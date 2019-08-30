Launching The Total Yield Value Guide

There is a free 2-week trial period for all subscribers and a 20% Legacy Launch discount to initial subscribers for the first month. Legacy subscribers keep their discount.

Also included in this category are stocks with the 3 Cs of value investing: Abundant net cash, free cash flow, and catalysts. These stocks usually turn into high dividend and buyback stocks.

This article explains what subscribers can expect from this new Marketplace service and what Total Yield Value stocks are all about.

Total Yield Value Guide Stocks

As a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") for almost 30 years, I have been fascinated with stocks worldwide that have so much cash and free cash flow that they pay out the majority of it to investors not just with dividends but with stock repurchases.

As you might suspect, these stocks tend to do very well over time. I decided to create a unique service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace platform to delve very deeply into these stocks. The service is launching on August 30, 2019. This article describes the Total Yield Value Guide and types of stocks it will cover for subscribers.

Total Yield Value stocks are those which pay (1) a high dividend with no buybacks, covered by the free cash flow of the company, or (2) a dividend and buybacks from the company, which when divided by the market value of the company are relatively high, or (3) no dividend but a high buyback dollar amount compared to the company's market value. In most cases, the company's financial health will be very high and allow up to 100% of the free cash flow (i.e. cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures) to be spent on dividends, buybacks or both.

In addition, stocks which have the pre-cursors with the ability to pay high total yields are included in the Total Yield Value stocks list. These are stocks with lots of net cash and securities (after all interest-bearing debt is deducted), free cash flow and catalysts - what I call the three C's of value investing.

What Subscribers Receive

I have written over 50 articles both on Seeking Alpha and on other sites describing and analyzing these stocks. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide will receive the following:

Access to all my articles both on Seeking Alpha and other sites describing and analyzing total yield value stocks.

Access to all my spreadsheets online at the Total Yield Guide, which I used to model and forecast free cash flow, dividends, buybacks and the true value of each stock. Everything I do analyzes a stock's fundamental financial information. These numbers lead to my conclusions. This is exactly what Ben Graham taught in his book The Intelligent Investor. This is the book Warren Buffett read in college and used to start his career.

Access to unique articles on high total yield value stocks. For example, I have written an article in the Total Yield Value Guide which describes the six major beneficial effects that buybacks have on a stock's remaining shareholders.

The article is called, "Why Total Yield Value Stocks Are Worthwhile Investments." I give a mathematical example of two examples: one company pays out 100% of free cash flow as dividends and the other pays out a mixture of 30% of free cash flow as dividends and 70% as buybacks. You will be amazed at the results.

Early access to any article I write on Seeking Alpha and the spreadsheet. It usually takes about 2 days or so for Seeking Alpha's editors to review my articles, but subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide get immediate access to the article and spreadsheets.

A chat room where you can discuss my ideas with other subscribers and me. I will be very engaged within the chat room. Often people will suggest ideas that I should look into and I will respond.

Direct access to me either by chat or direct email to discuss your ideas.

Access to a tracking list of Total Yield Value Stocks that is updated in real-time daily. This shows the dividend and buyback yields, the target price and the expected upside return. Each of these ideas is supported by an extensive article and a spreadsheet model which you have access to.

Characteristics of Total Yield Value Stocks

There are generally four types of Total Yield Value stocks:

1. High Well-Covered Dividend Yields. Companies with very high dividend yields, that are well covered by free cash flow. In most of these cases, like AT&T (T) and WPP (WPP), close to 100% of free cash flow is used to pay the dividend. If the company has to borrow money or sell assets or issue shares, like many BDC stocks (see our article on Saratoga Investment (SAR)), these companies are not likely legitimate Total Yield Value stocks. Shareholders will be forfeiting something just to get paid a dividend, like a portion of the company's assets, reducing its financial health through debt increases, or in the case of selling shares like at SAR, the dilution effect is overwhelming and unacceptable over time.

2. Has a Reasonable Dividend Yield But Also a High Buyback Yield. This includes the majority of companies that I look at. These stocks have total yields (dividends and buybacks) of between 7% to10% of the stock's market value or higher. These payments are well covered by the net cash and free cash flow of the underlying business.

The truth is that many companies have now decided to pay out extraordinary amounts of their free cash flow in buybacks. In at least two cases that I highlight, over the past 10 years, the total number of shares have fallen by over 33% and in one case up to 50%. In fact, these companies also pay a dividend. But, as if often the case, these companies spend more of their free cash flow on buybacks than dividends. Why is that? I show how mathematically this works out for investors as a tax-efficient return of capital.

3. Have High Buyback Yields, but no Dividends. Often tech stocks will pay out a large portion of their free cash flow to shareholders through buybacks alone, giving the stock high total yields. I follow these companies because they are so dedicated to buybacks that they see no need to pay dividends because they believe it is a tax-inefficient return of capital. Most investors don't understand this. But Warren Buffett does. He has consistently invested in these types of stocks. Haven't you wondered why he likes them? My Total Yield Value Guide delves into this in each stock article that I highlight.

4. High Net Cash, Cash Flow, and Catalysts Stocks. These stocks can be sum-of-the-parts plays and the companies may or may not already have dividend and buyback programs. The key point here is that the free cash flow and net cash flow combined will allow the company to potentially increase their dividend or buybacks or both.

This may include a large number of companies overseas. I have specialized in my career on the buy-side investing in international equities, both as a portfolio manager and as an owner of a research firm investing in these international value stocks. More on this below.

My Background

I have two Masters degrees, including an MBA in finance from George Washington University. I worked in the Pentagon as a senior analyst in the Office of Secretary of Defense during the Reagan Administration analyzing high tech companies in a secret program. When I was 30 I went to work on Wall Street for two insurance companies and pension fund as a portfolio manager in international equities. I focused solely on value stocks worldwide. After that, I created my own investment firm again focused on value stocks worldwide. In fact, in Oct. 1996, Barron's did a four-page interview on me and my ideas.

I also created a hedge fund, an investment research firm and I acted as a consultant to various hedge funds - all focused on US and international value stocks. You can look up some of my interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg during that time.

Recently I took a hiatus from that career and acted as a CFO for a fin-tech company for five years. That was a lot of fun, but I wanted to get back to my roots and decided to write articles again and focus on global value stocks. So I came up with this unique angle to value investing - the three C's and Total Yield Value stocks.

My Process. I have some very unique screening tools to find the stocks that make up the 3 C's and Total Yield Value stock universe. In fact, it turns out that in every major Western stock market there is usually the equivalent of both Barron's weekly and an Edgar database that you can search in online. I use these unique screening and databases to find and analyze the stocks in this value universe. Then I go straight to the numbers and analyze them. I don't rely on research reports or "layered" databases containing the company numbers as these are often incorrect. Sometimes I contact management and go over my thesis to see where I might be wrong or to get a hint of whether what I suspect is true.

Why You Should Subscribe

1. Unique. This is a very unique service. No other Marketplace service is focused on Total Yield Value stocks, as I have described them. In fact, most people don't even understand why so many companies are buying back so much of their shares. I don't even believe there is an outside newsletter focused on this niche.

2. Make Money. These types of stocks tend to outperform. Why? Because they are overlooked and once the catalysts kick in they shoot up to their underlying true value. In fact, the process of repurchasing their own shares forces the stock up to its underlying value in most cases. I don't focus on companies that are not healthy financially so they tend to weather market storms very well, especially since they have so much net cash and free cash flow. This is not a guarantee that you will make money though. I do not promise that, or provide any money-back guarantees.

3. Access. Essentially the access I provide to my spreadsheets, articles, chat room, and to me directly helps build your fundamental conviction level in the stocks that you invest in the Total Yield Value Guide. In effect, you can become an armchair analyst on your stock investments.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.