impressed with their business model in the age of online advertising. The company uses their algorithms to target ads to specific individuals and groups based off their billions of online and bank purchase data points which they get via partnerships with big financial institutions like Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

The company's strength lies in its data. Unlike a lot of other online advertising players which get an average of $2.87 for every $1 spent on ads (return on ad spend), Cardlytics, on average, gets $30 for every $1 spent. This is a premium from traditional advertisers and has drawn big institutions and huge numbers of stores and companies to use the company's platforms and access their data.

Cardlytics has been equally good for shareholders, as well. At the time of my initial coverage of the stock, they were trading at around $17.50 per share, returning over 110% to current share price. Even so, I believe the company's future is still very bright as they still have not begun taking in revenues and data from Wells Fargo (WFC), which is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year alongside their prospects with other large financial institutions like Citi (C) and other companies.

All in all, the company has exceeded my expectations.

Business Model, Explained.

The company purchases information from over 2,000 financial institutions and analyzes almost over 20B transactions from this US data. It uses its Cardlytics Direct platform to analyze over $1 trillion worth of transactions in credit, debit, ACH and bill pay and constructs a spending habit profile on customers in exchange for cash-back incentives.

It then uses those transactions to target advertisements for various products and services, which provide for a much more accurate targeting practice than traditional grouping. Even though companies like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) have moved a little more towards individual advertising, they rely heavily on group marketing, using data from subsets of groups which are categorized by their algorithms and are the reason you will likely not find most of your Facebook and Google ads relevant to your life, excluding some targeted ones which are related to things you've previously searched.

Business Partners

The company has expanded its partnerships with more financial institutions and now works with Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank (PNC), BB&T (BBT), SunTrust Banks (STI), Santander (SC) and Lloyds Bank (LYG). The company also operates with smaller financial institutions like NCR Corporation's (NCR) Digital Insights.

Moreover, the company reached a deal with Wells Fargo which is set to begin to use its platform in the fourth quarter of this year, something which will greatly increase the company's revenue stream and decrease the reliance on a single financial institution.

At the time of my initial coverage in early 2018, the company relied on Bank of America for most of its users and revenues but has since partnered with other banks, making their revenue streams more reliable and diversified their risk portfolio. Bank of America now makes up 27% of their business with Chase, Digital Insights and PNC making up 47%, 7% and 6% of MAUs, respectively. The introduction of Wells Fargo should further diversify their revenue streams.

Revenue Streams

At the time of my previous article, the company had 53.7M monthly active users (MAUs), which has now grown to just over 120M. They generate most of their revenues from these MAUs of their Cardlytics Direct platform, which generate around $0.40 to $0.60 per user every quarter.

As 70% of US transactions remain in the U.S., Cardlytics's platform can offer valuable insight into in-store spending habits and as a result offers their solutions to 80% of top restaurants, 45% of top retail stores and 75% of top telecommunication companies in the United States, a revenue stream which is by no means fully utilized and can prove to be a leading one in the future as companies search for more efficient ways to target customers while in store.

Valuation Update

I previously talked about the $11 billion market opportunity that the company had and projected that a 3-4x multiple on the company's sales would accurately value the company. At the time, that meant a market value of around $555 million based off revenues of $156 million.

The company is now valued at around $850 million, which is rather consistent (4.4x multiple) with the $190.4 million analysts expect them to take in in revenues for 2019. The company, however, is expected to report $254 million in 2020 sales, which brings the company's market value to just over $1 billion, or an upside potential of around 15% for the upcoming year.

This, however, may change for the better as we begin to see revenues coming in from their Wells Fargo partnership and cause upwards revisions to existing sales expectations. After reporting sizable losses in the past, the company is expected to report a loss of ($0.61) per share in 2019 and then a loss of ($0.17) per share in 2020, a significant improvement.

This should lead them on a road to profitability throughout 2021, which may come sooner if Wells Fargo proves to be more lucrative than current expectations foresee.

Thesis Conclusion - Continued Outperformance

The digital advertising market is continuing to grow at a rapid pace with companies trying to identify consumer spending habits for targeted advertising with a higher return on investment than traditional advertising services like the various social media giants.

Cardlytics Direct has an edge on these traditional advertisers by using data which is analyzed from tens of billions of transactions across the U.S. to provide better solutions for companies looking to get real-life spending habits for their advertising needs. This in turn has provided a $30:1 ROAS, which is significantly higher than the industry average of $2.87:1 which is attracting more and more business, increasing sales at a high rate.

The company is set to continue and attract new businesses and financial institutions to its Cardlytics Direct platform, notably Wells Fargo, which is set to begin phased work in the next few weeks. This in turn will continue to boost the company's MAUs and revenue streams as well as gain the name recognition needed to attract companies in the retail and telecommunications industries which then use the data collected by the platform to better target their customers and offer products and services which are in higher demand.

I remain very bullish on the company's year ahead and am raising my target valuation from a market cap of $560 million to a market cap of $1 billion, representing a further 15% price increase potential from its current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDLX, WFC, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.