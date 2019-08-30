Shareholders Fuming As Blackstone Buys Tallgrass

The situation isn't fully played out yet, Blackstone may have to sweeten their offer to close the deal.

A questionable side deal with management potentially allows insiders to cash out at $26.25 while the general public gets far less for their shares.

However, Tallgrass had been trading for $24 recently and plummeted once Blackstone got involved in the first place.

Normally when a company you own gets a takeover offer, it's an exciting event that comes with sizable profits. For us Tallgrass Energy (TGE) owners, however, we're heading for a much more dour ending.

For those unfamiliar, Tallgrass is a pipeline operator that has the bulk of its operations in the Rockies and adjacent states such as Nebraska. Until recently, it had been trading in the low to mid $20s, and offering a dividend yield of around 8-10%. Despite plenty of uncertainty at other pipeline operators, TGE's stock price was relatively calm and stable.

Then Blackstone (BX) came along. In January, Blackstone announced a deal to acquire Tallgrass' general partner along with a controlling stake in Tallgrass Energy. In June, TGE's stock started to tumble. At the end of July, the floor gave way and sellers absolutely buried TGE stock, sending it to as low as $14.

Seizing the opportunity, Blackstone then came along this week with its $19.50/share takeout offer. That's a more than 30% premium to its previous close, yes. But it's also just where TGE stock was trading a month ago, and it's a full 20% discount from where the stock traded as recently as May. People that bought earlier this year on Blackstone's lead are likely to take sizable losses on this deal.

What Blackstone Gains

Blackstone's reason for making the deal seems obvious. For starters, if they thought Tallgrass was a good investment around $23/share earlier this year, they should really like it under $20 now. They also have their credibility to worry about.

As Energy Cynic noted on Twitter, Blackstone put a large chunk of its infrastructure money into this Tallgrass deal. With the share price plunging to $14, they had a large mark-to-market loss which might have made its future capital raises and deal-making in that sector difficult. By taking Tallgrass private, they can shield that operation from a good deal of public scrutiny and keep the Blackstone franchise's reputation intact.

Additionally, Tallgrass, like so many midstream companies of late, was becoming untenable from a cost of capital standpoint. How is a midstream firm supposed to grow when their stock is paying a 14% dividend? It's very difficult to find deals that are economic when your cost of capital is that high. By taking Tallgrass private, Blackstone can give it access to capital at a far cheaper rate.

Why Tallgrass Owners Feel Shafted

If you bought Tallgrass within the past week or two, congratulations on the quick short-term trading gain. For the rest of us that own the stock, however, there is much less happiness with this takeover offer. Why's that? Because Tallgrass' management appears set to cash out of its stock at a sharply higher price than Blackstone is paying to the rest of the company's owners:

Source: Morningstar via mr_skilling on Twitter

This side letter gives Tallgrass' management the ability to either stay invested in the firm or take a $26.25 price for all their stock. As common ordinary shareholders, we have neither of these options - we don't have an equity option in the new entity nor do we get $26.25, but instead a mere $19.50. It's amazing to think that Tallgrass' management will get paid more than 30% more on its shareholding than the rest of us. There's plenty of misalignment of shareholder interests in the energy space, but you rarely see it play out so crudely.

Incredibly, CEO David Dahaemers on the first quarter conference call stated the following in relation to the Blackstone deal:

You know a couple of things that we've had since the last call we had for the end of the year at the end of January and when we announced the Blackstone thing a couple of topics have come up, they're out there and Twitter verse and sometimes they're the plot in the Game of Thrones and things like that, but there is no intention of Blackstone doing anything here untoward. They simply have felt like they could buy an interest in our business. They gave liquidity Kelso and EMG. They bought it to make money. They did not buy it to screw anybody. Just to be real blunt about it. And for anybody to postulate as anything else out there is patently false ridiculous and fraudulent.

Yet, not six months later, it appears Blackstone did, in fact, take advantage of the minority shareholders. This comment from Dahaemers is also interesting:

[S]peaking only for myself, I've still got $50 million and invested in that. And that is from money that I put in this thing. It's not restricted stock in fact I've never gotten a share of restricted stock in the last seven years at this thing. And so I didn't leave $50 million in this thing to lose money and that just simply [isn't] going to happen.

He was correct - given the $26.25 buyout price for management, he makes a nice profit from the Blackstone offer. Shareholders that bought at the time of that conference call, on the other hand, are currently sitting on a 20% loss.

TGE Stock: What Happens Next

In all likelihood, there will be little additional drama to this story. Blackstone will close the deal at $19.50 and enjoy the benefits of buying a sizable pipeline network at a substantial discount to where the market had recently valued it.

That said, there is some possibility that Blackstone will have to pay more. Tallgrass says that an independent committee will evaluate the fairness of Blackstone's offer. And since analysts are complaining about the side letter, perhaps the independent committee will take action. Morningstar wasn't the only firm to call out the seemingly unfair situation here. Baird also called the deal "unpalatable" and said that:

The difference between management's price and the public's offered price is a) sticking in the craw of some investors, and b) possibly an element for the special committee to consider when vetting the value of the offer. We reached out for comment but did not hear back. While we have great respect for the accomplishments of the Tallgrass management team, in the absence of some justification this insider feature would be an Animal Farm result for common holders.

Regardless of whether we selling shareholders get $19.50 or some sweetened offer, I won't be reinvesting the proceeds in another smaller midstream energy company. It's clear that the sector has terrible governance, and that ordinary shareholders have little protection.

This adds another to the litany of questionable dealings between controlling shareholders and the ordinary common stock owners in the energy space. It's become obvious that we should either only own the largest players where incentives are better aligned, or avoid the space entirely. As Mr. Skilling put it on Twitter:

I know the stated 10%+ dividend yields on a lot of these energy LPs look great. But over and over, we're seeing the cost of those purported high yields. When times turn tough, as an ordinary shareholder, don't count on management to look out for your best interests.

Sure, the dividend yield on reputable large energy companies like Enbridge (ENB) may be closer to 6% instead of 10%, but on the other hand, there's a much better chance that your investment will be able to continue to grow and compound for many years, rather than getting swept up in some dubious financial reorganization during a down period when it would benefit the general partner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGE,ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.